Jostens Launches Nationwide Campaign and Sweepstakes Celebrating Teachers

Jostens #HeartATeacher Campaign

#HeartATeacher is a campaign that provides a way for students, parents, and peers to recognize a teacher or faculty member that shines bright and inspires greatness.
Minneapolis, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products and yearbooks, serving the K-12 and college education markets is proud to announce their latest crowd-sourced initiative: #HeartATeacher. #HeartATeacher provides a way for students, parents, and peers to recognize a teacher or faculty member that shines bright and inspires greatness.

“Teachers are an invaluable resource, leaving an immeasurable impact on our lives. Especially in recent years, a lot has been asked of educators and their patience and adaptability have been incredible,” said Michael Wolf, Vice President of Jostens Renaissance Education. “This campaign gives all of us a chance to say thanks and recognize the amazing efforts of a teacher that’s had an impact. Jostens is excited to host a sweepstakes and award prizes to 50 nominated teachers.”

To nominate a teacher into the #HeartATeacher sweepstakes, participants simply post a submission thanking a specific teacher, tagging @JostensInc on Instagram and @Jostens on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok using the #HeartATeacher hashtag. The sweepstakes submission period ends on May 6. Fifty nominated teachers will be selected to receive a $200 cash prize and a Jostens ring valued at $500. For the official sweepstakes rules, visit https://www.jostens.com/HeartATeacher.

“The #HeartATeacher campaign is rooted in our commitment to partnering with schools to strengthen school climate and culture through Jostens Renaissance. Educators play a critical role in creating a secure, familiar space where students can thrive, and we’re excited to recognize their contributions through this campaign,” said Wolf. To learn more about Jostens Renaissance and the resources provided to schools, visit jostensrenaissance.com.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, Jostens can be found online at www.jostens.com.

CONTACT: Peter Lai Jostens 952-830-3230 Peter.Lai@jostens.com


