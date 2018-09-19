Joshua vs. Povetkin: Anthony Joshua keeping 'eyes on the prize' with possible Wilder, Fury clashes ahead

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua realizes the path that lies ahead.

The hard-hitting puncher from the United Kingdom defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against former WBA titleholder Alexander Povetkin on Saturday from Wembley Stadium in London. Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) knows a victory over the 2004 Olympic gold medalist will inch him closer to a clash with the winner of the WBC title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Even though the focus of the boxing world has been centered around "The Big Three," Joshua makes it clear the focus is solely on Povetkin — because if he doesn't do so, everything could come to a screeching halt.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch the Joshua-Povetkin fight for free

"Everyone knows the heavyweight division could be one punch that can change the course of history," Joshua told Sporting News during a media call last week. "So that’s what keeps my eyes on the prize. It’s been a difficult camp — you know how it goes — we hope it pays off because every win takes you the next step. One foot wrong and you’re at the start of the pecking order again."

Joshua has a bitter history with Fury and Wilder.

Joshua and Wilder have been entrenched in back-and-forth negotiations for the past year to stage a battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Both sides have put the blame on the other for why an agreement hasn't been reached.

Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, returned in June after nearly a two-year layoff due to personal issues to defeat Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta in August. "The Gypsy King" has made it clear he wants to get back on top and will go through Wilder and Joshua to do so. On the other hand, Joshua isn't too thrilled with Fury continuing to mention his name any chance he gets.

The 28-year-old understands what needs to be done to beat Povetkin, but that didn't stop him from getting in one final jab on his two rivals.

Story Continues

"When I turned professional, Wilder and Fury were five years ahead of me," Joshua said. "So I looked to those guys and thought, 'What are they up to in their career?' Now I’m on my journey. I’ve surpassed what they’ve done. I’ve set a new level of what should be done in the heavyweight division."