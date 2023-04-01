Joshua vs Franklin LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Joshua vs Franklin LIVE!

Anthony Joshua is officially back tonight as he makes his return to the ring in London. The two-time world heavyweight champion effectively puts his illustrious career on the line against Jermaine Franklin, desperately seeking a statement comeback victory after consecutive damaging defeats by Oleksandr Usyk and three losses in his last five contests.

Joshua has claimed that he will retire from boxing if he loses to the American this evening, but in reality he’s a huge favourite for a destructive triumph that could yet set up a mammoth summer showdown with Tyson Fury having bulked up to a career-heaviest weight under the tutelage of new trainer Derrick James. But Franklin is not an opponent to underestimate, having pushed Joshua’s nemesis Dillian Whyte all the way before a contentious points defeat.

British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley battles Michael Coffie for the vacant WBA continental belt, with Galal Yafai stopping Moises Calleros after Campbell Hatton scored a quick stoppage of Louis Fielding and Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams forced River Wilson-Bent’s corner to throw in the towel. Follow Joshua vs Franklin and the full undercard live below!

Joshua vs Franklin latest news

Venue: O2 Arena, London

Start time: Main card from 7pm BST, main event at 10:41pm

How to watch: DAZN

Full undercard with Wardley in action

Main event prediction: Joshua wins via mid-fight knockout

Wardley vs Coffie next

20:55 , George Flood

We’ve motored through this undercard at the O2 Arena, where it’s heavyweight action all the way from here.

It’s almost time for the chief support act of the night, with unbeaten 15-0 British champion Fabio Wardley taking on 13-3 American Michael Coffie for the vacant WBA Continental strap.

Wardley is of course managed by Anthony Joshua’s arch-nemesis Dillian Whyte, who is at ringside and talking up a rematch with AJ on DAZN.

20:50 , George Flood

Hearn is also talking about Yafai at super-fly, where you’ll find the likes of Juan Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, plus Joshua Franco, Fernando Martinez and more.

Some major fights in his future. Can’t wait!

20:48 , George Flood

Eddie Hearn is effusive in his praise of Yafai, insisting he is good enough for a world title shot before the end of the year.

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards has just signed for Matchroom - could we see that fight sooner rather than later?

Julio Cesar Martinez and Artem Dalakian are the other current champions at 112lbs, with Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez up in San Antonio next week for the WBO belt vacated by Junto Nakatani in October.

Yafai stops Calleros in round four

20:40 , George Flood

Calleros is down early in the fourth!

A brilliant and furious assault from the Olympic gold medalist, who crunches in some vicious hooks, uppercuts and straight shots to put his weary opponent on the canvas.

Calleros initially beats the count, but he’s looking over at his corner and the referee isn’t satisfied with his response, calling off the bout.

Spectacular from Yafai, who has such a big future.

Yafai vs Calleros

20:38 , George Flood

Calleros is growing in confidence as he continues to go to the body, though he takes a low shot and then gets caught with a buzzing left hand midway through the third.

Yafai is firmly back on top, throwing some accurate and well-timed punches to slow the Mexican and sap his energy.

But he’s still too willing to just stand and trade at times.

“You’re picking him apart well but don’t rush it,” is the message from trainer Rob McCracken in the corner.

Yafai vs Calleros

20:34 , George Flood

Yafai is having a lot of success with that dangerous left hand and is also throwing some accomplished short right hooks early on here.

Not quite as impressive in the second as Calleros, who is no pushover, tries to come onto the front foot and take some initiative, asking questions of the Briton.

There are a number of engaging close-range exchanges initiated by the Mexican, who is trying to work the body where possible.

Yafai vs Calleros

20:29 , George Flood

An accomplished start by Yafai, who is snapping back the head of Calleros with his sharp and accurate left hand.

His footwork is lovely and he’s very aggressive on the front foot, landing nicely from close range and getting those combinations going.

Calleros answers back with a couple of crisp counters, but that’s round one firmly in the bag for the Olympic champion.

Yafai vs Calleros

20:25 , George Flood

Yafai is a perfect 3-0 as a professional, stopping Carlos Vado Bautista and Miguel Cartagena before a tougher decision win over Gohan Rodriguez Garcia on the Dmitry Bivol-Zurdo Ramirez undercard in Abu Dhabi in November.

