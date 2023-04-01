Joshua vs Franklin LIVE: Result, reaction and latest updates after AJ claims victory

Follow live updates as Anthony Joshua fights Jermaine Franklin in London tonight, with the British heavyweight looking to get back to winning ways.

Joshua, 33, last achieved a win in 2020 and has since suffered back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk, but tonight he aims to reignite his career. The Ukrainian took the unified heavyweight titles from “AJ” with a decision win in 2021 before retaining the belts with another points victory over Joshua last August, leaving the former Olympic champion to switch up his trainer in pursuit of a morale-boosting performance.

Meanwhile, American Franklin enters London’s O2 Arena on the back of a controversial loss to Dillian Whyte – the first defeat of the 29-year-old’s career. Franklin suffered a majority-decision loss to Whyte in the English capital in November, when the winner was set to be rewarded with a fight against Joshua. Despite his defeat, and with many believing he had done enough to win, Franklin was paired with AJ anyway.

Can the American secure the biggest victory of his career? Or will Joshua take the first step back towards a world-title fight? Find out with our live updates below, following our coverage of the undercard fights.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

Anthony Joshua outpoints Jermaine Franklin in comeback victory

Joshua and Franklin brawl after final bell

Joshua reacts to Franklin victory and discusses Fury fight

Eddie Hearn provides latest on Joshua vs Fury

Conor Benn slaps away microphone while refusing interview at the O2

Tony Bellew criticises Anthony Joshua performance

23:43 , Jack Rathborn

Tony Bellew on whether people will be impressed by Anthony Joshua’s performance: “No, people will look at the negatives. You come into the fight with an 81 percent knockout ratio, they haven't come to see you win on points.

“It wasn't a super impressive performance, he wasn't super powerful or super quick. But he'll have got confidence from 12 rounds at a canter.”

Story continues

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua trainer Derrick James reacts to victory

23:35 , Jack Rathborn

Trainer Derrick James: “It was all about getting out here and getting the win. I didn’t care how he won it. We’ll build and build.

“You saw how he was able to fight on the inside, how devastating the jab was. You see how his movement was.

“Now we need to go back and build and build. Towards the end, yes, at the end I thought he was ready to go. The last couple rounds, the more we work together, the more he’ll do exactly what I need him to do.

“I’m a guy who wants what he wants. It’s not my life to live, I care what he wants.”

(Getty Images)

Eddie Hearn on Joshua vs Fury negotiations

23:33 , Jack Rathborn

Eddie Hearn: “AJ wants the biggest fights. Tonight was a step down from Usyk, he's learning a lot.

“We’re willing to go straight into a Tyson Fury fight this summer.

“He’s improved a lot, but he wants the biggest fights as well.”

Joshua adds: “You’ll see me in the summer for sure. You’ll definitely see me in the summer.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua calls for Tyson Fury fight

23:31 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua: “I try to provide for the fans. I know who the fans want!

“They said Fury, yes? The ball is in his court. I’d be honoured to compete for the WBC championship of the world.

“Wherever you are, you know our manager and promoter, hopefully we can get this on sooner or later.

“I can’t wait to get back to Texas and develop. One fight leads to another.”

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua reacts to Jermaine Franklin victory in comeback fight

23:28 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua: “I'm calm, last time I grabbed the mic it was a bit chaotic. I respect Jermaine.

“It was important to get the win. Somebody else will knock him out, probably, from Britain. There were opportunities there, he tucked up well. They prepared well. I should have knocked him out, but what can I say, it’s done.

“When people come to fight me, they rustle up a different kind of energy, he’s here to prove himself, he ain’t here to roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out. In the next 15 years, nobody will remember that fight.

“I don’t watch my weight, I train to the sparring rounds, 13 or 15 rounds, I adapt my body, I don’t worry about my weight.

“British boxing is an amazing thing. I appreciate every single one of you, no banter.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

BREAKING Anthony Joshua beats Jermaine Franklin by UD

23:26 , Jack Rathborn

Anthony Joshua beats Jermaine Franklin by UD: 118-111, 117-111, 117-111.

Not much joy in AJ there?

A stare into the darkness around the arena, interesting. Business.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin brawl after final bell

23:25 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua tagged Franklin there after the final bell, to the back of the head. Was it playful?

Franklin didn’t think so. They have a rumble and it’s ugly after 12 gripping rounds.

The tension between the pair is quickly extinguished. We go to the scorecards.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin enter 12th and final round

23:19 , Jack Rathborn

Franklin now opts to test Joshua’s body.

