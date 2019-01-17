Journalist who helped expose African soccer corruption shot dead in Ghana

People watch the documentary Ahmed Hussein-Suale helped make that uncovered corruption in soccer. (AFP/Getty Images)

A journalist who worked on an investigative team that exposed corruption in African football was shot dead in the capital city of Ghana, per a report by The Guardian.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the neck and once in the chest while on his way home Wednesday night, per reports. He is also known as Ahmed Divela. His exposés resulted in the resignation and banning of the head of the Ghana Football Association as well as bans for dozens of referees and officials in the sport in several countries.

Expos é unveils massive corruption in Africa

Hussein-Suale, 34, worked undercover with award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for Tiger Eye in Ghana, per the International Press Institute (IPI). The site reports that Tiger Eye is “known for its undercover exposure of corruption and human rights abuses in Africa, frequently employing tactics such as disguises and hidden cameras.” Both men routinely cover their face.

Their 2018 investigation called “Number 12” unveiled massive corruption in Africa ahead of the World Cup that summer in Russia.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the head of the Ghana Football Association, was banned by FIFA for life and fined approximately $500,000 when he was caught on camera allegedly accepting bribes. He is accused of asking for $11 million to get government contracts, per the Guardian.

The Nigerian national team coach, Salisu Yusuf, was banned for receiving money from the undercover journalists who were posing as agents.

There were eight referees and assistant refs who were banned for life with 53 officials given 10-year bans.

The investigation rocked the country, where soccer is the national sport.

Hussein-Suale filed complaint with police

Hussein-Suale filed a complaint with police when Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, shared Hussein-Suale’s photograph on a private TV channel and promised a reward for hurting the journalist, per the Guardian. Hussein-Suale is known for wearing hats and face coverings.

“That boy that’s very dangerous, he lives here in Madina,” Agyapong said, according to the report. “If he comes here, beat him.”

Maama Yaa Tiwaa, director of the criminal investigations department, said the “men are on the ground currently gathering information.”

“Everyone connected to this murder will be invited for questioning,” he told the media.

Peers, journalism groups condemn killing

Agyabeng shared the video of Agyapong asking for Hussein-Suale to be hurt with the message “Sad news, but we shall not be silenced.”

Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/Gk2Jdgo6Sn — Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 17, 2019





The IPI condemned the killing in a statement Thursday morning:

“The brutal murder of Hussein-Suale underscores the grave danger that journalists, especially those who tackle corruption and abuse of power, face in their line of work”, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R. Prasad said. “The government of Ghana must swiftly investigate this crime and bring the killers to justice.”

According to the IPI, the investigative team has faced several death threats. The organization keeps track of deaths linked to journalism and reported as many as six journalists killed in Africa last year.

