Journalist on ‘the real issue’ for Frendrup-Milan: “Soon everything will be clearer”

Morten Frendrup is one of AC Milan’s midfield targets for January, having impressed with Genoa as of late. However, according to a report, the uncertainty with the Rossoblu’s ownership is holding up any negotiations for now.

Frendrup has been linked with Milan for quite some time, first mentioned at the end of last season. In other words, the Rossoneri scouts know him well and it’s no surprise that he’s one of the top targets for the midfield in January.

Speaking to MilanNews, TMW’s Niccolo Ceccarini was asked about the midfield situation and which target is the ‘hottest’ for the time being. He named the Danish international, but also made it clear that there is some uncertainty involved.

“A player who could be a good fit for Milan, because he’s already ready, could be Frendrup from Genoa, even if his valuation is higher than €15m. However, the real issue is understanding what the new Rossoblu ownership wants to do. Whether they intend to listen to important offers or not. Soon everything will be clearer,” he stated.

Ismael Bennacer recently returned to training and it’s possible that Milan could evaluate him in the upcoming days before making a decision. After all, the Algerian has the profile that the Rossoneri are looking for: a hard-working midfielder with a focus above all on the defence.