Will the American risk it all? Bellew gave the 11th to him, a first of the fight for the ‘Bomber’.

Will Joshua be content now though?

Big right from AJ and Franklin is definitely hurt now, vulnerable in the final minute.

Now the American backs up Joshua, the pair come together again, and the Briton can’t believe he’s still there, an expression of confusion almost.

That’s it, the final bell sounds, Franklin survived!

No change in Joshua with new trainer, he’s a typical English style fighter, very picturesque, but you can hit him standing talk. #JoshuaFranklin — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 1, 2023

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin head to final round

23:16 , Jack Rathborn

Big body shot from AJ!

The crowd react, Franklin backs up, is this the moment?

Franklin waiting for an opening, will AJ dare pursue the knockout and leave the back door open?

Joshua’s jab still helping him keep the American’s assaults down. More sneaky shots from Franklin though.

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin produce thrilling exchange in Round 10

23:12 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua now pushing forward and trying to release his arms, the uppercut lands and then a big right as AJ scrutinises Franklin's body language - all of a sudden he appears weary.

Massive straight right from Franklin!

Then AJ lands the uppercut, this is tremendous action in the 10th, it’s caught fire!

Franklin rolling the dice it seems, now Joshua returns to the jab. Round of the fight so far.

That uppercut is doing all the damage for AJ. Tremendous action.

(PA)

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin involved in messy exchange in Round 9

23:08 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua landing plenty but Franklin not cracking just yet and has never been hurt.

Still messy, the heads are starting to come in. Franklin’s right cheek bone showing signs of bruising.

After being separated from Marcus McDonald, Franklin lands a big right. The crowd gasp, that was felt by up to 19,000 here.

Joshua trying to unleash the uppercuts when up close.

James: “Too much holding! Get back on the jab.”

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua lands heavy right on Jermaine Franklin in Round 8

23:03 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua looks confident in the corner, at peace with his work.

Bellew gives all seven rounds to Joshua so far.

Now a big right from Joshua lands, the crowd go wild.

Both men get a talking to after coming together.

It’s getting a little nasty in there now as both men wrestle. Energy-sapping work as both men clinch.

A series of uppercuts come in the final 10 seconds to halt any Franklin momentum.

(PA)

Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin grapple in Round 7

23:00 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua pushing out the left but can’t put much behind it and the pair lock up in the seventh.

Joshua aiming to attack the body when up close with the American.

This has been an entertaining clash, but it’s getting ugly now as both men fatigue.

Franklin on top for spells in this round, Joshua looks heavier on his legs all of a sudden. But that’s a fine left hook on the inside.

James loves that, gleefully applauding from the corner.

“Just whip his a***,” says James as Joshua returns to his corner.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua building lead over Jermaine Franklin at half-way stage

22:58 , Jack Rathborn

That’s nice to see, both men trade at the bell and Joshua grins after partially blocking the Franklin attack.

He’s up here, but he can’t relax.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua lands classic uppercut on Jermaine Franklin in Round 6

22:56 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua back to the jab, it’s brutal how it bounces off Franklin’s skull.

But that right slips in from Franklin, he’s dangerous, the distance wasn’t measured accurately so Joshua absorbs the punishment well enough.

There’s the uppercut! It’s Joshua’s most memorable shot from his fine career and Franklin was rocked there.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua’s nose bleeding heavily in Round 5 against Jermaine Franklin

22:54 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua more restrained with the left hook perhaps now.

Franklin’s movement more sudden. He looks at ease in there, a huge stage.

Joshua’s nose now pouring with blood, his corner get to work.

Anthony Joshua builds lead against Jermaine Franklin in Round 5

22:51 , Jack Rathborn

Tony Bellew has given Joshua every round so far, for what it’s worth.

Joshua stays loyal to the jab, that extra size not dedicated solely to power shots, then.

Franklin being set up with a more cultured gameplan.

Joshua’s timing has been impressive so far, he’s pacing this nicely, cautious about emptying the gas tank.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua on top against Jermaine Franklin after Round 4

22:50 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua now looking to time his jab. Franklin varying his arsenal now, moving to the body and making this a gruelling affair.

The crowd now into it, Joshua with a grin at the bell.

He’s relishing this comeback fight and Franklin’s style is pleasant on the eye, flurries of shots forcing AJ to dance a little before trading up.

Joshua with the crisper, clubbing shots. But this is very competitive.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua contends with confident Jermaine Franklin in Round 4

22:48 , Jack Rathborn

Franklin being applauded for his fast jab. James even warned Joshua about the American’s growing confidence just before coming out for this fourth stanza.

