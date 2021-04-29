Jourdan Confirms High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample
Second Set of Results in Line With Homogeneous Pegmatite Showing
TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated April 22, 2021, the assay results of the second batch (25 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li2O. Now that all 47 sample results have been received, these are reported together.
Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)
Lithium (Li) values of the samples tested were in the range of 6,120 ppm (parts per million) to 8,190 ppm, with an average of 7,212 ppm.
Lithium oxide (Li2O) values of the samples tested averaged 1.55% and ranged from 1.31% to 1.76% Li2O.
Beryllium values averaged 291 ppm, cesium averaged 7.36 ppm, and niobium averaged 104 ppm.
The rubidium average in the samples tested was 1,566 ppm, with a tantalum average of 36 ppm, and a barium average of 60 ppm.
Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “The second set of results validates the high lithium grades provides further confidence in the lithium assets of Jourdan. The Company plans to use the information gathered from the bulk sample to begin preparing for a summer drill program. We anticipate that all of these activities will lead to defining an initial resource estimate at our Vallee property. Jourdan believes that it is on a strong path towards recognizing its goal of being a near term lithium producer in Quebec.”
Jourdan’s Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “These results represent proof that the bulk sample exhibits very similar results in many individual elements and most importantly in the calculated Li2O value. This is fantastic evidence that our pegmatite at Vallee is very homogeneous. This in turn is great encouragement to go out this summer and drill these pegmatites to confirm the down-dip grade, and subsequently confirm volume and grade, which we expect will ultimately result in an initial resource estimate.”
Bulk Sampling Assaying
47 samples were taken from the 40-tonne bulk sample, which was retrieved from the Company’s Vallee lithium project site during 2018. Forty of the 50 tonnes retrieved were shipped in a series of 2 tonne sacks to Process Research Ortech Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario (“Ortech”) for metallurgical test work. During the first quarter of 2021, 47 individual samples were taken on two different occasions under the supervision of Jourdan’s personnel at Ortech. In the second sampling exercise reported here, 25 samples were taken from 5 sacks located outside of Ortech’s laboratory. The samples consisted of shovel loads of material. The average sample weight of these samples was 2.7 kgs. The additional 25 samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario and were assayed for 58 different elements utilising the sodium peroxide fusion method with an ICP OES or MS finish. The results for lithium were subsequently multiplied by a factor of 2.153 to arrive at a value for Li2O. The highest grade assayed for the second batch (25 samples) was 1.72% Li2O, with an average of 1.54% Li2O, and a standard deviation of 0.08.
Management believes that these results clearly demonstrate the homogeneity of the lithium distribution in the pegmatites situated on the Company’s Vallee lithium property, and management is encouraged to further investigate the strike and down dip extent of these pegmatites.
In addition, the Company is excited to report elevated rubidium values averaging 1,566 ppm.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Stéphane Amireault P.Eng, MScA, an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Table 1
