Josko Gvardiol wants Man City transfer, RB Leipzig chief confirms amid £86m talks

Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol has asked RB Leipzig to be sold to the treble winners, the German club’s sporting director has confirmed.

Talks are ongoing between the two teams over an £86million deal, which would eclipse Harry Maguire’s £80m move to Manchester United in 2019 as a world-record fee for a defender.

“Josko and his advisors have submitted their wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Eberl told Leipziger Volksnachrichten newspaper.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in talks with City. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment.”

Leipzig have cashed in on a number of their top players this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai completed a £60m move to Liverpool on the weekend after Christopher Nkunku joined Chelsea for £52m. Bayern Munich have also landed defender Konrad Laimer on a pre-contract agreement.

“I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans,” Eberl said. “No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.

“But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team.”