Joshua, the bigger man, opts for a breather, grappling with Franklin and puttin him in the headlock.

But the jab is sharp, stunning Franklin and forcing him to unravel a little in retaliation.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua more cautious in Round 3 against Jermaine Franklin

22:46 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua lands a big right to end the third, but Franklin takes it well.

He’s loading up plenty himself more active in that round and might just have done enough to pinch it.

Joshua taking in the instructions from James in the corner, gulping water.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua more cautious in Round 3 against Jermaine Franklin

22:44 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua waiting for Franklin to rise from his corner, then rushes out, high guard, waiting for the American to lead this time.

Small steps laterally to change the angles. The big right over the top misses, now Franklin is throwing more, is he gaining in confidence? Now a left misses and Joshua counters with the right.

Wild swings from Franklin, but Joshua cannot capitalise, more cautious in the third.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua builds rhythm with jab in Round 2 against Jermaine Franklin

22:40 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua now building momentum, this is lovely boxing.

The jab is coming back fast and then stunning upstairs and downstairs. Franklin missing mostly.

AJ’s new trainer Derrick James begging his pupil to jab.

Now the big overhand right, but Franklin slips inside the eye of the storm, but AJ is happy to adjust the plan, revealing the signature uppercut for the first time.

James screaming once more: “stop the jab, stop the jab.”

Is Joshua’s nose a problem? It’s blown up slightly and has a reddened filter all of a sudden.

Anthony Joshua content after Round 1 against Jermaine Franklin

22:38 , Jack Rathborn

A sense of jeopardy, the tension is real, less chants now as Franklin bounces, squatting low and looking to project dangerous counters.

Joshua even absorbs a short left, a reminder that he cannot walk through his opponent.

But that’s a bright start, confident.

“One round at a time,” Joshua remarks.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua on front foot in Round 1 against Jermaine Franklin

22:35 , Jack Rathborn

Joshua out nice and early with the jab.

Composed and pushing Franklin onto his backfoot.

But Franklin paws out a left of his own. The clubbing left hook leading for AJ too. Then popping the right, but not with everything behind it.

Joshua is imposing himself, behind the lead jab, but he's towering over Franklin and looking to find a crack in the American’s armour.

A few slight pivots and the lateral movement begins at the end of the second minute. Then the left off the jab, but Franklin is slippery and goes underneath, attacking AJ’s body.

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:34 , Jack Rathborn

An electric atmosphere, Joshua composed.

Here we go!

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:29 , Alex Pattle

Joshua has made his way to the ring, to a huge ovation!

The main event is seconds away!

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:28 , Alex Pattle

Jermaine Franklin is here to cause the upset 🇺🇸#JoshuaFranklin LIVE on DAZN now 🍿 pic.twitter.com/siDGTSlZhu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 1, 2023

Conor Benn slaps away microphone while refusing interview at the O2

22:27 , Alex Pattle

A bit of news from the O2 Arena...

Conor Benn slaps microphone after refusing interview at Anthony Joshua fight

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:25 , Alex Pattle

Another excerpt from that interview with Franklin: “My little sister probably is the loudest, you can hear her anywhere; she could be in the nosebleed seats, you’d hear her!”

I think I just heard her scream, very loudly...

Meet Jermaine Franklin, a soft soul with heavy hands meant for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:24 , Alex Pattle

Last chance to learn a little bit more about Franklin before the fight starts:

“I need people to understand this: My whole career, I’ve always been put on the backburner. I’ve always been the underdog, I’ve always been looked as the guy who’s gonna lose once he gets to the top level. I’ve been fighting the odds my whole career. It doesn’t offend me, it just makes me want to prove people wrong.”

Interview here:

Meet Jermaine Franklin, a soft soul with heavy hands meant for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:22 , Alex Pattle

The ring walks are under way!

Jermaine Franklin is out first, to the sound of boos in the O2 Arena!

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:21 , Alex Pattle

“Sweet Caroline” concludes, and now fans are singing, “Oh, Anthony Joshua” to the tune of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army”.

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:20 , Alex Pattle

Ring announcer David Diamante and the ring girls are leading the fans in singing now.

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:18 , Alex Pattle

“Sweet Caroline” has begun to play... You know what that means?

The ring walks should be coming up in just a few minutes...

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:14 , Alex Pattle

At this point, we’re simply waiting for the ring walks to begin. It shouldn’t be too long of a wait now.

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:05 , Alex Pattle

On the big screens at the O2 Arena, Joshua’s career highlights are being shown.

A lot of big knockouts from the Briton’s rise to the top. Every fan here wants – and many expect – another one of those tonight.

