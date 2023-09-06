Journeo (LON:JNEO) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Journeo (LON:JNEO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

View our latest analysis for Journeo

Journeo's Improving Profits

In the last three years Journeo's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Journeo's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from UK£0.047 to UK£0.056. That's a 20% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Journeo maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 35% to UK£21m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Journeo is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£30m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Journeo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Story continues

It's good to see Journeo insiders walking the walk, by spending UK£171k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Russell Singleton, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£105k for shares at about UK£1.05 each.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Journeo, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Journeo has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalisations under UK£159m, like Journeo, the median CEO pay is around UK£279k.

Journeo offered total compensation worth UK£177k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Journeo To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Journeo is that it is growing profits. And there's more to Journeo, with the insider buying and modest CEO pay being a great look for those with an eye on the company. If these factors aren't enough to secure Journeo a spot on the watchlist, then it certainly warrants a closer look at the very least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Journeo has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

The good news is that Journeo is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.