Experienced Mexican Calleros, 33, is 36-10-1 with 19 knockouts, having recovered from a defeat by Julio Cesar Martinez in 2020 with back-to-back wins over Mauricio Fuentes and Jose Alejandro Burgos.

Yafai vs Calleros

20:22 , George Flood

Next on the main bill is 2020 Olympic flyweight gold medalist Galal Yafai!

He was added to this card late after Felix Cash’s withdrawal, having initially been due to face Mexican Moises Calleros on the “Bam” Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez bill in San Antonio next week.

20:19 , George Flood

Or maybe not!

Hatton says he is not bothered by not getting more rounds in.

Eddie Hearn is clearly very pleased with that and says Hatton can have a slightly longer break this time before getting back out there in the summer.

He says there’s still a long way to go, but things are very much trending in the right direction for Hatton after a somewhat ropey start to his professional carrer.

20:12 , George Flood

Just devastating from Hatton - Ricky will be very proud.

Crushing body shots obviously run in the family.

He might have wanted more rounds under the belt, but you can’t argue with that sort of explosive stoppage.

11-0.

Hatton stops Fielding in first round

20:10 , George Flood

WOW!

No messing around from Hatton, who crunches in a shuddering left hook behind the elbow after just one minute and 29 seconds.

Fielding takes it but immediately grimaces and sinks to his knees.

The referee reaches the 10 count and it’s all over already!

Where have we seen that punch before?! Talk about a chip off the old block...

Hatton vs Fielding

20:08 , George Flood

The usual ‘Blue Moon’ and Oasis mash-up heralds the arrival of Hatton, who is wearing red, black and yellow shorts in the colours of Manchester City’s away kit tonight - he will have revelled in that 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool earlier.

Here we go, a fast start from Hatton, who is setting up some sprightly early attacks off the jab.

Fielding already in danger.

20:02 , George Flood

Campbell Hatton takes the next steps on his professional journey next, stepping up into his first super-lightweight eight-rounder against the 10-7 Louis ‘Flash’ Fielding from Tamworth.

But first it’s a poignant ten-bell salute in memory of Ken Buchanan, Scotland’s former undisputed lightweight world champion who has sadly died aged 77 after a battle with dementia.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Ken Buchanan passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning,” read a statement from his family earlier on Saturday.

“Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news. RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see.”

Williams stops Wilson-Bent

19:58 , George Flood

Not the perfect performance from Williams by any means, he took a while to figure out Wilson-Bent but eventually showed his furious power to force the stoppage.

He stays undefeated and moves to 14-0 with his third professional victory on UK soil.

Still really want to see Ammo against Felix Cash.

A really spirited showing from Wilson-Bent, who was the clear aggressor early on and really took the fight to Williams initially with no fear.

He drops to 14-3-1.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:53 , George Flood

The towel does come in from Wilson-Bent’s corner in the eighth!

Williams had launched sustained attack after sustained attack, raining down significant blows with both hands against a retreating opponent with little coming back.

Wilson-Bent was clearly hurt again and backed away to the ropes, which was the decisive factor for his trainer in the end.

That looked the right decision.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:51 , George Flood

“If you start to feel sorry for yourself, I’ll throw in the towel.”

Wilson-Bent receives that warning from his corner before the start of the eighth.

Can he mount a comeback or is this just a matter of time now until the stoppage?

Williams is suddenly looking so much more confident, closing the distance far more effectively and finding his range with some huge shots.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:50 , George Flood

Wilson-Bent is clinging on, tries to fight fire with fire but he’s looking exhausted now after that knockdown.

Williams smashes home another punishing left towards the bell followed by a sharp right.

Wilson-Bent had also been down again just before, but it wasn’t caused by a punch.

Williams in full control now after a frustrating start.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:47 , George Flood

Wilson-Bent is down with more than two minutes left in the seventh!

Williams uncorks a brutal left hand that knocks Wilson-Bent off his feet.

He takes a nine count and then tactically spits out his mouthguard to give himself a few more precious seconds to recover.

But Williams senses the finish now and is coming on strong, landing another huge left!

Can Wilson-Bent make it to the bell?

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:46 , George Flood

Better from Williams initially in the sixth, finding his range with the vicious left better and a straight right - but it’s still mostly single shots with no real sustained follow-up.

