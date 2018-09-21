Joshua vs. Povetkin: Odds, expert pick and how to bet on the fight

Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) and Alexander Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) will meet Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London for Joshua's IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua is coming off an unanimous decision victory of Joseph Parker in April to add the WBO belt to his collection. Povetkin last fought in the co-main event of Joshua vs. Parker, and knocked out David Price in the fifth round.

When you see boxers, who are in the upper echelon of the sport, lock horns, there are certainly plenty of bets to be made. Let's take a look at Joshua vs. Povetkin.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch the Joshua-Povetkin fight for free

Joshua vs. Povetkin odds, expert pick

Online sportsbook proboxingodds.com has Joshua as a sizable favorite as of Sept. 20, which isn't too surprising considering Joshua is undefeated. The unified heavyweight champion comes in at a -1400, meaning you would need to wager $1,400 to only win $100. Povetkin is a +750, meaning if you bet $100, you'd net $750. The odds are trending downward for Joshua as we inch closer to the fight. When the bout was first announced in July, the Brit was a -1600 favorite.

Joshua needs to set the pace from the opening bell and not allow Povetkin to get too comfortable. Povetkin is coming into Joshua's backyard and trying to take away what's most important to him. Like he did in the beginning of the Parker fight, Joshua needs to pop the jab and let Povetkin know he's more than just a power puncher. Once the 28-year-old continued to use the jab, Parker had a rough time getting on the inside and Joshua cruised to an easy victory.

The best chance at success for Povetkin is to go right at Joshua and make it a dirty fight, per se, by staying on the inside, keeping his body pressed against Joshua and throwing shots to the body. Joshua's conditioning has to be questioned a bit. Wladimir Klitschko and Carlos Takam showed if you stay active and stay within range, the Brit's gas tank starts to shift to empty. Continuing to stay in Joshua's space could also frustrate him and might force a mistake that Joshua wouldn't normally make.

Story Continues

Two intriguing prop bets to watch: The fight going to the scorecards and Joshua winning by unanimous decision. Current odds have the fight going to a decision at +350, but the number is decreasing. Odds of Joshua winning by unanimous decision are at +650 and have gone down slightly in the last week.

Remember, Joshua hasn't been the same fighter since his epic war against Klitschko in 2017. It took AJ 10 rounds to dispose of Takam and went all 12 rounds for the first time in his career against Parker. And in Povetkin's biggest fight against Kllitschko, he went the distance.

While Joshua should win, the odds are too good. You should place a decent-size wager on Povetkin pulling off the upset and bet big on the Joshua getting the victory on all three judges scorecards.

SN Picks: Alexander Povetkin to win, Joshua wins by unanimous decision

Best odds: BetOnline (+750), 5Dimes (+650)