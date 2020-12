Joshua vs Pulev ring walk times and when will fight start in UK?

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua returns on Saturday in his first fight of 2020 with the British superstar putting his world heavyweight titles on the line against veteran Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena in London.

The global pandemic ensured the initial date for Joshua vs Pulev was postponed, meaning it has been a full year since AJ’s smart, calculated performance over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia, where he won back the WBA, WBO and IBF titles following his stunning defeat six months previously.

On the brink of greatness again, with an undisputed title fight tantalisingly close, as it was before the first fight with Ruiz Jr with Deontay Wilder waiting, Joshua has everything to lose with the biggest fight in British boxing history against Tyson Fury set for 2021 after the Gypsy King won the WBC belt after dismantling the American back in February.

This AJ event will be as momentous as ever after confirmation that it will be the first boxing show to welcome back fans in the UK, with 1,000 tickets sold out quickly. Those in attendance will hope to see the more aggressive AJ, capable of finishing an opponent at the slightest sign of vulnerability.

Pulev may prove a dangerous opponent now though, with the Bulgarian, 28-1, likely facing his last opportunity to become a world champion six years on from his brutal beat-down at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko.

Beyond the main event, there are some intriguing fights on the undercard, more of which below - but here is everything you need to know about the big one, with the face of British boxing looking to end 2020 with a bang:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set for for Saturday, 12 December at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London, UK.

What time is the fight and when are the ring walks?

The fight will start around 10:30pm GMT, though there is a chance that the results on the undercard could bring the start time up somewhat.

Expect the ring walks to come just after 10pm GMT should there not be a series of early stoppages on the undercard, which will start at 6pm GMT.

STEVE BUNCE COLUMN: Anthony Joshua re-enters heavyweight soap opera with everything to lose

What TV channel is Joshua vs Pulev on and is there a live stream?

Joshua is back on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and the pay-per-view price this time is £24.95, the same price it was for the Ruiz Jr rematch - despite Eddie Hearn insisting at the time that the enhanced price was a one-off.

You can order the fight online here and you are able to stream in live on desktop or through the app.

The fight outside the UK can be viewed on DAZN, with information about how to view the action in your region here.

When is the weigh-in?

There is no weight limit for the heavyweights, but for ceremonial purposes, you can watch the two fighters step onto the scales after the undercard fighters at 1pm on Friday, December 11. Coverage from the weight-in will be on Sky Sports Boxing’s YouTube page and Sky Sports News.

What fights are on the undercard?

Lawrence Okolie v Nikodem Jezewski - cruiserweight

Hughie Fury v Mariusz Wach - heavyweight

Martin Bakole v Sergey Kuzmin - WBC international heavyweight title

Qais Ashfaq v Ashley Lane - super-bantamweight

Florian Marku v Alex Fearon – welterweight

Macaulay McGowan v Kieron Conway - super-welterweight

Odds

Joshua outright: 1/10

Joshua by knockout: 4/11

Joshua by decision: 7/2

Pulev outright: 6/1

Pulev by knockout: 9/1

Pulev by decision: 22/1

Draw: 25/1

Prediction

Pulev should be made for Joshua, if he can flick the switch to become the vicious finisher he was before the Ruiz fights. The straight right ought to land regularly and when Pulev wobbles, we expect the Briton to jump on the Bulgarian and finish him off to perfectly set up the undisputed fight with Fury in 2021. Joshua inside five round.

What are the fighters saying?

Joshua: "My body is just a vessel that carries my brain, so I have trained my brain more than I have trained my body. I am ready for war. I am ready for a fight and looking forward to it."

Pulev: “I will be absolutely different because I have a lot of experience from that fight and now I will be new Kubrat Pulev. It (Joshua-Fury) will be a good fight, but I don't believe that this fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night.

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony, a lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay. This was my late father's dream.

“That is why me and my brother are here. His project was that he have sons and for these boys to become boxing champions. And we are now real, this is now fact. He looks from above and I'm sure he's happy. He wants to win on Saturday night with me.”