Despite that cut above the right eye that continues to stream with blood, Wilson-Bent fires back, setting up a beauty of a right hand straight down the pipe - set up perfectly by the left jab before the bell.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:43 , George Flood

Williams has certainly shown flashes of his talent here, but it’s all single shots with very few of those powerful combinations that he normally pieces together so well.

Despite being the clear underdog, Wilson-Bent has largely controlled the tempo of this fight through five, staying aggressive and coming forward, jabbing nicely.

But that cut has opened again and has been pouring blood, which must be obscuring the vision in his right eye.

Hopefully it doesn’t bring a premature end to his impressive performance and the corner can keep it managed between rounds.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:39 , George Flood

Yeah, it was an unfortunate and accidental clash of heads that caused that cut to Wilson-Bent.

Referee Howard Foster will be keeping a close eye on it.

Into the fifth we go in this scheduled 10-rounder in the middleweight division.

A cracking effort from Wilson-Bent thus far. He’s jabbing so well and landing some great punches on the inside.

A frustrated Williams is yet to properly settle, though he’s fired out plenty of warnings with that left.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:38 , George Flood

Some blood around that right eye and nose of Wilson-Bent shows the damage that Williams can inflict, even when it seems that he isn’t landing much cleanly.

Or was there a clash of heads? It’s an awkward cut.

The fourth round gets lively towards the end, with Williams finding his mark with the ruthless left but the assured Wilson-Bent reacting quickly.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:34 , George Flood

The combative and confident Wilson-Bent is really trying to push the pace here, lunging forward frequently and letting his hands go.

He lands another right and good short shot but there’s a couple of times there that he got tagged back with Ammo’s spiteful left, which he needs to be very wary of.

Williams looks a bit surprised by his opponent’s non-stop aggression through the early stages of this bout.

He needs to up the tempo and work rate significantly.

Wilson-Bent not intimidated by the undefeated American in the slightest. He evidently really feels he can win this.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:31 , George Flood

“You’ve seen his speed, you’ve felt his power - he’s not all that, is he?”

That’s the message from Wilson-Bent’s corner at the end of the second.

He’s taken a few stinging shots from Ammo so far, but otherwise the Coventry man has been surprisingly aggressive and on the front foot - targeting the body.

He’s also warned about the timing of throwing that backhand.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:28 , George Flood

A bit overly eager from Williams early doors in the first, but you can already see his talent for varied attacks and combination punching.

Wilson-Bent is eager to come forward but needs to be careful.

Williams vs Wilson-Bent

19:21 , George Flood

Houston’s Milwaukee-born southpaw Williams is unbeaten at 13-0, having outpointed both Simon Madsen and Kieron Conway last year as well as stopping Chordale Booker and Javier Maciel early.

Can he continue to impress on his third trip to the UK?

Coventry’s Wilson-Bent is 14-2-1, with losses to Hamzah Sheeraz and Tyler Denny on his record from last year.

He bounced back by outpointing Darryl Sharp in front of a hometown crowd last month.

19:16 , George Flood

Austin Williams had been hoping to fight Felix Cash last month in a WBA middleweight semi-final title eliminator in Liverpool.

However, Cash instead chose to pursue the European title, before having to pull out of his scheduled challenge against Matteo Signani tonight due to illness.

Hopefully we still get to see Ammo-Cash at some point after the two clashed following the latter’s win over Celso Neves on the Josh Warrington-Luis Alberto Lopez undercard in Leeds in December.

19:04 , George Flood

And that does it for the early portion of tonight’s undercard at the O2 Arena.

The main bill starts shortly, kicking off with highly-rated unbeaten American middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

He takes on Englishman River Wilson-Bent.

Hedges scores dominant win over Bocianski

18:59 , George Flood

80-72 in Hedges’ favour in his first eight-round contest.

He may feel that he should have got the stoppage there, but it’s a resounding victory nonetheless to move him to 8-0.

Very much one to watch.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:56 , George Flood

Bocianski sees the final bell, despite absorbing more heavy punishment in the final round.

Really impressed by Hedges’ variety - his uppercuts and straight shots are gorgeous, and he fires that long right hand seemingly out of nowhere at times.

An accomplished display full of confidence and variety from ‘The Gentleman’.

This will be a very wide score.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:52 , George Flood

Hedges is trying to walk a tired and listless Bocianski onto him and set traps at all times.

He thunders in another brutal uppercut that lands flush, with more powerful straight hands to follow as well as further bruising body shots.

