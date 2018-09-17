Joshua vs. Povetkin: All you need to know

Anthony Joshua will look to extend his unbeaten record to 22-0 at Wembley Stadium this weekend against Alexander Povetkin in a world heavyweight title fight.

Povetkin has lost just one of his 35 bouts to date, against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

We take a look at all the details for Joshua's latest title defense.

When will the fight take place?

Undefeated heavyweight champion Joshua will return to the ring on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Joshua’s ring walk is expected to take place at around 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET).





Where will the fight take place?





Joshua will be back at the scene of his most famous triumph to date — Wembley Stadium.

It was at Wembley in April 2017, when he got off the canvas to beat Klitschko via an 11th-round stoppage in front of 90,000 fans.

Joshua also fought at Wembley earlier in his career on the undercard for the Carl Froch-George Groves rematch in 2014, and he already has an agreement to fight in the stadium again in April 2019.





What's on the line?





Joshua currently holds three of the four major heavyweight belts.

This will be the first defense of the WBO title he took off Parker, while Joshua's IBF and WBA belts would also become Povetkin's should be upset the odds.

A Joshua victory would seemingly set him up for a fight against either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in 2019.





Who's on the card?





Another London 2012 gold medalist will be in action at Wembley, as lightweight Luke Campbell faces Yvan Mendy in a WBC world title final eliminator. Mendy handed Campbell the first loss of his career in 2015.

David Price, who Povetkin knocked out six months ago, is unbeaten Russian Sergey Kuzmin's opponent.

Joshua's Matchroom stablemate Lawrence Okolie has a British title scrap with Matty Askin at cruiserweight.