5 Times Journalists Thought They Were Scientists And Got It Wrong About Coronavirus

Once upon a time, the phenomenon of your average Joe insisting they knew better than the experts was largely and happily confined to pub chat about the performance of [insert any football team here].

Alas, the rise of social media, “alternative” news sources, and the widespread belief that shouting on Twitter constitutes actual public debate mean there are many for whom watching videos on YouTube is now considered equal to a lifetime dedicated to the pursuit of science.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one class of professional has been guiltier than most – celebrity journalists, many of whom have spent months cherry-picking, distorting and generally getting a bit confused about all things Covid-19-related and then broadcasting these tidbits to their sizeable followings.

the number of people who get paid to loudly misunderstand things is really out of hand — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) October 20, 2020

And this stuff matters – the effects aren’t confined to Twitter. They have real-world implications.

If you don’t believe us (and to be fair we are also journalists) then here’s Dr Dominic Pimenta, an NHS hospital doctor and chair of healthcare workers foundation Her, who told HuffPost UK: “We face the rather ludicrous situation of radio show hosts arguing with statisticians about false positive rates, for example.

“There is always a place for proper scientific debate, in journals and academic forums, but in the public arena during a pandemic it has troubling real world implications.

“Downplaying the consequences of the virus or the importance of the guidelines means compliance will naturally fall, increasing the spread of the virus at a critical time for many areas in the UK.

“Having lost 640 health and social care workers already the stakes are very high here, and there is a distinct lack of care and due diligence to what is being broadcast that is unacceptable frankly.”

Here are five guilty parties...

Dan Wootton – 354,500 Twitter followers

“Science has used forever used herd immunity to deal with coronaviruses.”

The latest example is talkRADIO host Dan Wootton, who built a career in writing showbiz and gossip articles for The Sun.

Remember when Dan Wootton was just that guy who *checks notes* rated women's breasts out of ten in The Sun pic.twitter.com/W8o5J4LIVQ — Michael Baggs (@MichaelBaggs) October 20, 2020

So it was somewhat of a surprise when on Monday Wootton adamantly declared the best way out of the pandemic was to shield all the vulnerable people in the UK while the rest of us deliberately catch Covid-19 in order to reach herd immunity.

When questioned by his guest Labour MP Chris Bryant on how exactly the UK could protect the vulnerable amid a “herd immunity” approach, Wootton declined to give specifics, opting instead to say there is “a whole load of ways to do it”.

Dan Wootton and Labour MP Chris Bryant have a disagreement over the effectiveness of coronavirus lockdowns.



What are your views?@danwootton | @RhonddaBryant



Watch the show in full ► https://t.co/uIRYxKthau pic.twitter.com/fdu7PAkcXw — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 19, 2020

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is exactly the proposed strategy of the Great Barrington Declaration, a document reflecting the views of a minority of the world’s scientists that oppose lockdowns and say we should all carry on largely as if nothing is happening and let herd immunity do the rest.

But there are four things you need to know about the Great Barrington Declaration:

It completely ignores the fact that herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine It provides no plan for how a country can effectively shield all vulnerable people It was sponsored by an organisation funded by Charles Koch – a right-wing billionaire known for promoting climate change denial and opposing regulations on business The vast majority of experts disagree with it

Undeterred by this, Wootton still felt compelled to spout these opinions on shielding and herd immunity in an interview with Bryant, who branded him a “dangerous conspiracy theorist”.

Julia Hartley-Brewer – 234,300 Twitter followers

“Why are we using a Covid-19 test that has 90% false positives?”

Another talkRADIO host, Hartley-Brewer has helped promote the apparently alarming statistic that 91% of coronavirus tests in the UK are “false positives”.

Obviously this would be shocking if true – it would basically mean the pandemic isn’t really a pandemic and we’ve all been sitting in our homes under various forms of restrictions for months all for no reason.

But it isn’t true. You can read about it in detail here, but in short, Hartley-Brewer based her claims on one article written by someone who got their maths a bit muddled.