Hedges has won every round comfortably here.

We’re through seven, can he step it up and try to get a demoralised and well-beaten opponent out of there in the eighth and final round?

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:49 , George Flood

Hedges is brimming with confidence, attacking the body at will and crashing in one of those long, looping left uppercuts. His combination punching is excellent.

The young man is thoroughly enjoying himself out there, sauntering around the ring, picking his punches and planning those varied attacks so well.

Bocianski’s face is clearly swollen - it’s been a punishing night so far for the Polish fighter.

There is not much he can throw at any distance without being tagged by a sharp counter.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:44 , George Flood

Superb power, anticipation and variety on display from Hedges in the fifth, piecing together some damaging combinations to body and head. That straight left is a beauty.

He’s really going through the gears nicely here. The movement and conditioning looks great in the first eight-rounder of his young career.

Bocianski is gritty but looks to have nothing whatsoever to challenge the 6ft 6in Takeley native.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:38 , George Flood

Hedges - who is only 20 - is nimble on his feet for such a big man and makes Bocianski miss badly with a huge swing over the ropes early in the fourth.

He follows it up with a bruising hook to the body and then catches the Pole with one of those fearsome straight shots upstairs.

Bocianski certainly felt that and looks unsteady on his feet as he eats a couple more, but a warning from the referee allows him some time to recover.

Hedges looking really good now at the halfway stage of this eight-rounder.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:35 , George Flood

Hedges’ sheer size, reach and length make him such an interesting fighter to watch.

He’s got a lovely left jab and lands it well, doubling up in the third as he tries to step up the tempo and become a bit more aggressive on the front foot.

Bocianski has had a few moments of promise here and there, but Hedges is well on top.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:28 , George Flood

A good opener from Hedges, who jabs very well and then crashes in those straight shots to the head.

His long, looping arms mean he can fire some real bombs from range, including a few vicious hooks to the body.

Trainer Mark Tibbs bellowing advice from the corner.

Hedges vs Bocianski

18:24 , George Flood

The early undercard at the O2 Arena finishes with an eight-rounder in the light-heavyweight division.

Towering unbeaten Essex southpaw John Hedges, 7-0, takes on 11-2 Polish opponent Daniel Bocianski.

Almaayouf outpoints Velichkov

18:22 , George Flood

Not the best performance from Almaayouf by any means, but he has his hand raised nevertheless after referee Howard Foster scores the four-rounder 39-37 in the Saudi’s favour.

He’s still unbeaten at 3-0 and will have learned a fair bit from that new challenge against a southpaw.

To his credit, Velichkov gave that a good go in the fourth and we might have been looking at another upset had he upped the tempo a little earlier.

Almaayouf vs Velichkov

18:17 , George Flood

Into the final round of four in this super-lightweight bout.

This has all been a bit underwhelming from Almaayouf, who looks uncertain as to how to effectively tackle a tricky southpaw.

When he lets the punches fly in bunches he looks very impressive as he’s got such quick hands and nice variety on the inside.

His jab is a real weapon, but he isn’t following up on it effectively and is really struggling to land with the right, which is telegraphed and often fired from too far away.

He’s still winning this, but his untidy and slow footwork means he has stood still and been drilled far too often by that looping left hand of Velichkov.

Almaayouf vs Velichkov

18:11 , George Flood

Almaayouf’s hands are a blur but his footwork isn’t brilliant - it means he can unload at pace but often gets caught on the way out.

Velichkov is limited but has a good left hand that has landed a number of times in this second round.

Not a great second from Almaayouf, who seems a bit tenative and only has limited success with those fast attacks.

Trainer Buddy McGirt lets him know his feelings as soon as he gets back to his corner.

Almaayouf vs Velichkov

18:06 , George Flood

The early undercard action continues to come thick and fast as plenty of fans file into the O2 Arena.

Next up is the third professional outing of Saudi Arabian super-lightweight talent Ziyad Almaayouf, who will look to stay undefeated in a four-round meeting with 3-11 Bulgarian Georgi Velichkov.

Almaayouf outpointed Ronnald Martinez on the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard only last month, having also fought on the Joshua-Usyk 2 bill in Jeddah last summer, knocking out Alfredo Alatorre.

And it’s a good, positive start from ‘Zizo’, who works well behind the jab and shows his speed and variety from the off.

