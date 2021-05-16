Journalist Sunil Jain Passes Away From Post-COVID Complications

Sunil Jain, managing editor of Financial Express, passed away on Saturday, 15 May, after suffering from post-COVID complications. He was 58 years old.

Sharing the tragic news of the veteran business journalist’s demise, his sister Sandhya Jain wrote:

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour.”

Expressing grief over the Jain’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday evening, tweeted:

"“You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.” "

President Ram Nath Kovind, also took to Twitter to share his condolences.

Sunil Jain was an editor known for his candour and forthright views. It was a treat to read his columns. After his untimely demise, his absence will be deeply felt in the world of journalism. My condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2021

More About Sunil Jain

A Delhi School of Economics alumnus, Sunil Jain began his career as a consultant conducting market surveys and techno-economic feasibility reports. He also worked at FICCI as in charge of the export policy desk.

His journalistic career began as a reporter in the India Today magazine, where he went on to become the magazine’s Business Editor.

Jain, through the course of his career, worked at The Indian Express; the Business Standard; and as an Assistant Editor at the Financial Express, before being appointed the managing editor there in 2013.

The journalist was famous for his strong views and expert insight, and journalists across the country are saddened by his demise.

The Press Club is saddened at the passing of Sunil Jain due to post-covid complications this evening. He was managing editor of the Financial Express and had worked with Business Standard, Indian Express & India Today earlier.



We deeply mourn his passing. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/JWCGdiUhKs — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) May 15, 2021

‘So Utterly Tragic’: Journalists Express Grief, Politicians Pay Tributes

Scribes across publications have taken to Twitter to grieve the demise of their friend and contemporary. Meanwhile, many political leaders too have come forward to pay their tributes to the “incredibly talented and knowledgeable editor” who will “be remembered for his journalistic brilliance.”

Unbelievable. Shocking. So utterly tragic. Snatched from us in the prime of life. Incredibly talented and knowledgeable editor. RIP @thesuniljain - you were so special. https://t.co/Jl3ufoOlIb — Raghav Bahl (@Raghav_Bahl) May 15, 2021

Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle to Covid today. He was a friend, of unquestionable integrity & inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you — Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) May 15, 2021

Terribly sad to hear about untimely demise of Journalist Sunil Jain, son of the great editor Girilal Jain at AIIMS. Health Minister @drharshvardhan had personally reached out to me to get family contact details and arrange urgent admission. Heartfelt condolences, @vijayvaani ji! pic.twitter.com/rHoAl31EHb — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 15, 2021

Shocked and terribly saddened by the news of Mr Sunil Jain's passing away. No words. Such a wonderful, warm person. Terrible tragedy. Just awful news. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 15, 2021

Deeply deeply saddened. Can’t even imagine what the express family must be feeling. As you say, privileged to have known him and worked with him. — Ira Dugal (@dugalira) May 15, 2021

Anguished to hear about the passing away of Sunil Jain ji. He will forever be remembered for his journalistic brilliance. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media fraternity.

My deep condolences to his family. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 15, 2021

Deeply anguished over the sad and untimely demise of Sunil Jain Ji, Managing Editor of Financial Express. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends and readers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2021

Shocked to hear that Sunil Jain has left us. I’ve known and interacted with him for decades. Deeply saddened.

Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/z59xERyTF8 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 15, 2021

The passing away of Sunil Jain, the Managing Editor @FinancialXpress is a big loss. Benefitted immensely from the various interactions with him. Sharp & quick, he was full of ideas. His criticism were biting, equally his suggestions constructive.Personally, will miss his counsel. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 15, 2021

Very saddened to hear that senior journalist Sunil Jain, editor of Financial Express, has passed away.



He was an inspiration & somebody who inspired generation of journalists.



Deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/odeG5Fy2xa — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 15, 2021

One of the most erudite business journalists, Sunil Jain will be remembered as a shining light of Indian journalism. I am deeply pained to learn of his demise.



I send my prayers and condolences to the family.



Om Shanti.@thesuniljain — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2021

