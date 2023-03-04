The journalists condemning Isabel Oakeshott for doing her job didn’t do theirs properly

Julia Hartley-Brewer
·4 min read
The journalists condemning Isabel Oakeshott for doing her job didn’t do theirs properly, says Julia Hartley-Brewer
The journalists condemning Isabel Oakeshott for doing her job didn’t do theirs properly, says Julia Hartley-Brewer

The Lockdown Files have been full of extraordinary revelations, but perhaps the most extraordinary of all has been the news that some journalists believe that we should never be allowed to know the real truth about how lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports were imposed on our nation.

Since The Telegraph splashed the first stories gleaned from Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages, the focus of many journalists, in print and on air, has been not on the story but the story-getter.

Many journalists have been queuing up to clutch their pearls and profess their contempt for Isabel Oakeshott’s decision to reveal the former health secretary’s private messages, in breach of a non-disclosure agreement signed when she co-authored his memoir of the pandemic.

They are questioning her professional integrity, her trustworthiness and even (bizarrely) her salary.

But why are they so intent on killing the messenger instead of focusing on the substance of the message?

Is this professional envy at a rival’s scoop or genuine horror at her breaching the trust of a former Cabinet minister? Or could it in fact be because the revelations in The Lockdown Files are not just damaging for the politicians who made Covid policy for two long years; they also make very uncomfortable reading for the journalists who failed to challenge that Covid policy all that time.

What those WhatsApp messages reveal is that, when the Government imposed lockdowns, school closures, masks and cruel policies separating families, they did not – as so many of these journalists have insisted – “follow the science”.

Far from it.

The messages reveal that ministers and advisers made policy on the hoof, with more concern for political expediency, their careers and newspaper headlines than any consideration of the actual scientific evidence.

No journalist worth their salt could possibly question the validity of the public interest defence for Isabel Oakeshott to reveal the truth behind the most extraordinary, damaging and costly government policies in living memory.

Unless, of course, that truth collided head-on with their own deeply held conviction that lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates and vaccine passports were all sound policies based on incontrovertible scientific fact and vital to save hundreds of thousands of lives during a deadly pandemic.

How could they – the guardians of the truth – ever bring themselves to admit that they were wrong about lockdown?

How could they (the proudly mask-donning, patiently queuing two metres apart outside Waitrose, working-from-home, “nice” people – as opposed to the Covid denying, anti-vaxxing granny killers that they falsely and laughably brand people like Oakeshott and me to be ever come to terms with being on the wrong side of history?

Remember, these are the same journalists who spent day after day at the No 10 Covid press conferences battling with each other to be the first to demand more and more stringent lockdown measures from Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock et al.

They are the same journalists who never once asked what the actual evidence was to support the measures pushed by Prof Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, while happily smearing the scientists and medics who dared to point out that our pre-pandemic planning existed for a reason and perhaps we should follow that rather than co-opting the totalitarian response seen in China.

And these are the same journalists who asked more questions about Scotch eggs in one week than they asked about the Government’s cost-benefit analysis for shutting schools during the entire pandemic.

The same journalists who, even now, insist on ignoring all the evidence from Sweden, Florida and elsewhere that prove lockdowns and masks were not in fact necessary to tackle Covid.

Even now, the very same journalists have been more interested in tittle-tattle revelations about former education secretary Gavin Williamson’s disdain for the teachers’ unions, than they were in the provision of the inescapable proof that 10 million children were forced to mask their faces all day at school, for months on end, not because of The Science but because the Government couldn’t be bothered to have a row with Nicola Sturgeon about it.

Maybe if those journalists had bothered to ask the right questions in 2020 and in 2021, then we wouldn’t have to search for the answers in the morass of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages in the here and now.

Perhaps if, instead of sitting smugly at home for months on end enjoying their freshly baked sourdough while the country’s finances, physical and mental health were all systematically destroyed, those journalists had done their job properly, then Isabel Oakeshott wouldn’t have to do it for them now.

Julia Hartley-Brewer is a TalkTV presenter

Latest Stories

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Smith's Ambulance Services employees discover they lost their jobs from a Facebook post

    Janelle Evans says she spent Thursday evening preparing for her next shift as a primary-care paramedic with Smith's Ambulance Services, her employer for almost two years. That was until she logged into Facebook and discovered she no longer had the job. Eastern Health announced Thursday evening that Smith's Ambulance Services would no longer be providing ambulance services to the Whitbourne area. Evans says she was made aware that Eastern Health had abruptly cut her employer's contract only throu

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taps ex-pastor to Disney oversight board who once said men are turning gay because 'there's estrogen in the water from birth control pills': report

    Scientific studies have found that only less than 1% of the estrogen found in drinking water is from birth control pills.