Flynn defeats Baker after lightweight war

17:57 , George Flood

Another captivating final round with both fighters going hell for leather.

Neither left anything whatsoever in the tank during the course of a truly gruelling eight-round lightweight war.

As expected, Flynn comes out on top, 77-75 to stay unbeaten and move to 9-0 as a pro.

But that was undoubtedly the biggest win and toughest test of his career to date.

Credit to Baker, who is as game and durable as they come.

Flynn vs Baker

17:51 , George Flood

Flynn has been made to work awfully, awfully hard for this, but he’s surely on top heading into the eighth and final round.

This has been such a steep learning curve for him.

Can Baker step up again late to take his undefeated record?

The Birmingham native was hurt by an accidental clash of heads in another slobberknocker of a round in the seventh.

Fight of the night in the bag already!

Flynn vs Baker

17:47 , George Flood

The momentum had changed massively after such a good fifth from Baker, but he’s inexplicably stepped off the gas in the sixth... and he knows it.

Flynn needed a decent round to fight back there, and he gets it with his legs firmly back underneath him. Stellar grit and determination from the Oxford lightweight.

Baker is read the riot act by his corner before the seventh and penultimate round of this truly absorbing clash.

Flynn vs Baker

17:39 , George Flood

Some fine work from Flynn in another gruelling round as we tick past the halfway mark of this absolute war.

But Baker has come on so strong in the fifth!

That punishing right hand is landing time and time and time again... he can’t miss it.

Flynn now looks in big trouble, possibly out on his feet.

He makes it to the bell, but wow... what a round from Kane Baker. Superb.

Flynn vs Baker

17:32 , George Flood

This is superb action, even with an overzealous referee who is continually warning both fighters.

Flynn has Baker backed up against the ropes in another action-packed third and unloads some big punches to both head and body, but he’s caught and rocked back by a thunderous crack off the back foot from the Brummie.

They trade furious blows again in the centre of the ring, with no one seeming to notice that Baker’s mouthpiece has gone flying to the canvas.

A real firefight this being contested at 100 miles per hour by both men. You can’t take your eyes off it!

Flynn vs Baker

17:25 , George Flood

A cracking start to our third bout of the night at the O2 Arena!

All action in an explosive scrap between undefeated lightweight prospect Jordan Flynn and Birmingham’s Kane Baker.

A superb opening round with both men throwing plenty of big shots, but Flynn landing the more eye-catching blows.

This is scheduled for eight...

Joshua at crossroads for must-win Franklin fight

17:22 , George Flood

As much as he tries to deny it, Anthony Joshua finds himself at a crossroads. Lose to Jermaine Franklin and gone is his stock as a serious heavyweight after what would be a hat-trick of consecutive defeats, writes Matt Majendie.

Joshua is acutely aware of what’s at stake at the O2 Arena tonight and yet goes into the fight far more relaxed than many of his more recent bouts. Ahead of Andy Ruiz Jr, there was a bullishness from both him and his team that they had cracked the UK and were now ready to take the US by storm.

Before Oleksandr Usyk, there was an edginess as he desperately tried to prove to himself and anyone else that would listen that he was technically the better boxer. All that happened was he fell into the trap of playing Usyk at his own game and being completely outboxed.

Gone are the world titles that – the brief Ruiz Jr hiatus aside – have been his for so long to lessen the pressure but there is the knowledge that Franklin, while an impressive heavyweight, is not in the same ballpark as Joshua. In fact, only Usyk, Tyson Fury and potentially Deontay Wilder can consider themselves better heavyweights.

Read the full column here

(Getty Images)

Huber gets shock decision over Uldedaj

17:16 , George Flood

It’s all over in today’s second early undercard bout - and a big upset!

Albanian Juergen Uldedaj has been outpointed by Switzerland’s Benoit Huber 77-75 in a gruelling eight-round cruiserweight contest.

That’s Uldedaj’s first defeat of his professional career and he drops to 15-1. He and his corner look stunned by referee Howard Foster’s score, but it was a very close fight that could have gone either way.

As does Huber, who jumps into his trainer’s arms in delight. He moves to 9-3!

Joshua: Having no belts is easier but I want Fury fight

17:07 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua has been keeping Evening Standard readers up to date with his preparations for tonight’s comeback with a daily column published every day this week.

Here’s the final instalment from Friday, where AJ discusses his desire to get back to the top of the heavyweight division and secure a huge showdown with Tyson Fury.

