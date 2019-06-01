Joshua vs. Ruiz: What TV channel is Anthony Joshua's fight on?

It's not the opponent he originally anticipated, but nevertheless, Anthony Joshua will enter the ring Saturday against Andy Ruiz Jr. looking to keep his undefeated record intact.

Join DAZN to watch Joshua-Ruiz and 100+ fight nights a year

Joshua, who has won all but one of his fights by technical knockout, last fought Sept. 22, knocking out Alexander Povetkin in the seventh round. He will be defending his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

After Jarell "Big Baby" Miller, who was denied a boxing license by the state of New York after failing three drug test, was forced to drop out of the fight against Joshua, Ruiz took his place.

Although he isn't the big name that Miller is, Ruiz is no slouch. He will bring a 32-1 record into the fight, with his lone loss coming to Joseph Parker in December, 2016. Twenty-one of Ruiz's 32 wins have come by knockout.

The fight between Joshua and Ruiz is not available on traditional pay-per-view via cable or satellite. Instead, fight fans will need to subscribe to DAZN and download the app in order to live stream the fight online.

Below is all the information you'll need to watch the fight between Joshua and Ruiz on June 1.

How to watch Joshua vs. Ruiz online

The fight can be streamed by signing up for a subscription on DAZN, a global multi-sport streaming service that came to the United States in September. It is not available on pay-per-view. After leaving Showtime, Joshua signed an exclusive deal with DAZN, which also has all 22 of Joshua's previous victories on DAZN.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on a plethora of internet-connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3. The fight can also be viewed on a computer desktop from Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

If you're new to DAZN, you can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. The annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN's live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports — costs $99.99, which averages out to a little over $8 a month. For those who want a monthly plan instead of the longer-term value, fight fans can sign up for a monthly option for $19.99.

Current subscribers already have the fight included as part of the plan.

What time does Joshua vs. Ruiz start?

The fight's undercard will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card is expected to start about 8:30 p.m. ET. Joshua and Ruiz are expected to take their ring walks about 10:30 p.m. ET, though it depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Joshua vs. Ruiz fight card