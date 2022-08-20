Joshua vs Usyk 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Joshua vs Usyk 2 LIVE!

Anthony Joshua’s career could well be on the line tonight as he battles Oleksandr Usyk in a massive heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia. Jeddah is the location as a more aggressive ‘AJ’ tries desperately to regain the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts he relinquished in such insipid fashion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 11 months ago.

The stakes could hardly be higher for Joshua, who simply cannot afford to lose again here if he wants to maintain his place among the heavyweight elite and finally go on to meet British rival Tyson Fury in a mammoth showdown to become the first undisputed champion of boxing’s blue-riband division since Lennox Lewis.

There is also plenty of action to look forward to on tonight’s undercard at the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, including final title eliminators for Filip Hrgovic and Callum Smith, while Badou Jack is also on the bill. Ramla Ali produced an emphatic first-round knockout after Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker picked up his second pro win early on.

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah

Start time: Undercard from 6pm BST, main event at 10:54pm

Hrgovic and Smith headline undercard

Jack vs Rivera

19:20 , George Flood

Rivera is hurt by a stinging body shot a minute into the second, but he’s undeterred as he comes swinging back... wildly but hitting the mark well at times.

Jack gets caught by a decent uppercut and then gets hammered by a huge swinging right.

Rivera’s approach is unorthodox and outright strange at times, but he’s clearly got power and a bit of speed.

However, Jack uncorks a cracker of a right towards the end of the round.

Intriguing scrap this. Jack is struggling to work him out a bit, but needs to stay patient and keep drilling in those shots to the body.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Jack vs Rivera

19:17 , George Flood

Jack takes centre ring straight away, but Rivera is out to impress early on and puts ‘The Ripper’ under pressure with some clubbing blows.

It’s all a bit scrappy and untidy thereafter, with the somewhat wild Rivera not lacking determination but short on quality.

You would expect the vastly experienced Jack to take control of this fairly quickly.

An intense staredown between the two fighters as the bell sounds at the end of round one.

Jack vs Rivera underway

19:12 , George Flood

The first bell sounds in this scheduled 10-rounder.

Can Rivera spring a shock and stop Jack’s move into the 175lbs division?

Let’s find out...

Jack vs Rivera

19:09 , George Flood

Here comes Rivera, who is again making the most of the ‘Popeye’ gimmick as he walks to the ring sporting that pipe - which I hope is empty - and robes adorned with anchors.

He apparently got that nickname due to the size of his biceps as a young fighter. One can only hope he’s wolfed down that spinach tonight.

Jack might nearly be 40 now, but he’s still a much higher class of opponent than anyone Rivera has met previously.

This fight is at cruiserweight by the way, as Jack makes a late charge to try and become a three-weight world champion.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Usyk-Joshua 2 only the warm-up with Fury showdown ‘agreed'

19:02 , George Flood

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are each understood to be on a guaranteed $40million (£33.5m) for their fight here in Jeddah, but in some ways this is only the warm-up, writes Ron Lewis.

The big event on the horizon is an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the winner and Tyson Fury, with many saying a deal for that fight is already agreed.

Fury says he has retired, but no one really believes him — not his likely rivals, not his promoters, not even his family. Some people are even saying Fury is signed up to an undisputed title fight to take place back in Saudi Arabia.

The Ring magazine belt will be on the line tomorrow night after it was taken from Fury following his latest social media declaration that he had quit. It seemed even The Ring had tired of Fury’s constant teasing.

In between the constant proclamations that he is hanging up his gloves, Fury has been dishing out £2m offers to Derek Chisora, someone he beat twice, in 2011 and 2014, for a third fight in December.

Read the full article here

(PA)

Badou Jack in the ring next

18:57 , George Flood

After two first-round knockouts, we are rattling through this main undercard at a fair old pace in Jeddah.

There is a swing bout to fit in somewhere tonight, but the schedule has Badou Jack next in the ring.

Gambian-Swedish former Floyd Mayweather protege ‘The Ripper’ is an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion competing in his 33rd fight (26-3-3) at the age of 38.

Undefeated American Richard Rivera - AKA ‘Popeye the Sailor Man’, a gimmick he really seems to lean in to if his weigh-in appearance was anything to go by - is his opponent here.