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

22:02 , Alex Pattle

Has Anthony Joshua's career already peaked? @alex_pattle answers in the latest You Ask The Questions.



Watch the full episode before #JoshuaFranklin now: https://t.co/d4KN36lS0f pic.twitter.com/SYCd6RvmkF — The Independent (@Independent) April 1, 2023

Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin in must-win fight

21:54 , Alex Pattle

Next up, the main event: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua is looking to get back to winning ways in London tonight. The Briton, 33, last achieved a win in 2020 and has since suffered back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian took the unified heavyweight titles from “AJ” with a decision win in 2021 before retaining the belts with another points victory over Joshua last August, leaving the former Olympic champion to switch up his trainer in pursuit of a morale-boosting performance. As such, Derrick James will be in Joshua’s corner tonight.

Meanwhile, American Franklin enters the O2 Arena on the back of a controversial loss to Dillian Whyte – the first defeat of the 29-year-old’s career. Franklin suffered a majority-decision loss to Whyte in the English capital in November, when the winner was set to be rewarded with a fight against Joshua. Despite his defeat, and with many believing he had done enough to win, Franklin was paired with AJ anyway.

Can the American secure the biggest victory of his career? Or will Joshua take the first step back towards a world-title fight?

We’ll find out very shortly... Don’t go anywhere!

(Getty Images)

Fabio Wardley stops Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:48 , Alex Pattle

Whyte: “Clarke, he has the amateur pedigree. We want to build Fabio up. Frazer has the amateur experience, Fabio has the professional experience.

“Coffie showed him different things. He’s a way heavier puncher than Clarke.”

Fabio Wardley stops Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:45 , Alex Pattle

Wardley is asked about potential fights with Frazer Clarke, David Adeleye and Solomon Dacres:

“I want to win the belt outright, do it in style, against good opponents, good fights like Nathan Gorman. Competitive, the British title holds prestige. You can only do it justice in the right fights. I welcome all comers.”

Fabio Wardley stops Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:44 , Jack Rathborn

Wardley on whether it was an early stoppage:

“Slightly. He’s experienced, tricky, slippery. He was half-there, 30 seconds left, I would have finished him off.

“Either way, the job’s done. He’s a tricky operator, he can switch stances, high guard, there was a lot to think about.

“I found my spots. I could have closed the show. A win’s a win.”

(Getty Images)

Fabio Wardley stops Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:43 , Alex Pattle

Tony Bellew and Dillian Whyte disagree with that stoppage!

Bellew: “[Referee] Howard Foster has stolen Fabio Wardley’s thunder. That was a really poor stoppage from Howard Foster. Coffie has his wits about him, maybe he should have thrown some punches back...”

Whyte: “I think it was early, Fabio could have sent a message. The referee has a job to do, but sometimes they’re edgy and nervous. They should let the fight go five to 10 more seconds. [Coffie] is slick, they ride a lot of shots.”

Fabio Wardley stops Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:39 , Alex Pattle

The O2 Arena seems about 75 percent full as it stands.

Fabio Wardley stops Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:35 , Jack Rathborn

Round 4

Wardley lands a cross to the body. Coffie’s corner are calling on him to breathe...

He eats a trio of right hooks to the head, though, while he’s backed up against the ropes!

Wardley pours on more punches, and they turn into an onslaught! Coffie isn’t defending himself especially intelligently, and the referee waves off the fight!

(Getty Images)

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:33 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

As with the last round, Wardley is the first off his stool and in the centre of the ring. He looks fresher than Coffie.

And Wardley starts brightly, burying hooks into the body of Coffie, who fires back with hooks to the head! One appears to stun Wardley somewhat, and some crowd members express a bit of concern!

Warley ties up Coffie, though, buying himself time before separating. He catches Coffie on the end of a big right hand, as the American circles away.

The pair trade jabs now. A left hook gets through for Coffie, then a stinging jab. Sweat is dripping off the American, but he comes forward and tags Wardley with hooks to the ribs.

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:29 , Jack Rathborn

Round 2

Wardley fights behind the jab early in Round 2. He slips a jab from Coffie, then jabs to the body himself.

“Fabio, knock his f***ing head off, son!” comes a cry from the crowd, but the Briton eats a jab instead.

Forward comes Wardley, and the heavyweights trade harsh shots against the ropes.

Wardley tries a couple of hooks to the body, but he overshoots on both occasions as Coffie turns, and the punches hit the American’s back. He’ll still feel some effects, though.

(Getty Images)

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:25 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Coffie stands southpaw; Wardley orthodox. Wardley has a glittering ‘Ipswich Town FC’ message on his shorts.

