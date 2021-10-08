Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize 2021

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on Friday, 8 October, won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.

They have bagged the award “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

(This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly)

Also Read: Nobel Prize 2021: Why Climate Modellers Deserved the Physics Award

. Read more on World by The Quint.Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize 2021IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released: Details Here . Read more on World by The Quint.