Veteran Jack has reeled off four straight wins since those pair of defeats by Marcus Browne and Jean Pascal in 2019, seeing off Blake McKernan, Dervin Colina, Samuel Crossed and Hany Aityo.

How much does he have left in the tank as he approaches 40?

(PA)

18:50 , George Flood

Almaayouf certainly doesn’t lack any self-belief, does he?

A confident post-fight interview as he targets a swift climb up the professional ranks.

But that was only his pro debut and his amateur career included just 17 bouts.

A lot more steps to take yet before he’s anything close to the finished product.

Bags of potential, though. That much is crystal clear.

(Getty Images)

Almaayouf stops Alatorre in first round

18:40 , George Flood

These two pro debutants waste no time in getting started, a furious opening straight from the first bell that sees both men go at it at 100 miles per hour!

Almaayouf looks hurt early on before dropping the busy Alatorre with a piercing body blow.

Alatorre looks to have shaken it off as the frantic pace continues, but he’s way too open, goes for an uppercut and instead gets dropped again with a shattering short right hand straight down the middle.

The fight is waved off by the referee before the end of the first! What a whirlwind of a round.

Almaayouf vs Alatorre next

18:38 , George Flood

A good reception in Jeddah, where spectators are now slowly starting to stream in, for Ziyad Almaayouf, the Saudi-born, Los Angeles resident who grew up in Egypt.

Buddy McGirt’s fighter makes his much-anticipated professional bow in a four-round super-lightweight battle with Mexican Jose Alatorre, another debutant.

Almaayouf will want to make a statement in front of a home crowd...

(PA)

How ‘comeback king’ Joshua can dethrone Usyk

18:29 , George Flood

In Jeddah tonight, Anthony Joshua will be aiming to join a small club as he looks to become a three-time world heavyweight champion by getting his WBA, WBO and IBF titles back from Oleksandr Usyk.

There are only five men who have a proper claim to have won the world heavyweight title three times — the first was Muhammad Ali and the last was Vitali Klitschko. It would take the best win of Joshua’s career to achieve it, although he has a good record in rematches.

The two times he has faced an opponent who had previously beaten him, he has come out triumphant. In a British title fight in 2015, he knocked out Dillian Whyte, who had been the first of three men to beat him as an amateur, plus on his previous trip to Saudi Arabia, in 2019, he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr, who had stopped him in a huge upset in New York that previous summer.

The loss by Whyte was when they were both raw amateurs, while losing his titles to Ruiz could be put down as a mistake — he knocked Ruiz down, waded in to try to finish the fight and was caught by a punch from which he never really recovered.

Click here to read Ron Lewis’ full preview from Jeddah

(Getty Images)

18:24 , George Flood

“I didn’t even get out of first gear,” says Ramla Ali, who feels like she wants to do some pad work after barely fighting for a minute there.

She acknowledges the big changes made under famed trainer Manny Robles, which are now fully in evidence.

Ali admits she’s been fighting with a fractured wrist and toe and needs a well-deserved break now, before coming back and fighting a 10-rounder before the end of the year.

She’s got world title fights on her mind for 2023!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ali stops Nova in first round

18:17 , George Flood

Absolutely incredible from Ali! What a statement!

She absolutely blitzes Nova inside the first 45 seconds of round one, backing her into the corner and leaving Nova dispirited on her haunches already.

After peppering the body, it was a huge right hand that landed flush on the chin that did the damage and sent Nova’s gumshield flying out.

Brutal, brutal shot. What a stoppage!

Ali now 7-0 after her emphatic second knockout. WOW!

Ali vs Nova up next in historic fight

18:14 , George Flood

First up on the main portion of tonight’s undercard is the inspirational Ramla Ali, who competes in the first women’s fight ever to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The unbeaten British-Somali star and 2020 Olympian meets the Dominican Republic’s former world title challenger Crystal Garcia Nova in an historic super-bantamweight contest.

This one is scheduled for eight rounds.

(PA)

Joshua exclusive: I refuse to lose tonight

18:07 , George Flood

While we wait for the main undercard to begin in Jeddah, check out Anthony Joshua’s final exclusive pre-fight column for Standard Sport...

I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time. People have called it revenge or redemption.