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force

  • US Supreme Court indicates it may sidestep major elections ruling

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday signaled it may sidestep a ruling in a major case involving a Republican bid to give state legislatures far more power over federal elections by limiting the ability of state courts to review their actions. The North Carolina Supreme Court last month granted a request by Republican state legislators to revisit its ruling last year against a map they devised of the state's 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts. In light of that, the U.S. Supreme Court asked the various parties in the case including the U.S. Justice Department to submit briefs offering views on the effect of the state court's actions on the justices' jurisdiction over the matter.

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierle

  • US expects calls, engagements with China in coming weeks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not meet China's foreign minister on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India as the two sides had already had extended talks in Munich last month, the U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. Speaking at a regular briefing, Ned Price said he expected there would be "additional calls and engagements" with China in the coming weeks. "But we had just taken advantage of one opportunity a couple weeks ago," he said, when asked why there was no meeting at the gathering of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi.

  • Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014. In its 12-page decision released Thursday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal said it was "duty-bound" to cut Bourque's parole ineligibility period to 25 years from the record-setting 75 years imposed by a lower court judge after the triple slaying. The three-judge appeal panel said its ruling was based

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO skips second town hall after Ohio toxic train derailment

    ‘We feel horrible about it,’ Norfolk Southern representative told residents of East Palestine about the train derailment

  • New law to tackle small boats set to be published next week

    The legislation is expected to make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

  • Biden has big plans for 'semiconductor clusters' — will companies play along?

    Some industry voices have been grumbling about the many restrictions on the money earmarked for the plans.

  • Newspaper says Hungary to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Budapest says no decision yet

    Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Friday that no decision had yet been made on whether Budapest would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next month despite an Israeli newspaper report that it would do so next month. The Times of Israel said on Friday that the move would take place in an act of support by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. It would make Hungary the first European Union country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, which Israel claims as its capital but which is not recognized as such by most countries and whose status under international law is disputed pending a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • Utah governor says he plans to sign abortion clinic ban

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to sign a measure that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state, meaning hospitals will soon be the only places where they can be provided in the state. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. The move comes less than a year after th

  • Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'

    Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island. A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation declassified on Wednesday concluded it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the mysterious sickness, first identified in the Cuban capital of Havana but which has afflicted U.S. diplomats and spies worldwide. "This conclusion ... confirms what we already knew," Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters in an interview in Havana late on Thursday.

  • Thought of attending parole hearing 'heartbreaking': slain N.B. RCMP officer's wife

    FREDERICTON — The wife of one of the New Brunswick RCMP officers murdered in 2014 says she is angry and discouraged after an Appeal Court reduced convicted killer Justin Bourque's parole eligibility. Nadine Larche's husband, Const. Douglas Larche, was killed in the line of duty in Moncton, N.B., on June 4, 2014, along with two of his colleagues. On Thursday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal said it was "duty-bound" to cut Bourque's parole ineligibility period from the record-setting 75-year sen

  • Biden and Scholz: US, Germany in 'lockstep' on Ukraine war

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met privately in the Oval Office for more than an hour Friday after declaring themselves in “lockstep” on maintaining pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Even their top advisers were left out of the conversation. When the meeting ended, Biden and Scholz walked across the hall to the Roosevelt Room, where the American and German officials had been mingling. Biden joked that the two leaders had solved all the

  • UN report: Modern weapons being smuggled to Haiti from US

    Increasingly sophisticated weapons are being trafficked into Haiti mainly from the United States and especially from Florida amid worsening lawlessness in the impoverished Caribbean nation, according to a U.N. report released Friday. The report by the Vienna-based Office on Drugs and Crime said a network of criminal actors including members of the Haitian diaspora “often source firearms from across the U.S.” and smuggle them into Haiti illegally by land from the neighboring Dominican Republic, by air including to clandestine airstrips, but most frequently by sea.

  • Russian noodle stunt MP summoned to court for ‘discrediting the army’

    A Russian MP who wore noodles on his ears while watching a Vladimir Putin speech has been summoned to court.

  • PM says reconciliation efforts will be a big factor in choosing next RCMP commissioner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says appointing an Indigenous person as the next RCMP commissioner is an "excellent idea," but he's looking to appoint the "right" leader regardless of their background. During a news conference Friday, Trudeau was asked to respond to calls for Ottawa to hire an Indigenous commissioner for the first time ever. Proponents of the idea see it as a way to heal the sometimes fraught relationship between the national police force and Indigenous communities. "I think it's