Wardley belts Coffie with a massive overhand right almost at once! Coffie stays calm but is backed up to the ropes.

Now Coffie goes orthodox and catches Wardley on the very end of a jab.

A slower spell ensues, with a few fans becoming restless before starting to sing, “Oh, Fabio Wardley!”

Coffie with another jab. Wardley feints repeatedly but is grazed by an overhand right.

Clubbing right hook to the body by Wardley, who then slips an overhand right from Coffie.

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:21 , Jack Rathborn

Great reaction for Wardley, who previously held the English title, now holds the British belt, and is eyeing the Continental strap here.

We’re under way!

(Getty Images)

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:20 , Alex Pattle

This one is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBA Continental heavyweight title on the line.

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:18 , Alex Pattle

This is the final bout before tonight’s main event between Joshua and Franklin.

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:17 , Alex Pattle

Coffie is out first, before Wardley emerges to a nice reception from the London crowd.

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

21:15 , Alex Pattle

Next up, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley will face Michael Polite Coffie.

Wardley is 28 years old and has a pro record of 15-0 (14 KOs).

American Coffie, 36, is 13-3 (10 KOs) as a professional.

Fabio Wardley is excited to kick off 2023 on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Jermaine Franklin (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Jermaine Franklin ready to put Anthony Joshua ‘on his a***'

21:10 , Alex Pattle

Franklin backstage: “I’m feeling great, excited, I’m ready to go.

“I’m in shape, it’s what I do. We go to war daily, it’s nothing new to me.

“[I must] win by any means necessary. If I can stop him, I’ll put him on his a***.”

The American’s hands are wrapped ahead of tonight’s main event.

Want to know more about Franklin? Check out this interview with the 29-year-old:

Meet Jermaine Franklin, a soft soul with heavy hands meant for Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte in audience for Joshua vs Franklin

21:07 , Alex Pattle

Whyte trains with Fabio Wardley, who is in action next.

“Fabio is an amazing prospect,” Whyte says of the heavyweight. “Tall, young, agile. Fabio is brave.

“We picked an easier fight for him, he needs to be careful at what pace he moves at.

“He looks in good shape. He’s calm; sometimes he’s edgy, but today he’s calm, and I hope he starts [quickly].”

Leigh Wood secures Mauricio Lara rematch for 27 May

21:05 , Alex Pattle

Lara: “I’m not more confident. [Wood] is capable, we’ll have a great show. Hopefully he’ll be better than last time.”

Leigh Wood secures Mauricio Lara rematch for 27 May

21:05 , Alex Pattle

Wood: “There are no other options for me. I made a mistake and I want to put it right. This time I won’t mess around and box him; whoever lands first, let's have a shoot-out. It’s going to end early.”

Lara stopped Wood in the Briton’s hometown of Nottingham earlier this year, taking his featherweight world title in the process.

Leigh Wood secures Mauricio Lara rematch for 27 May

21:02 , Jack Rathborn

Leigh Wood gets his wish, he’ll fight Mauricio Lara in a dangerous rematch in Manchester on 27 May.

What a fight this will be, explosive, a fire fight.

Wood says it’ll end “early” and he wants to see who “lands first”.

Dillian Whyte in audience for Joshua vs Franklin

21:02 , Alex Pattle

Whyte on Joshua: “I hope he wins tonight, I want a chance to redeem myself. I want revenge.”

Whyte beat Joshua in the amateurs but was knocked out by his fellow Briton in a 2015 professional clash.

Tony Bellew gives thoughts on Joshua vs Franklin

20:53 , Alex Pattle

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew:

“AJ has only done eight weeks with his new coach [Derrick James]. It’s different ways.

“We’ll find out where he’s at. Franklin... Dillian said he’s a good fighter, [but that] he was unsure about doing 12 rounds – worried about his gas tank.”

Dillian Whyte in audience for Joshua vs Franklin

20:51 , Alex Pattle

Whyte, who is in the arena and won a close decision against Franklin last time out:

“Franklin is at that stage of his career that he’s not sure, he has doubts. In our fight, he started early, then I broke him down.

“People said it was close, but I won by a few rounds. I was with a new coach, six weeks wasn’t a lot of time to make adjustments.

“Franklin can cause some problems, but it depends where his mind is at and stuff going on in his personal life...”

Dillian Whyte in audience for Joshua vs Franklin

20:45 , Alex Pattle

Franklin’s last opponent; Joshua’s next opponent?

Fabio Wardley faces Michael Polite Coffie on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:43 , Alex Pattle

Next up, rising British heavyweight Fabio Wardley will face Michael Polite Coffie.

