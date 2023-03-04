The journalists condemning Isabel Oakeshott for doing her job didn’t do theirs properly, says Julia Hartley-Brewer

The Lockdown Files have been full of extraordinary revelations, but perhaps the most extraordinary of all has been the news that some journalists believe that we should never be allowed to know the real truth about how lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports were imposed on our nation.

Since The Telegraph splashed the first stories gleaned from Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages, the focus of many journalists, in print and on air, has been not on the story but the story-getter.

Many journalists have been queuing up to clutch their pearls and profess their contempt for Isabel Oakeshott’s decision to reveal the former health secretary’s private messages, in breach of a non-disclosure agreement signed when she co-authored his memoir of the pandemic.

They are questioning her professional integrity, her trustworthiness and even (bizarrely) her salary.

But why are they so intent on killing the messenger instead of focusing on the substance of the message?

Is this professional envy at a rival’s scoop or genuine horror at her breaching the trust of a former Cabinet minister? Or could it in fact be because the revelations in The Lockdown Files are not just damaging for the politicians who made Covid policy for two long years; they also make very uncomfortable reading for the journalists who failed to challenge that Covid policy all that time.

What those WhatsApp messages reveal is that, when the Government imposed lockdowns, school closures, masks and cruel policies separating families, they did not – as so many of these journalists have insisted – “follow the science”.

Far from it.

The messages reveal that ministers and advisers made policy on the hoof, with more concern for political expediency, their careers and newspaper headlines than any consideration of the actual scientific evidence.

No journalist worth their salt could possibly question the validity of the public interest defence for Isabel Oakeshott to reveal the truth behind the most extraordinary, damaging and costly government policies in living memory.

Story continues

Unless, of course, that truth collided head-on with their own deeply held conviction that lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates and vaccine passports were all sound policies based on incontrovertible scientific fact and vital to save hundreds of thousands of lives during a deadly pandemic.

How could they – the guardians of the truth – ever bring themselves to admit that they were wrong about lockdown?

How could they (the proudly mask-donning, patiently queuing two metres apart outside Waitrose, working-from-home, “nice” people – as opposed to the Covid denying, anti-vaxxing granny killers that they falsely and laughably brand people like Oakeshott and me to be ever come to terms with being on the wrong side of history?

Remember, these are the same journalists who spent day after day at the No 10 Covid press conferences battling with each other to be the first to demand more and more stringent lockdown measures from Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock et al.

They are the same journalists who never once asked what the actual evidence was to support the measures pushed by Prof Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, while happily smearing the scientists and medics who dared to point out that our pre-pandemic planning existed for a reason and perhaps we should follow that rather than co-opting the totalitarian response seen in China.

And these are the same journalists who asked more questions about Scotch eggs in one week than they asked about the Government’s cost-benefit analysis for shutting schools during the entire pandemic.

The same journalists who, even now, insist on ignoring all the evidence from Sweden, Florida and elsewhere that prove lockdowns and masks were not in fact necessary to tackle Covid.

Even now, the very same journalists have been more interested in tittle-tattle revelations about former education secretary Gavin Williamson’s disdain for the teachers’ unions, than they were in the provision of the inescapable proof that 10 million children were forced to mask their faces all day at school, for months on end, not because of The Science but because the Government couldn’t be bothered to have a row with Nicola Sturgeon about it.

Maybe if those journalists had bothered to ask the right questions in 2020 and in 2021, then we wouldn’t have to search for the answers in the morass of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages in the here and now.

Perhaps if, instead of sitting smugly at home for months on end enjoying their freshly baked sourdough while the country’s finances, physical and mental health were all systematically destroyed, those journalists had done their job properly, then Isabel Oakeshott wouldn’t have to do it for them now.

Julia Hartley-Brewer is a TalkTV presenter