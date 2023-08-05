Joshua-Whyte fight cancelled after Whyte failed drug test

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte were scheduled to fight on Aug. 12. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images)

The heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte was cancelled by the promoter Saturday after Whyte's random pre-fight drug test found "adverse analytical findings" in his sample.

The British boxers were scheduled to fight on Aug. 12 in London, almost eight years after their first bout in on Dec. 12, 2015. Joshua beat Whyte by TKO in the seventh round.