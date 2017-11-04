Josi, Predators hold off Ducks 5-3 in rematch of West finals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- In a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, Roman Josi got the Nashville Predators off to a fast start.

The defenseman scored one goal and assisted on another as Nashville built a three-goal lead before holding off the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 Friday night.

Scott Hartnell, Matt Irwin and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators in the first meeting between the teams since Nashville won their 2016-17 playoff series in six games to reach the Stanley Cup Final. P.K. Subban added an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left to seal it.

''I thought we started pretty well and had a good first period,'' Josi said. ''Obviously, it was huge for us to have a 2-0 lead after the first and I'm just happy I had a part in it.''

Josi's goal was his fourth of the season, a blistering wrist shot from inside the blue line.

''He's our leader. He's our rock back there,'' Irwin said. ''He takes on heavy minutes against the other team's top lines and when he's rolling, he's contributing offensively like he is right now.

''He's making plays that very few guys in this league can do from the back end.''

Pekka Rinne made 35 saves for the Predators, who had lost four straight in Anaheim since their previous victory on April 4, 2014.

Antoine Vermette, Hampus Lindholm and Jakob Silfverberg scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 25 shots.

''It's like we were caught in a funk the first 20 minutes,'' Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. ''We didn't demonstrate any emotion that was necessary. It all starts with execution.''

Following a sloppy start, however, the Ducks made a charge and pulled to 4-3 in the third period after trailing by three late in the second.

''You don't want to be chasing all night and that's bigger when you're on the road,'' Irwin said. ''We knew they were going to fight back, and they did.''