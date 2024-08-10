Journalist reveals Barcelona have made 'contact' for deal that could affect Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Anthony Gordon

All signs are pointing towards Luis Diaz staying at Liverpool this summer despite speculation over a transfer to Barcelona.

The winger is very much fan-favourite at Anfield after making an immediate impact upon joining from Porto in an initial £37.5 million deal in January 2022.

At the same time it's safe to say opinions on the 27-year-old amongst the Reds faithful is split as Diaz has struggled for consistency, especially in front of goal, across the past two seasons.

Luis Diaz Liverpool

Furthermore, whilst the Colombia international's contract with the Merseyside giants has three more years left to run, unlike other Liverpool stars who have signed new deals after joining, he remains on the same terms he agreed back in 2022 and this has partially led to speculation that he could be set to leave for Spain sooner rather than later.

Barcelona have been the club heavily linked with Diaz signature but amid the club's financial issues and after spending big to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, suggestions are that they can no longer afford to bring in the Colombian who is reportedly valued at £75million.

Having said that, it would appear the La Liga outfit's preferred option to bolster their options out wide is Athletic Club's Nico Williams. But with that deal too looking unlikely, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed contact has been made for another winger.

"In the past few days, there has also been contact between Barcelona and Kingsley Coman's representatives," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨🔵🔴 In the past few days, there has also been contact between Barcelona and Kingsley #Coman's representatives. Barca has been informed that a loan deal with FC Bayern is possible ✔️ Since Barcelona has not yet fully given up on Nico #Williams, the situation with Coman is not… pic.twitter.com/JkpqNY1NPU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2024

"Barca has been informed that a loan deal with FC Bayern is possible. Since Barcelona has not yet fully given up on Nico Williams, the situation with Coman is not currently a hot topic. However, it could heat up towards the end of August if Barcelona manages to offload some players (also to free up wages).

"Hansi Flick and Coman have a mutual respect for each other. Coman returned to team training with Bayern a few days ago."

Kingsley Coman of France and Bayern Munich

Mg Lipsia Germania 21/06/2024 - Euro 2024 / Olanda-Francia / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image nella foto: Kingsley Coman PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA

Gordon transfer blow for Liverpool

With Barcelona seemingly focusing their attentions on Williams or Coman, Diaz, who recently returned to training after an extended holiday after a deep Copa America run with Colombia is staying at Liverpool for this season.

Furthermore, this stance could have an impact on the Reds' hopes of signing Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon this summer.

It has been reported that Liverpool are in the market for two new wide forwards, but to make space for new additions, it's assumed that at least one current forward would have to be sacrificed.

So with it looking almost certain that Diaz is going nowhere, it would be a huge surprise if Gordon makes a sensational return to Merseyside before the summer transfer window closes.

