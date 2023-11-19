Joss Ackland, ‘Lethal Weapon 2’ Actor, Dies at 95

Joss Ackland, a longtime stage and screen actor most known for his roles in “Lethal Weapon 2” and “White Mischief,” has died at age 95.

Ackland, who amassed more than 130 credits, also enjoyed roles in films such as “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” “The Hunt for Red October” and the TV movie “Shadowlands.” His death was confirmed in a statement by his family. They said, “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles.”

“He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

He also starred in a number of stage productions with actors such as Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, and Tom Courtenay.

Ackland was born in London, England, on Feb. 29, 1928. His father, Major Sydney Norman Ackland was an Irish journalist. He studied at the city’s Central School of Speech and Drama and made his stage debut at the age of 17 in a production of “The Hasty Heart.”

The actor took on his first film role in 1950 when he starred in “Seven Days to Noon.” He continued to act throughout the decade before moving to Malawi with his wife, Rosemary, where the two worked on a tea plantation.

He married his wife in 1951 and the pair went on to have seven children together.

More to come…

