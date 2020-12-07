Journalist calls Tana Mongeau’s real age into question

Kelsey Weekman
·2 min read
As it happens with so many other influencers who have risen through the ranks, Tana Mongeau’s true identity has come into question.

The YouTuber, who says she is 22 and was born in 1998, is now facing allegations that she’s actually 30 years old.

Casey Johnston, an editorial director at VICE, tweeted that she was doing research to see if Mongeau received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan — money the U.S. has been supplying to businesses during the pandemic.

She looked Mongeau up in LexisNexis, a website that provides legal and business information on individuals, and found her birth year listed as 1990, which would make her 30 years old.

However, Johnston said she looked through all the yearbooks at Mongeau’s high school between 2004 and 2009 and couldn’t find her.

“So either she is younger than that, she missed picture day … or she didn’t go to that high school,” she wrote. “There are no yearbooks online after 2009 that I can find so I might die not knowing if this is real.”

Johnston admitted she’s not 100 percent certain Mongeau is lying about her age, and LexisNexis has been known to be incorrect from time to time.

“There is no way she is 22 holy crap,” one user replied.

“I thought everyone knew she was 30 she definitely can’t hide it with all that caked up makeup,” another wrote.

Mongeau responded to the allegations by sharing a photo of her photo ID, which states that she was born in 1998.

“Stopping a scandal before it starts,” Mongeau said.

This also isn’t the first time Mongeau has been accused of lying about her age.

In 2019, multiple Twitter users speculated that she was actually 28 or 29.

We may never know Mongeau’s true age, but that leads us to the next great mystery — does it even really matter?

