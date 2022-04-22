Journalists for Human Rights and Aman Lara continue Afghan evacuations, despite enormous challenges

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) and Aman Lara wish to underscore that we are committed to evacuating Afghans whose lives are in danger. We are keeping the promise we all made to Afghan journalists, interpreters, and human rights defenders to end their long-drawn-out wait for safety.

Thanks to the support of private donations and working closely with the Government of Canada, we have been able to evacuate close to 2000 vulnerable Afghans, with approximately 700 of those now permanently resettled in various countries, including Canada.

Creating safe and legal pathways out of Afghanistan is intensely complicated work for all parties. Since the Taliban takeover on 15 August 2021, travel has become almost impossible, with crackdowns across the country. At the same time, immigration policies around the world are slow to respond. But our results to date indicate that this work is do-able, and the need for it is more urgent than ever.

We are currently preparing to move another 500 Afghans. We continue to rely on private donations and the support of the Government of Canada to make this possible.

To donate to Aman Lara, please visit https://www.amanlara.org.

To donate to JHR, please visit https://www.jhr.ca/donate.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is Canada's leading media development organization. Now in its 20th year, JHR trains journalists in 17 countries worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. In response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, JHR leveraged its experience in evacuating staff from conflict zones to launch an emergency effort to move at-risk Afghan journalists, human rights defenders and their family members to safety. That life-saving work continues to date. Please visit www.jhr.ca for more information.

About Aman Lara

Aman Lara is a non-profit organization focused on supporting the evacuation of vulnerable people from nations in crisis. Consisting of veterans, former interpreters, and volunteers, the organization was formed in 2021 in response to the humanitarian crisis that erupted in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban. Please visit amanlara.org for more information.

