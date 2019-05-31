Joshua vs. Ruiz weigh-in: Live results, stream to watch weigh-ins for Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., fight card

American boxing fans are just days a way from getting to see one of the world's best boxers fight on U.S. soil.

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO championship belts are up for grabs against Andy Ruiz Jr. when the fighters make their Madison Square Garden debuts on Saturday, June 1, a fight live and exclusively on DAZN.

Join DAZN to watch Joshua vs. Ruiz and 100+ fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) enters the ring for the first time in nearly nine months after defeating Alexander Povetkin on Sept. 22 by way of a seventh round TKO. The victory restarted Joshua's knockout streak that was ended in his unanimous decision win over Joseph Parker in March 2018, the only bout of Joshua's professional career to go to the judges' cards.

Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) is taking the fight on short notice after Jarrell Miller failed multiple drug tests and had his name removed from the card in April. "The Destroyer" brings over 140 amateur and professional bout experience to the ring and has the opportunity to be the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent. His only professional loss came in 2016 to parker.

JOSHUA VS. RUIZ: Read the latest news & features at SN's fight HQ

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz weigh-in

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN (sign up here)

Joshua vs Ruiz weigh-in live stream

You can watch a free live feed of weigh-ins for Joshua and Ruiz and the full undercard below when the video becomes available shortly before the event.

Joshua vs. Ruiz weigh-in results

Fighter Weight Anthony Joshua - Andy Ruiz Jr. - Callum Smith - Hassan N'Dam - Katie Taylor - Delfine Persoon - Josh Kelly - Ray Robinson - Joshua Buatsi - Marco Antonio Periban - Chris Algieri - Tommy Coyle -

Story continues

Join DAZN to watch Joshua vs. Ruiz and 100+ fight nights a year

What time is the Joshua vs. Ruiz fight?

The Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view methods. Fans in the United States can sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, the global live-sports streaming service that has signed exclusive deals with fighters such as Joshua, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

The undercard for the event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Joshua and Ruiz should enter the ring roughly around midnight.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

MORE ABOUT DAZN

• Meet DAZN, the first dedicated live sports streaming service

• What sports are live-streamed on DAZN?

• How much does DAZN's live sports streaming service cost?

Joshua vs. Ruiz undercard, fight schedule