Joshua vs Helenius LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Anthony Joshua returns to action in the familiar surrounds of London’s O2 Arena tonight, taking on late replacement opponent Robert Helenius. This was supposed to be the second grudge match against long-time rival Dillian Whyte, though that high-profile bout was cancelled last week after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” in a random anti-doping test.

That led to Matchroom Boxing having to scramble to find a replacement to salvage the main event, with Nordic Nightmare Helenius, a former two-time European champion, getting the call despite having only fought last weekend in an early stoppage of Mika Mielonen in a castle in his native Finland. That was the 39-year-old’s first outing since being brutally knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder last year, with Joshua hoping to make a similar statement here as he prepares to likely meet the Bronze Bomber in a blockbuster showdown next.

There is plenty of heavyweight action to look forward to on tonight’s undercard too, with Filip Hrgovic, Johnny Fisher and Derek Chisora all in action, plus a step up in the young career of Campbell Hatton and early wins for George Liddard, Brandon Scott and Maiseyrose Courtney. Follow Joshua vs Helenius updates live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Venue: O2 Arena, London

Start time: Undercard from 7pm, main event at 10pm

How to watch: DAZN

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

19:44 , George Flood

Into the final round we go.

Still some solid work on show from Hatton for sure, but he’s just been a bit cautious to let his hands go in the last couple of rounds.

However, there was a superb three-punch flurry midway through the seventh, exploding forward with some vicious counters that punished some sloppiness from the much slower Ansell.

Will Campbell up the tempo late on in a bid to force a stoppage?

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

19:40 , George Flood

Ansell has his best moments of a thoroughly one-sided contest early in the sixth, with Hatton just getting a touch sloppy in his work.

He’s willed on by his corner, but then walks onto a couple of fierce hooks upstairs. The difference in speed between the two fighters has been very apparent throughout.

Enough front-foot work from Ansell in that round to keep Hatton honest and alert and on his toes around the ring, but he’s still in complete control of this eight-rounder.

The variety of shots in his arsenal is undeniably impressive and getting stronger - hooks and uppercuts in particular, plus a strong jab.

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

19:32 , George Flood

Lovely stuff from Hatton in the fourth, buzzing the overmatched Ansell with more vicious uppercuts and stinging right hands to the head.

He’s putting the combinations together well, including a spiteful one-two that found its mark.

Ansell’s corner are imploring him to throw more punches, but he’s extremely wary of these punishing counters.

Halfway through the fight and Hatton is going well through the levels, with every round comfortably in the bag so far.

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

19:30 , George Flood

Hatton’s early career performances were plagued by too much nervous energy and overeagerness to load up and blow opponents away fast.

But you can clearly see the progression now, he’s so much more relaxed and methodical, taking his time and picking those vicious shots when the opportunities arise.

His uppercut is developing into a real weapon and he’s rattled in a few already tonight.

Ansell doesn’t want to throw many punches for fear of what might come back at him.

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

19:27 , George Flood

So far, so good from Hatton through a couple of rounds.

He seems much more composed, patient and calculated these days, just looking for an excuse to uncork that devastating hook to the body that he inherited from his famous father.

He’s jabbing well and going through the gears early, with Ansell just a step too slow and hesistant to take advantage of any slip-ups.

Uncle Matthew is very happy with Campbell’s work in the corner so far.

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

19:15 , George Flood

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell kicks off the main undercard at the O2 Arena.

The 10-4 Ansell is seen as a step up for undefeated super-lightweight Hatton, son of the legendary Ricky, who is 12-0 after wins over Michel Gonxhe, Louis Fielding and Michal Bulik already this year.

Shades of Kell Brook as Ansell walks to the ring to the tune of ‘All of the Lights’, while it’s the usual Blue Moon/Oasis mash-up for Manchester favourite and City fanatic Hatton.

Can he ace what is seen as his toughest professional test to date in this eight-rounder?

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius tale of the tape

19:09 , George Flood

Here’s the tale of the tape for tonight’s main event....

33 Age 39

28 Fights 36

25 Wins 32

22 KOs 21

0 Draws 0

3 Losses 4

148 Rounds boxed 199

6ft 6in Height 6ft 7in

82in Reach 79in

Orthodox Stance Orthodox

17st 12lbs Weight 17st 11lbs

Main undercard on the way

18:59 , George Flood

That wraps up the ‘Before the Bell’ coverage of tonight’s three-fight preliminary card at the O2 Arena.

The main undercard is up next, with Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell, Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington, Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong and Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean all coming up before Anthony Joshua takes on Robert Helenius.

With this much heavyweight action on tap, it should be anything but dull!

George Liddard outlasts Bas Oosterweghel in thriller

18:54 , George Flood

That was one hell of a six-round scrap between George Liddard and Bas Oosterweghel.

Some wonderful work and variety on show from the unbeaten Billericay middleweight, but Oosterweghel came on strong with huge pressure and let his hands go furiously on a number of occasions in the latter half of an engrossing battle.

The referee eventually scores it 59-55 in favour of Liddard, who goes to 4-0. But he will know he was in a proper war at times there - full props to Dutchman Oosterweghel, whose cornerman was as intense as they come.

