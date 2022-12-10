Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Was Detained for Wearing Gay Pride Shirt at World Cup, Dead at 48

October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Famed soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died after he collapsed during a match in Argentina. He was 48.



His brother Eric Wahl announced the journalist's Death Friday night and the said he suspects foul play.

"My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington, I am Grant Wahl's brother," he said via Instagram.

"I am gay, I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I just beg for any help."

U.S. Soccer released a statement via Twitter and said, "The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and it's major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport."

The organization saluted Wahl, stating that his "passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game."

It went on to praise another trait of Wahl's, writing in part that "Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all."

U.S. Soccer concluded by sending condolences to Wahl's family, stating that "his writing and the stories he told will live on."

A representative for FIFA and from the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The story is developing.