He also discusses training alongside the likes of Errol Spence with new coach Derrick James in Dallas and how he’s felt freer without any belts to worry about...

I’m itching to fight again. It’s what I was born to do, this is my life. As you get closer to fight night, you start counting down the weeks, days and finally hours. I can’t wait for my ring walk and to be under the bright lights once again with people chanting my name.

This is where I belong and I’m ready to show the world what I’ve been working on in camp these past eight weeks. It’s been a new camp with a new trainer but it’s not a new me really. I prefer to say it’s the same old me but with a few more tricks up my sleeve.

(Getty Images)

I want to prove to the world I’m the best heavyweight, and I believe I will do that. The belts don’t lie and currently those don’t rest with me but Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The past few months is the first time in a long time that I’ve not had any belts. Don’t get me wrong — I desperately want them back — but not having them has made life easier.

Read Joshua’s pre-fight diary in full here

Kadiru stops Lauriolle in opener

17:01 , George Flood

The early undercard is off and running - and what a start for Peter Kadiru!

The German heavyweight - a sparring partner of Anthony Joshua - has made compatriot Alen Lauriolle retire on his stool after just one round of the opening fight.

Joshua vs Franklin prediction

16:51 , George Flood

This is absolutely must-win territory for Joshua, who has suggested that he could even retire if he suffers a shocking third successive loss and fourth in his last six fights tonight.

Fortunately for him, Franklin is an opponent infinitely more suited to his preferred style than the ultra-slick Usyk.

Whereas he could not really get close to the fleet-footed and highly-skilled Ukrainian thanks to the latter’s dream footwork, movement and mastery of the angles, Franklin is a vastly more hittable target.

Alhough a dangerous customer when standing and trading big punches in the middle of the ring, the ‘989 Assassin‘ is very limited in terms of his other fundamentals and surely won’t have the speed to get away from the much taller Joshua’s sustained and powerful attacks, despite shedding the pounds since his defeat by Whyte in a bid to become more nimble and lighter on his feet.

(Getty Images)

AJ needs a statement here, pressuring and letting the huge shots fly from the off. And we think he’s primed to do just that with a big weight jump, to secure an impressive and brutal knockout in the first half of the fight.

Joshua to win by knockout in round five.

Undercard in full

16:49 , George Flood

Fabio Wardley vs Michael Coffie

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs River Wilson-Bent

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros

Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding

John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski

Juergen Uldedaj vs Benoit Huber

Peter Kadiru vs Alen Lauriolle

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Georgi Velichkov

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker

How to watch Joshua vs Franklin

16:49 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Joshua vs Franklin is being broadcast live tonight on sports streaming service DAZN - the Brit’s first non pay-per-view fight for some eight years.

Subscriptions to DAZN start from £9.99 per month in the UK, with a TV channel now available on Sky.

Live stream: Those with a subscription to DAZN can also stream the bout live online via their website and app.

Joshua vs Franklin timings

16:48 , George Flood

The early undercard on ‘Before the Bell’ started at 3:40pm BST - more on that in a moment.

Ring walks for the main event have been pencilled in for the very specific time of 10:41pm meanwhile, with the main card beginning at 7pm.

As ever those timings are subject to change, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Welcome to Joshua vs Franklin LIVE coverage!

16:44 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the return of Anthony Joshua.

Almost eight months have passed since a regrettable night in Saudi Arabia, when AJ suffered his second consecutive defeat by Oleksandr Usyk and third loss in five bouts before a post-fight meltdown for which he attracted plenty of criticism.

But now Joshua is back on home soil at the scene of some memorable successes at the O2 Arena in London, looking to launch the third chapter of his storied career and prove he is still one of boxing’s premier heavyweights as he eyes a huge summer clash with Tyson Fury.

Britain’s 2012 Olympic gold medalist has stated that he will retire if he loses a fight for which he is a massive favourite, having bulked up to a career-heaviest weight under another new trainer in Derrick James in a bid to wreak some trademark early destruction.

But he will be wary of underestimating American Franklin, who gave Dillian Whyte a very stern test on his last trip to these shores in November before dropping a controversial decision.

There’s also plenty to watch on tonight’s undercard, including Fabio Wardley, Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, Galal Yafai, Campbell Hatton and more.

Stay tuned for live updates and results throughout the evening!