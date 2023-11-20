Joss Ackland, whose 'diplomatic immunity' was 'revoked' in “Lethal Weapon 2”, dies at 95

The BAFTA-nominated actor had over 130 film and television credits to his name and starred on stage and screen.

Joss Ackland, whose acting career spanned eight decades of theater, film, and television, died Sunday at age 95.

His agent confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times.

The British actor was perhaps best known for his villainous role in Lethal Weapon 2, playing South African drug dealer Arjen Rudd, who tries to claim "diplomatic immunity" in the film's climax before it's "revoked" when Danny Glover shoots him.

Ian Gavan/Getty Joss Ackland

Ackland, however, had more than 130 film and TV credits, ranging from The Sicilian and The Hunt for Red October to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey andThe Mighty Ducks. He was nominated for two BAFTA awards, first in 1989 for Best Supporting Actor for White Mischief, and again in 1990 as Best Actor for First and Last.

Born Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland on Feb. 29, 1928 in North Kensington, London, Ackland made his stage debut at age 17 in a 1954 production of The Hasty Heart. As a player at London's Old Vic Theatre, Ackland shared the stage with Maggie Smith and Judi Dench and he went on to originate the role of Juan Perón in the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.

In 1988, Ackland appeared in the Pet Shop Boys film musical It Could Happen Here and their music video for "Always On My Mind," also from the film. Ackland worked steadily over his long career, making his final film appearance in 2014's Decline of an Empire, which was also one of Peter O'Toole's final roles.

Ackland is survived by his seven children, 34 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

