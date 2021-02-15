The Masked Singer's Joss Stone Reveals How Pregnancy Affected Her Performances
This weekend saw Joss Stone crowned the winner of the The Masked Singer, after keeping the judges guessing with her Sausage alter-ego.
What viewers might not have realised was that the Grammy-winning musician was actually heavily pregnant with her daughter, Violet, while the show was being filmed.
Speaking from her home in Nashville, Tennessee during Monday’s edition of This Morning, Joss spoke about how her pregnancy presented its own challenges while performing as Sausage.
“I didn’t realise how breathless I was going to be,” she told presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. “I didn’t realise that was a side effect of pregnancy. I guess all of your insides get pushed around.”
She continued: “[When you’re pregnant] your lungs are half of what they normally are and I, of course, picked these massive songs that needed a lot of breath.
“And then we put on that suit, oh my gosh, just walking out I was like, ‘Help me, I can’t breathe’, which made it funnier.”
The Masked Singer was filmed in September 2020, and Joss announced her pregnancy the following month.
She and her boyfriend Cody DaLuz eventually welcomed their daughter in January 2021.
Joss was the only one of this year’s three Masked Singer finalists who managed to keep her identity a total secret for the duration of the series.
Saturday night’s final also saw runner-up Badger unmasked as chart-topping singer Ne-Yo, before which Robin was revealed to be JLS star Aston Merrygold.
Other stars unmasked over the course of this year’s series included former footballer Glenn Hoddle and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, as well as singers Mel B, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Gabrielle.
It’s been revealed that 8.6 million tuned in to watch The Masked Singer on Saturday night, making it biggest live TV audience for any show so far in 2021, excluding news and sport events.
READ MORE:
The Masked Singer's Costume Designer Reveals The Secrets Of His Amazing Creations
The Masked Singer: 14 Celebrities We Still Can't Believe Said Yes To The Show
Gabrielle Says She Suffered Panic Attacks In Masked Singer Costume: 'Giving Birth Was Easier'
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.