Galal Yafai stops Moises Calleros on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:41 , Jack Rathborn

Galal Yafai def. Moises Calleros via fourth-round TKO (0:44).

It seemed very likely that the stoppage would come in that round, after the damage that Yafai dealt in Round 3.

And indeed, the Team GB Olympic gold medalist secured the win in Round 4, staying unbeaten as a pro. He moves to 4-0 (3 KOs).

(Getty Images)

Galal Yafai stops Moises Calleros on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:39 , Alex Pattle

Calleros ate a brutal right hook as he was already on his way down. Ouch.

He complained about the stoppage somewhat, but it was the right call from the referee; Calleros was only going to take more damage if the fight had continued.

Galal Yafai stops Moises Calleros on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:38 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Good footwork and head movement from Yafai to evade Calleros’ offence.

And now Yafai gets on the front foot, unleashing a flurry of head shots on the Mexican!

Eventually, inevitably, Calleros hits the deck! He drops to a knee.

He beats the referee’s count, but the official has seen enough anyway! Yafai is awarded a TKO win!

Galal Yafai takes on Moises Calleros on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Left cross by Yafai, right hook by Calleros! The Mexican then tags Yafai with another hard right hook! Yafai isn’t having it all his way as some might have expected he would.

A left straight gets through Calleros’ guard, though. He fires back with body hooks but is warned by the referee for aiming a little too low.

Yafai lands another left cross, and either Calleros is off-balance or he was staggered by that one...

A sneaky right hook connects for Yafai, then another on the counter. Still, Calleros presses forward, switching between head and body attacks.

He’s starting to pay tax on those, however, his head snapping back with more and more Yafai counters.

Impressive resilience and engine from Calleros in this round, but he’s starting to wobble a bit as he eats more and more shots, it seems...

Galal Yafai takes on Moises Calleros on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Decent hooks from both fighters early in Round 2. Another lands for Yafai – a right hand to the head of Calleros.

Now a left cross connects with the sternum of Calleros, but the Mexican fires back with a clean uppercut onto the chin of Yafai!

Yafai steps in too far with a left hook, which misses, but he’s then on target with a short backhand.

Heavy right hook to the body by Calleros. He ends the round with a decent combination.

Galal Yafai takes on Moises Calleros on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:29 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Southpaw Yafai presses forward early. Calleros with a solid left hook to the body, but he’s stung with a straight shot upstairs.

A right hook is just out of range for Yafai, before the flyweights trade crosses late in the round.

Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding on Joshua vs Franklin undercard

20:24 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding in Round 1

20:16 , Alex Pattle

Next up? Team GB Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai continues his young pro career, taking on Moises Calleros at flyweight.

Yafai will enter this one with a 3-0 (2 KOs) record.

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding in Round 1

20:15 , Alex Pattle

Hatton: “Everything can be improved. Take my time, pick my shots. I’ve shown myself what I can do when I pick one.

“There’s no going back, there’s no rush in eight rounds. I had the eight-round mindset, it’ll help me.

“It would’ve been nice to show everybody; I’ve tired at the back end of fights, but people know how fit I am. It’d have been nice to show that, but I don’t need to.”

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding in Round 1

20:12 , Alex Pattle

Hatton moves to 11-0 with that one, securing the fourth stoppage win of his professional career.

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding in Round 1

20:09 , Alex Pattle

Campbell Hatton def. Louis Fielding via first-round KO (1:29).

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding in Round 1

20:09 , Alex Pattle

Campbell Hatton def. Louis Fielding via first-round KO (1:29).

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton beats Louis Fielding in Round 1

20:07 , Jack Rathborn

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Hatton gets off some decent jabs early, one snapping back the head of Fielding.

Another lands for Hatton, and Fielding’s face is already bright red.

Fielding is able to land a decent right hook as Hatton steps in, but it’s all over in the next exchange!!

Hatton puts down Fielding with a brutal body shot! Fielding can’t beat the referee’s count, and this one is done in the first round.

It was a left hook that finished the fight.

(Getty Images)

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton faces Louis Fielding

20:04 , Alex Pattle

Fielding comes in with a 10-7 professional record, while Hatton is unbeaten at 10-0.

This one is scheduled for eight rounds.

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as Campbell Hatton faces Louis Fielding

20:02 , Alex Pattle

Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding is up next at super-lightweight.

Hatton is the son of British boxing icon Ricky “the Hitman”, of course.

