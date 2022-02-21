Jourdan! Irina! Lila Moss! All the celebrities spotted on London Fashion Week’s FROW

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The last few days have seen London Fashion Week return to its former glory in a style not seen since pre- pandemic.

Unlike last September, the show schedule is back-to-back and an international set of editors, models and celebrities have descended upon the city to see the best British design has to offer.

(Getty Images)

Irina Shayk kicked things off off with a speech at the British Fashion Council’s official opening party on Thursday night, before Joy Crookes took the mic for a surprise performance. Shayk went on to open and close Matty Bovan’s electric runway, and take a turn for Richard Quinn’s AW22.

At Quinn’s show, it was Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful who held court from the corner of a show space decked in pink curtains and lit with a huge chandelier. And it was Lila Moss who closed his show in a feather bridal look, as the likes of Jourdan Dunn and Ashley Roberts watched on.

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dunn rocked an extreme shoulder pad, floral Richard Quinn trench in support. She has made wearing upcoming designer’s wares to their F’row a staple this week, including a strappy black mini dress for Nensi Dojoka, a purple sheer suit with matching headscarf at Conner Ives, and red check halter neck top with latex gloves for Maximillian at Fashion East. How does she do it? “I have such a great team behind me making all this happen,” she said after Maximillian’s show.

Monday marks the last packed day of London Fashion Week, and shows including Roksanda, Erdem and Ozwald Boateng promise some of the biggest star attendees so far.