Anthony Joshua unfazed by Deontay Wilder comparisons

18:47 , George Flood

With Wilder having brutally knocked out Helenius inside a round with a trademark vicious right hand in Brooklyn last October, there will inevitably be comparisons made with Joshua’s performance against the towering Finn tonight as he looks to set up a mammoth showdown with the Bronze Bomber next.

However, the former two-time world heavyweight champion insists that such comparisons are nothing new as he pointed to the previous opponents that he had managed to clean up quicker than his long-time American rival.

“I have to ignore it. It is one step at a time,” Joshua said.

“When I fought Jason Gavern, I knocked him out, Wilder took longer. When I fought Eric Molina, I knocked him out in three and Wilder took nine rounds.

“There will always be comparisons. This is my own fight with Helenius, no-one else’s. I can’t fail.”

Early wins for Brandon Scott and Maiseyrose Courtney

18:30 , George Flood

There are two early fights already in the books at the O2 Arena.

Eccentric Welsh featherweight Brandon Scott - who came to the ring dressed as Darth Vader after appearing as Spiderman at the pre-fight press conference - has moved to 6-0 after a comfortable points win over former English flyweight champion Louis Norman.

Opening up the bill was Maiseyrose Courtney, who also stayed unbeaten and went to 4-0 after a very impressive victory over the experienced Gemma Ruegg.

At the moment, Billericay middleweight George Liddard is dominating Bas Oosterweghel.

Anthony Joshua: I cannot afford one second of complacency

18:18 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua has been writing a series of exclusive fight diaries once again for Standard Sport this week. Here’s his latest instalment from Friday, in which he discusses criticism of tonight’s main event, feeling like a “gladiator” in front of a London crowd, training with Derrick James and much more...

People might not believe it, but I just love the day before a fight.

I feel incredibly relaxed, there’s no stress. I know all the hard work is done, I’m as ready as ever and, throughout the day, I’ll start gradually itching for the ring walk.

You always picture that moment walking out at the O2 with the roar, people chanting your name, knowing all the fans have got your back. That energy is just unreal, you feel like a gladiator in front of your home crowd.

It’s actually been a relaxed fight build-up even with the change of opponent. I’ve just stayed in my own little bubble and got on with the job in hand. As I always say, the only thing I can and will worry about is me.

The day before is all about fuelling your body as much as you can, resting up and pretty much just hanging out with the team. Come fight night, the routine doesn’t change a great deal, you just go through those same motions of getting ready.

Read Joshua’s exclusive fight diary in full here

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius prediction

18:06 , George Flood

A late change of opponent is never easy for a fighter to deal with, as Joshua knows more than most after his shock defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr four years ago in New York.

He also had to work hard to see off the durable Carlos Takam, who was a late replacement for Kubrat Pulev in 2017.

Helenius offers a different challenge to Whyte, with the Finnish heavyweight a significantly taller man, and it would be no surprise if Joshua started the fight in relatively cautious fashion as he adjusts to his new opponent.

That combined with a run of unconvincing displays from Joshua suggests that a repeat of Wilder’s chilling first-round knockout of Helenius is unlikely, even if a similarly explosive performance is needed to boost the confident heading into bigger and more challenging bouts.

Joshua now has another camp with new trainer Derrick James under his belt, so improvements on what he produced against Franklin are expected, and promoter Eddie Hearn has said his man is “the best I’ve seen him physically and mentally”.

Whether proof of that comes tonight remains to be seen, but we’re going for Joshua to gradually break Helenius down after a cagey start to seal a first knockout win for almost three years.

Joshua to win by stoppage, in round seven.

Undercard in full

18:03 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

Maiseyrose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

18:02 , George Flood

TV channel: Joshua vs Helenius is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN, but not via their pay-per-view service as the Whyte fight was originally supposed to be. A subscription to DAZN currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

The sports streaming service has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius start time

17:59 , George Flood

The early ‘Before the Bell’ action is already off and running at the O2 Arena.

The main undercard is expected to get underway at 7pm BST, with the ring walks for the main event set for after 10pm.

As ever though, those timings are subject to change.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live

17:52 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard's live coverage of another Anthony Joshua fight night in London.

It's just over four months since we last saw AJ in that somewhat laboured but entirely comfortable points win over Jermaine Franklin, with boxing fans expecting a much more explosive version tonight.

What was supposed to be a second professional instalment of Joshua's long-time feud with Dillian Whyte was cancelled due to Whyte returning “adverse analytical findings” in a random anti-doping test.

Stepping into the breach instead just days after his last fight in Finland is Robert Helenius, the 39-year-old former two-time European heavyweight champion who has a hugely daunting task ahead of him here.

Joshua has had issues with late changes of opponents before, just ask Andy Ruiz Jr, but it would be a mammoth shock if he were to produce anything other than an emphatic win tonight as he looks to set up a huge showdown with Deontay Wilder, who supplied a brutal first-round knockout of Helenius in New York last year.

Tonight's undercard features plenty of intriguing action, including heavyweights galore in Filip Hrgovic, Johnny Fisher and Derek Chisora, plus a step up for young Campbell Hatton.

Follow all the action throughout the night live with Standard Sport!