Joshua vs Franklin live updates as tribute paid to late Ken Buchanan

20:01 , Alex Pattle

A moment’s remembrance – sadly spoilt by some insensitive fans in the O2 – for the late Ken Buchanan.

Ten bells sound in tribute to the Scot, a former world champion, who died today aged 77.

Joshua vs Franklin live updates after ‘Ammo’ Williams stops River Wilson-Bent

19:56 , Alex Pattle

Austin “Ammo” Williams def. River Wilson-Bent via eighth-round TKO (1:01).

Joshua vs Franklin live updates after ‘Ammo’ Williams stops River Wilson-Bent

19:56 , Alex Pattle

Austin “Ammo” Williams def. River Wilson-Bent via eighth-round TKO (1:01).

Joshua vs Franklin live updates after ‘Ammo’ Williams stops River Wilson-Bent

19:53 , Alex Pattle

It was a valiant and at times rather impressive showing from Wilson-Bent, but in the end he could only delay what many felt was an inevitable finish for Williams.

Williams stays unbeaten here (14-0), having knocked down Wilson-Bent in Round 7 before the towel came in a round later.

Joshua vs Franklin live updates after ‘Ammo’ Williams stops River Wilson-Bent

19:51 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 8

Another heavy left hook is on the mark for Williams, and then he pours on more punches, with Wilson-Bent against the ropes!

And the towel comes in from Wilson-Bent’s corner!

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:48 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 7

The middleweights trade simultaneous hooks. Wilson-Bent is then warned by the referee, it seems for leading with his head.

The action resumes, and down Wilson-Bent goes! It’s a hard, counter left hook that puts him down! He beats the referee’s count, but his mouthguard needs putting back in.

The fight is back under way, and Williams has Wilson-Bent backed up. The American senses a finish. A well-timed left cross stings Wilson-Bent. He fights back, though!

Williams then burrows a right hook into the chin of a crouching Wilson Bent.

The fighters hit the mat after a bit of wrestling, but the action soon resumes. A sharp cross lands for Williams late in the round.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:44 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 6

Williams misses with a step-in right, but he lands the subsequent left hook to the body as Wilson-Bent slips the first punch.

Williams tags an off-balance Wilson-Bent with a right hook to the head now.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:40 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 5

Great work from Wilson-Bent, staying busy in the clinch.

Now he lands a jab but eats a stinging cross for his trouble. Williams parries the next jab and fires his own, to the body of Wilson-Bent.

A cross by Wilson-Bent sends sweat or spit flying from the face of his opponent. Body hook by Wilson-bent now, then an uppercut to the head, but he’s caught upstairs by Williams between those shots.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:36 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 4

A sharp left cross lands for southpaw Williams. Wilson-Bent fires back with his own snapping cross, from his orthodox stance.

Wilson-Bent tags Williams on the end of another straight shot, before rolling under a wild left hook.

Again Williams tries a left hook but can only find the forearm of his opponent.

Wilson-Bent with a really encouraging spell here. He’s hurting Williams to the head and body, and the American’s shots are becoming pretty unruly.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:32 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 3

Wilson-Bent backs up Williams and lands a barrage of body hooks.

The middleweights separate, and Williams opts for straight shots to close range. First he targets the head, then the body.

Wilson-Bent leans into a solid left hook by his opponent now, absorbing it to the head.

Wilson-Bent just misses with a right overhand. He’s biting hard on Williams’ feints, too.

The fighters trade heavy punches late in the round! Wilson-Bent’s corner enjoyed that.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:28 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 2

Williams lands a sharp southpaw cross after narrowly missing with one.

Wilson-Bent grabs ahold of the American and lands a right hook to the body, before squeezing an uppercut through Williams’ guard and onto his chin.

The pair separate, and Williams lands a straight shot to the ribs and then a hook up top.

Williams feints a double-jab before stepping in and landing the third.

A sloppy exchange ensues, before the middleweights clinch against the ropes late in the round.

A left hook to the body by Williams is the final punch of the frame.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:24 , Alex Pattle

Williams vs Wilson-Bent – Round 1

Southpaw Williams gets out on the front foot, walking down Wilson-Bent.

The American catches Wilson-Bent with a decent counter left hook as his opponent looks to roll under a straight punch.

Wilson-Bent soon hits the deck but courtesty of a stumble rather than a knockdown. He’s back on his feet and is again being pressured by Williams.

Wilson-Bent manages a flurry of body hooks in close, before seeing a right hook to the head blocked.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:18 , Alex Pattle

Now here comes the unbeaten Williams. The American, 26, will certainly be the favourite in this one.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:16 , Alex Pattle

Austin “Ammo” Williams vs River Wilson-Bent will kick off the main card!