They can call it what they like but I don’t see it like that. It’s just a fight and we’re in the final hours before Oleksandr Usyk and I step back into the ring again for the second part of our war.

He has bulked up and clearly worked hard since we last met in September. Plus, tomorrow night he will have the whole of Ukraine behind him after what has been a really tough time for him and the country which is still ongoing.

(Getty Images)

What we have in common is that we both want to put on a great fight for the fans who’ve travelled all over the world to be here. They deserve that much.

I’ve been here five weeks now with my team, and you can feel the city filling up. I heard it’s hard to get a flight in now, the hotels are getting busier every day and there’s digital billboards all over the city of Jeddah of both of us. I’m afraid you can’t escape us here!

For me, tomorrow night can’t come soon enough. We’ve done a lot of talking but I’m done talking now. It’s time to deliver.

Read the full diary here

17:55 , George Flood

A confident heavyweight debut from Andrew Tabiti, albeit without the highlight-reel knockout that he would have wanted.

Wilson deserves credit for stepping in for Spong at such late notice, but he’s limited and been out of the ring for three years.

It’ll be interesting to see where Tabiti goes from here. He spoke before tonight of campaigning at heavyweight, cruiserweight and bridgerweight.

A man to watch, for sure.

(Getty Images)

Wilson corner throw in the towel

17:51 , George Flood

Wilson was game in the fourth and tried to take the fight to the dominant Tabiti in bursts, but he’s getting absolutely hammered now.

He’s being lined up on the ropes for some monster shots, with Tabiti smashing him to body and head with both hands.

Uppercuts, straight hands and leading hooks all find their mark, with Wilson just about keeping himself upright before being forced down and taking a nine count.

He’s eventually saved by the bell at the end of round five, but the corner rightly throw the towel in.

Whittaker: I tried to look a bit too sexy at times!

17:47 , George Flood

A typically entertaining interview with the charismatic Ben Whittaker after his second pro victory in Jeddah tonight...

Tabiti vs Wilson

17:43 , George Flood

Wilson is enormous with huge legs, much bigger than natural cruiserweight Tabiti. Both of these fighters are nicknamed ‘The Beast’, by the way.

However, Tabiti is clearly the better boxer with a decent repetoire of shots and he’s dominated this one-sided bout so far through three rounds.

The step up seems to be no problem so far, jabbing well and letting fly to the body and piecing together some sweet combinations.

His left hook is a tidy weapon.

Tabiti vs Wilson

17:40 , George Flood

Tabiti vs Wilson is a battle between two American heavyweights, with the latter having not fought since a draw against Miguel Cubos in 2019.

Wilson was a late replacement for Tyrone Spong.

Tabiti, meanwhile, is 19-1 as a pro, with wins over the likes of Steve Cunningham on his record.

You may remember him from the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series in 2019, when he lost to Yuniel Dorticos in a semi-final that also doubled up as a world IBF title bout in Latvia.

He’s now making the step up to heavyweight, having beaten Mitch Williams and Shamarian Snider in his last two outings.

Wilson has won seven of his eight pro bouts, and has also had success as kickboxer.

(Getty Images)

Whittaker outpoints Nosic in second pro fight

17:27 , George Flood

We’ve also just seen the second professional outing of Great Britain’s Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo 2020, Ben Whittaker.

‘The Surgeon’ dominated Greg O'Neill in a stylish and typically confident debut on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain undercard in Bournemouth only last month.

Whittaker was added to this card officially earlier this week and has just gone six rounds with previously undefeated Croatian Peter Nosic.

A tougher test for the Darlaston favourite, but he comes out on top 60-54, 59-55, 59-55. Big things in his future!

A heavyweight tussle between Andrew Tabiti and James Wilson is next!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Early undercard results

17:15 , George Flood

A couple of early undercard fights are already in the books in Jeddah!

YouTube star Rashed ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa dropped a four-round decision on his professional boxing debut against Bulgarian Traycho Georgiev, who picked up his first win in four career bouts.

One on the board early for Ukraine and Team Usyk too, with fellow southpaw Daniel Lapin easing to a comfortable points win over Czech Jozef Jurko, with scores of 80-72, 80-72, 80-72.

(Getty Images)

Joshua vs Usyk 2 prediction

17:10 , George Flood

The stakes are simply massive here for Joshua, whose status among the heavyweight elite will be in severe peril if he suffers another defeat.

