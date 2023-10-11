Journalist Who First Reported Israeli Child Beheadings Says She Saw Atrocities ‘With My Own Eyes’ (Video)

The TV news correspondent whose description of decapitated infants and other atrocities from the Hamas attack on southern Israel pushed back Wednesday against questions around her reporting, saying she witnessed the scenes “with my own eyes” and calling the reflexive doubt “sickening.”

Nicole Zedek was on the ground early this week for i24NEWS, an Israeli-based international 24-hour news television channel located in Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv. Her reports describing beheaded babies and children went instantly viral – and were met with instant scrutiny, which she addressed Wednesday during an appearance on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”

She said she was grateful at first that her reporting had spread so quickly, “because people need to see those images and need to hear exactly what’s happening here on the ground in Israel.”

“I witnessed some of those scenes with my own eyes as we were walking through this community,” Zedek said, “that may be a quarter of a mile from the Gaza border, the atrocities that were still left behind, children, cribs, baby cribs overturned on their side, splattered with blood. Horrible, horrible images.”

Zedek said she also spoke with a deputy commander who was among the first on the scene Saturday, when there were still “active terrorists hiding in houses” that they immediately sought to “eliminate.”

“There’s no words to describe what they’ve seen,” Zedek said. “I mean, babies’ heads cut off. That’s what they encountered when they came there. So as horrible as it is and and I wish that I it wasn’t true. And I see how those images and those words are hard to comprehend because it’s hard to comprehend how any one could commit such heinous, heinous crimes. But that’s exactly what happened in just one of the kibbutz communities.”

She said with additional communities in southern Israel still being encountered, “this is just a glimpse into what is happening here.”

Co-host Buck Sexton asked about the condition of soldiers who were first encountering these scenes of horror – many of whom are not active-duty military, but reserves who were instantly called from their own family lives into duty.

“The deputy commander who I spoke to, he was a reserve soldier,” she said. “He left five kids behind. He left his own family behind to then come to the scene of entire families murdered so no one could prepare them for what they were about to witness. And they are in shock. But they say as they continue to see these acts, it it makes them want to fight back stronger.”

Co-host Clay Travis later played a clip from a commentator casting doubt on her reporting, with the speaker saying the claim of beheaded infants is “completely false” and accusing Zedek of making up the most gruesome details based on a “walk-and-talk” interview with an Israeli commander.

“You know, it’s sickening, really, that people are asking, ‘Where are the babies? Why aren’t you showing the babies?'” she replied. “Is that something that anyone would want to the first thing with their own eyes? Because after the graphic images that I saw of just childrens’ beds covered in blood, I don’t think I would be able to stomach those atrocities as well.”

Zedek said people are seizing on details like the number 40 – an estimate – and the word “babies,” which can mean different things.

“So 40 babies, 40 children were carried out on on gurneys, 40 dead children were found. And a lot of people are saying babies,” she said. “Well, how does she know that number? How old are they? And I think that is really the fact that people are focusing on that doesn’t matter. Just three months old or three years old, six months old, six years old, a six-year-old is someones babies.”

She said besides her own eyes, there are multiple “soldiers confirming what they’ve seen of the mutilation of these children. And I think when people are denying what’s actually happening here, it is truly, truly sad and show that people just are not willing to see exactly what’s happening.”

Zedek also said there is “footage of it all” that will speak for itself – and in many cases already has.

“The fact that people are denying it, even after seeing exactly with your own eyes, the footage, the pictures. It’s truly despicable.

