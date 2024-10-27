Journalist highlights Milan’s two priorities for the January transfer window

The January transfer window is approaching quickly and having played eleven games so far this season, AC Milan already have a pretty good idea of what needs to be done. At least if a journalist is to be believed.

After eight games played in the league, Milan are in sixth place and eight points behind Napoli. The Rossoneri have a game in hand due to the Bologna postponement, but the gap is still significant and a good run of results will be needed.

Furthermore, it’s possible that they could make some reinforcements in January. According to Niccolo Ceccarini for TMW, it’s true that Milan are mióntoirg targets for the attack but these operations would be for the summer more than anything. In January, meanwhile, there are two priorities: midfield and left-back.

Deputies are needed for Youssouf Fofana as well as Theo Hernandez, with Milan currently evaluating what the best moves are. Ismael Bennacer should be back from his injury in January but it will take some time to regain full match fitness, meaning a signing still seems likely.

As for the left-back spot, Filippo Terracciano has done okay this season and should start against Napoli on Tuesday. Alex Jimenez is also an option, but the Futuro side currently needs him a lot given the dire situation in the standings.