While there are plenty of big fights still to be had in the event that he does lose, another Dillian Whyte clash and Deontay Wilder meeting immediately spring to mind, the chance to go on and compete in a massive, money-spinning undisputed showdown against Tyson Fury - who is once again insisting to be retired having relinquished The Ring belt, which is also up for grabs in Jeddah - would disappear.

Joshua knows he got his gameplan horrifically wrong last year, and is focused on using his superior size and strength from the off this time to slow and hurt Usyk, lean hard and wear him down and potentially force an early stoppage, having marked him up a fair deal in the first bout despite not landing much.

(Getty Images)

But durable southpaw Usyk - whom promoter Eddie Hearn has rightly labelled as a “genius” - is just so smooth, slick, speedy and awkward, with Joshua admitting that he finds such left-handers a “nightmare”.

While Joshua’s commitment to maximum aggression, unleashing his size and power early could well do the trick, he may also risk getting knocked out himself. Expect the Briton to give a better account of himself this time but likely go down firing.

We’re backing Usyk to this time pull off the late stoppage he so nearly produced in London, having dragged his opponent into uncomfortable deep waters again.

But Joshua, don’t forget, is the self-proclaimed ‘comeback king’, with Whyte and Ruiz Jr - the latter rematch taking place in Saudi, over in Riyadh - knowing all too well about his powers of recovery.

Hrgovic and Smith headline undercard

17:08 , George Flood

Chief support in Saudi comes with two final eliminators, with unbeaten Croatian Filip Hrgovic battling China’s Zhilei Zhang for the right to compete for the IBF heavyweight gold.

Liverpool’s former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith also continues his quest to become a two-weight world titlist as he takes on Frenchman Mathieu Bauderlique for a shot at the WBC light-heavyweight belt currently held by the fearsome unified champion at 168lbs, Artur Beterbiev.

Former two-divison world champion Badou Jack is also in action, as is the inspirational British-Somali fighter Ramla Ali and Great Britain’s Olympic silver medalist from Tokyo 2020 Ben Whittaker, who makes his second pro appearance.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Joshua vs Usyk 2 fight card in full

17:08 , George Flood

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova

Andrew Tabiti vs James Wilson

Ben Whittaker vs Petar Nosic

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko

Rashed ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa vs Traycho Georgiev

Bader Alsamreen vs Fuad Tarverdi

How to watch Joshua vs Usyk 2

17:07 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Joshua vs Usyk 2 is being broadcast live tonight on Sky Sports Box Office at an increased cost of £26.95.

Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight can also watch it online via the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

Joshua vs Usyk 2 start time and ring walks

17:05 , George Flood

Joshua vs Usyk 2 takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The main undercard fights are due to begin at 6pm BST UK time, which is 8pm in Jeddah. The early portion of the card is already in full swing... more on that to come shortly.

The ring walks for the main event should be around 10:30pm BST, with a precise estimated start time of 10:54pm. As ever, those times are subject to change.

Welcome to Joshua vs Usyk 2 LIVE coverage!

17:01 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2!

The stakes are sky-high for tonight's enormous heavyweight title rematch - AKA the 'Rage on the Red Sea' - being held at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah.

Joshua has previous for producing successful revenge missions in Saudi Arabia, having bounced back swiftly from his shock first professional defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh in December 2019.

But he faces an altogether tougher test this evening as he tries to avenge that comprehensive points defeat by the unbeaten and ultra-tricky southpaw Usyk suffered at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 11 months ago.

Joshua unwisely tried to outbox and outwit the clever Ukrainian on that night and paid a heavy price, lucky not to be stopped as he lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, but, having replaced long-time trainer Rob McCracken with Robert Garcia, has promised a far more aggressive approach here that utilises his significant size and power advantages from the outset.

(Getty Images)

Whether that proves to be enough to vanquish Usyk is a huge question mark ahead of the main event, but one thing is for certain - Joshua simply cannot afford another loss if he wants to go on and realise those dreams of a gargantuan, money-spinning all-British showdown with Tyson Fury to crown the first undisputed champion of the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis.

A massive night of boxing lies in store in the Middle East, so stay tuned for all your big fight build-up and live updates from the entire card!