(201-378) Sodium Peroxide Fusion - ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish
Analyte:
Li2O
Ba
Be
Cs
Li
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit:
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
Sample Id
Sample Description
RDL:
0.5
5
0.1
10
1
0.2
0.5
2257304
E6356551
1.49
60.5
254
66.7
6,940
116
1,650
34.8
2257305
E6356552
1.46
58.9
301
60.1
6,800
108
1,310
34.9
2257306
E6356553
1.42
62.3
269
64.9
6,580
114
1,600
37.7
2257307
E6356554
1.42
62.7
333
70.0
6,590
143
1,820
46.6
2257308
E6356555
1.56
65.7
317
67.8
7,250
119
1,670
36.1
2257309
E6356556
1.57
60.1
325
69.8
7,310
101
1,490
36.5
2257310
E6356557
1.57
64.4
306
65.3
7,280
106
1,590
34.2
2257311
E6356558
1.76
57.6
374
75.0
8,190
106
1,620
35.7
2257312
E6356559
1.75
55.6
378
66.0
8,110
103
1,540
31.5
2257313
E6356560
1.70
55.9
290
57.8
7,890
116
1,480
33.9
2257314
E6356561
1.72
51.5
408
72.6
7,970
95
1,520
33.9
2257315
E6356562
1.68
53.9
199
61.6
7,810
98
1,630
34.8
2257316
E6356563
1.74
56.8
279
68.0
8,060
117
1,560
40.8
2257317
E6356564
1.52
70.8
255
64.0
7,040
93
1,640
30.7
2257318
E6356565
1.54
53.0
318
64.6
7,170
91
1,560
34.0
2257319
E6356566
1.32
66.6
407
73.3
6,120
97
1,600
32.7
2257320
E6356567
1.60
55.3
295
67.5
7,450
108
1,620
34.0
2257321
E6356568
1.57
57.1
261
67.2
7,270
94
1,680
32.8
2257322
E6356569
1.36
45.4
324
56.5
6,320
93
1,500
32.4
2257323
E6356570
1.64
55.0
274
60.4
7,610
96
1,440
31.7
2257324
E6356571
1.45
54.9
407
80.0
6,730
120
1,660
42.6
2257325
E6356572
1.57
61.1
347
68.5
7,310
99
1,510
34.1
2257326
E6356573
1.57
63.8
262
72.6
7,270
85
1,730
33.2
2257327
E6356574
1.58
69.1
324
66.8
7,350
98
1,480
35.3
2257328
E6356575
1.45
51.6
260
60.7
6,740
109
1,370
39.1
2257329
E6356576
1.54
57.5
280
77.6
7,150
111
1,810
39.1
2257330
E6356577
1.52
56.7
274
68.0
7,040
92
1,520
33.4
2257331
E6356578
1.50
60.4
297
69.9
6,990
108
1,640
40.1
2257332
E6356579
1.42
66.9
258
69.8
6,600
118
1,710
42.1
2257333
E6356580
1.44
59.4
211
66.4
6,680
101
1,780
34.1
2257334
E6356581
1.42
58.7
171
58.9
6,610
86
1,580
31.4
2257335
E6356582
1.57
59.8
277
59.3
7,270
101
1,400
35.6
2257336
E6356583
1.65
57.0
256
67.2
7,650
106
1,480
38.5
2257337
E6356584
1.63
85.4
215
56.5
7,550
92
1,420
32.2
2257338
E6356585
1.49
66.2
233
61.9
6,920
97
1,550
32.2
2257340
E6356587
1.53
66.8
390
75.0
7,120
84
1,660
31.6
2257341
E6356588
1.57
67.2
288
62.1
7,280
100
1,430
38.1
2257342
E6356589
1.50
55.0
320
66.7
6,990
112
1,580
40.8
2257343
E6356590
1.67
50.7
232
63.8
7,750
121
1,540
41.8
2257344
E6356591
1.72
56.8
269
68.2
7,970
107
1,600
40.4
2257345
E6356592
1.58
68.9
250
59.0
7,360
118
1,430
40.6
2257346
E6356593
1.56
61.8
281
69.1
7,230
121
1,660
41.6
2257347
E6356594
1.55
54.0
278
65.3
7,200
108
1,530
38.4
2257348
E6356595
1.41
57.3
454
76.1
6,570
88
1,440
32.7
2257349
E6356596
1.66
63.3
241
60.9
7,690
89
1,520
30.4
2257350
E6356597
1.51
70.2
213
64.3
7,000
97
1,560
35.6
2257351
E6356598
1.54
48.4
225
58.1
7,170
107
1,470
39.9
Comments: RDL - Reported Detection Limit
Analysis performed at AGAT 5623 McAdam Rd., Mississauga, ON (unless marked by *)
About Jourdan
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.
For more information:
www.jourdaninc.com
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800
Cautionary statements
The content and grades of any mineral deposits at our Vallee project are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to undertake a drilling program, to further investigate the downdip grade and confirm the volume and grade at the Vallee lithium project, and to establish a mineral resource, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its ambition to become a lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.