Wilson is out first for the middleweight bout, emerging to the sound of “Brianstorm” by Arctic Monkeys.

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

19:14 , Alex Pattle

Here’s an excerpt from our interview with Joshua, in which he discusses training with his new coach, Derrick James, in Texas:

“Sometimes I think, ‘Is Derrick not seeing that I’m dying here?’” Joshua laughs. “But I realised that I can’t feel sorry for myself, because I’m actually gonna get something out of this. That’s how much he pushed me. I had to think to myself: ‘What does this mean? Oh, s***, he’s actually trying to get me to a certain level, which requires going through certain torturous methods.’

“A typical day is: Up early, cardio, calisthenics, stretch, physio, breakfast, sleep, gym, calisthenics, core, eat, physio, stretch, balance work, film study, bed by 9.30pm. Up in the morning again. We get two days off, where I’ll do physio, I might speak to Derrick, speak to someone about boxing, get a massage. You have to sacrifice things, but giving up means gaining in the long run anyway.”

Full interview:

Anthony Joshua: ‘I can’t be a shoulder to cry on, but I can wire you some cash’

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:59 , Alex Pattle

Next up? The main card! From first fight to last, it looks like this:

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding (super-lightweight)

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros (flyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley is excited to kick off 2023 on the undercard of Joshua’s fight with Franklin (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:56 , Alex Pattle

Hedges gets a convincing decision win over Bocianski! 80-72.

John Hedges (right) outpointed Daniel Bocianski in a light-heavyweight bout (Getty Images)

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:49 , Alex Pattle

John Hedges and Daniel Bocianski are currently in action on the undercard, heading into the eighth round of a light-heavyweight clash.

Here’s all you need to know about timings for tonight’s main event:

What time is Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin tonight?

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:37 , Alex Pattle

Jermaine Franklin is among the softer souls to possess such heavy hands. In fact, his voice is gentle enough that it is almost drowned out by each creak of the door, and by the din that spills in from the corridor.

Franklin sits at one end of a long table, in the middle of a hotel function room in Brentford, surrounded by journalists. Each creak, each spillage draws aggravated glances from the group. Yet, every time, there is also an undercurrent of curiosity as to whether it may just be the hulking figure of Anthony Joshua that strolls in.

That figure would cast a shadow over most fighters, but – in any case – Franklin is content to sit in the dark for now. He was content to sit in the dark during the Covid pandemic, when he took employment at a roofing company to make ends meet, but on Saturday night, the American plans to step out into the light.

Interview with Jermaine Franklin:

Meet Jermaine Franklin, a soft soul with heavy hands meant for Anthony Joshua

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:33 , Alex Pattle

“I don’t know where that... This is quite interesting actually,” Anthony Joshua chuckles.

It’s just been put to the heavyweight that he is a “hero”, that a generation of British fighters are “in awe” of him.

“Who’s in awe of me??” he asks, now leaning back and laughing at the ceiling.

“People.”

“People??” Joshua can’t quite comprehend the idea.

See, for years the former world champion has spoken of his desire to prove himself as the best heavyweight of his generation, but following a second straight defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, he seems to have altered the agenda.

Interview with Anthony Joshua:

Anthony Joshua: ‘I can’t be a shoulder to cry on, but I can wire you some cash’

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:25 , Alex Pattle

Ahead of tonight’s main event, I answered your questions about Joshua and Franklin:

Answered a few questions on #JoshuaFranklin, ahead of Saturday’s main event.



Have a watch on Independent TV! 📺🥊 https://t.co/tGYp8hvyJp — Alex Pattle (@alex_pattle) March 29, 2023

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:18 , Alex Pattle

On the undercard here at the O2, Saudi Arabian super-lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf has remained unbeaten with a decision win over Georgi Velichkov (39-37).

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE

18:14 , Alex Pattle

More from Steve Bunce:

“Joshua has been locked away in humble obscurity in Dallas, chopping down trees, running anonymously at dawn and sharing meals with the rest of the boxers in his new gym. It’s a secluded life, a life of secret sacrifices for the Olympic champion, a man who has won the heavyweight world title twice and made a fortune.

“Reports of Joshua being at the door of the Last Chance Saloon are exaggerated, but his fight with Jermaine Franklin certainly feels like a fight he must win at all costs – and win well. Forget all the soundbites of caution, the talk of mission statements and suggestions of retirement. It is far more basic than that: Joshua just wants a big, nasty stoppage win against the American. And he needs it.”

Full article:

Anthony Joshua makes secret sacrifices in bid to rediscover nasty edge

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website