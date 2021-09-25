Joshua vs Usyk LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Joshua vs Usyk - LIVE!

Anthony Joshua faces what many are calling the most difficult test of his career to date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

The Briton puts his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight titles on the line against a fellow London 2012 gold medallist in front of an expected 67,000 fans in N17.

Joshua must win to stay on track for those lucrative all-British unification showdowns against WBC champion Tyson Fury, who fights Deontay Wilder for a third time in two weeks.

However, the unique Oleksandr Usyk is a highly-skilled and undefeated former undisputed cruiserweight champion who will look to defy his comparative lack of size to outbox AJ and inflict only the second loss of his professional career.

There is also plenty of action to look forward to on the undercard, including Lawrence Okolie providing the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight title.

Callum Smith also makes the move up to light-heavyweight following his defeat to Canelo Alvarez last time out, while Campbell Hatton continues his fledgling pro career.

Boxing schedule and results

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic

Campbell Hatton vs Sonni Martinez

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo

Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku

Christopher Ousley bt Khasan Baysangurov

Follow Joshua vs Usyk LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below and Matt Majendie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Joshua vs Usyk latest news

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, main event at 10pm BST

How to watch: Sky Sports Box Office

Prediction: Joshua to win via late stoppage

Okolie, Smith and Hatton all on undercard

Marku vs Prodan

18:50 , George Flood

No signs of Marku being particularly affected by that left hook that landed flush as he gets that stiff jab going again and puts another round away comfortably.

Two to go, with Prodan trying to unload at will now, looking for that late knockout that he surely needs.

He throws a lot and has a good engine, but looks a bit limited in terms of the variety of his attacks.

Marku vs Prodan

18:45 , George Flood

Marku can’t get through the guard with another probing jab towards the end of the seventh and is quickly caught around the temple with a stinging counter left hook from Prodan.

Marku’s legs look a bit unsteady for a moment, but he recovers quickly to his credit.

He’s comfortably ahead here Marku, but needs to keep his wits about him as Prodan comes on strong in these final rounds.

Marku vs Prodan

18:41 , George Flood

Marku is certainly the slicker of these fighters - his jab is such a stylish and potent weapon.

However, he is also known for being brash and confident and goading Prodan into action on the ropes is ill-advised as he gets tagged with a hard right hand upstairs.

Six rounds of this scheduled 10-rounder in the books, with Marku surely leading.

18:37 , George Flood

Our man Matt Majendie is in position at Spurs’ £1billion home, which is hosting its first fights this evening.

Ringside for Joshua-Usyk later. First bell set for 10.12pm. pic.twitter.com/xHGcbIKU0o — Matt Majendie (@mattmajendie) September 25, 2021

Marku vs Prodan

18:31 , George Flood

Marku landing the better shots and doing the more eye-catching work here through four rounds, though it’s unquestionably a difficult test and Prodan is throwing plenty.

Dillian Whyte has just arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Derek Chisora is also backstage and Vasyl Lomachenko will also be in attendance to support friend and compatriot Usyk.

Marku vs Prodan

18:25 , George Flood

A decent start to this opening bout, with the talented and busier Marku jabbing and moving well to take the opening round.

Prodan came back well in the second, however.

Prodan has just hit the deck in round three, but the referee was quick to signal that it was a slip rather than caused by any shot from Marku.

Undercard underway

18:21 , George Flood

The main undercard is off and running at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the fiery Albanian welterweight Florian Marku battling Romania’s Maxim Prodan for the IBF international title.

Earlier, Christopher Ousley won a decision against Khasan Baysangurov to claim the vacant WBA intercontinental middleweight belt, with scores of 95-95, 97-94, 97-94.

Joshua vs Usyk prediction

18:15 , George Flood

The gifted Usyk certainly has the technical skills to make tonight an uncomfortable night for Joshua, who will need to box smartly and be fully switched on to contend with the threat posed.

However, the Ukrainian lacks the power and size to really hurt the champion, while his lack of heavyweight experience is also likely to be a factor, though Joshua has commended his rival for jumping in “at the deep end”.

Despite slimming down, AJ still has an obvious power and size advantage here and we are backing him to inflict Usyk’s first pro defeat with a stoppage in the second half of the fight. Let’s say round nine.

That would be a 25th win from 26 for Joshua, with a 23rd stoppage.

How to watch Joshua vs Usyk

18:14 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Joshua vs Usyk is available to watch via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £24.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the downloadable player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

Date, time, venue and ring walks

18:14 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk takes place tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London

Approximately 67,000 fans are expected in N17.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm BST, though as ever the exact time will depend on the length of those undercards bouts.

Welcome to Joshua vs Usyk LIVE coverage

18:07 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest boxing LIVE coverage!

We’ve got a huge main event on the cards tonight as Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against difficult mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in front of 67,000 fans at the plush Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lawrence Okolie, Callum Smith and Campbell Hatton also appear on a stacked supporting bill in one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Stay tuned for live updates! It should be some night of boxing.