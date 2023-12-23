Joshua v Wallin LIVE: Boxing updates and build-up to Day of Reckoning including Wilder v Parker

Anthony Joshua is poised for the Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia with a heavyweight test against Otto Wallin in one of the most intriguing fights of the year.

On a bumper card in Riyadh this evening, as the Gulf state continues its boxing revolution, Deontay Wilder will also fight Joseph Parker in an equally fascinating contest in the sport’s glamour division. Should both AJ and Wilder win, a super fight in 2024 awaits, although promoter Eddie Hearn maintains nothing is signed yet.

Elsewhere on the card, pound-for-pound star Dmitry Bivol takes on Britain’s Lyndon Arthur for the WBA light-heavyweight title and Daniel Dubois faces the controversial Jarrell Miller in another heavyweight contest.

It all comes at a pivotal moment in the sport’s history, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight also set for Saudi Arabia in 2024.

16:58

16:58

16:51

Round seven

You get the feeling that Sanchez will land that shot again...

And he does!! Inside the first minute of this round! He follows up with a left hook as Fa begins to fall, and the Kiwi is down again!

Again Fa beats the referee’s count, but he’s in trouble here!

Clean one-two by Sanchez, with Fa’s back on the ropes... Fa’s legs look weak underneath him. He eats another right straight.

ANOTHER knockdown! Fa clings on to the top rope after he’s tagged hard by yet another right cross, but it doesn’t keep him up!

He stands, but the referee waves it off. Good call. There was no point in Fa sustaining more damage.

16:47

Round six

Fa skips forward, missing with his first jab but landing the second. Sanchez needs to increase his activity here.

He steps in with a jab but just misses. Good counter cross by the Cuban, though! Fa is sporting some bruising on his left cheek, by the way.

Now Sanchez jabs to the body, and the boxers clinch. They separate, and Sanchez lands another clean right hand! He follows up with a left hook that is wide of the mark, however.

Fa with his own right cross, and another, and a jab! Good little spell for the Kiwi here.

OH! BUT OUT OF NOWHERE, SANCHEZ WITH A CROSS THAT DROPS FA!

Fa wobbled, grimaced, and fell to his knees! He beats the referee’s count, just before the bell signals the end of the round!

16:43

Round five

We’re nearing the midway point of this bout.

Fa is still pressing forward, but he’s caught by Sanchez! The Cuban sees a left hook blocked but then sneaks that glove under Fa’s guard as an uppercut.

Now Sanchez with a heavy left hook to the body. Fa looks to get some respect back, jabbing at the favourite, but Sanchez is the more accurate boxer in that exchange with his own jab.

Sanchez blocks a cross but eats a jab. The heavyweights then briefly grapple, before the round ends with a sloppy combination from Sanchez, who ends up on his backside after being shoved while missing a couple of hooks!

16:39

Round four

Both men trade a series of jabs, before Sanchez loads up on an overhand right but misses.

Fa is buoyed by that and gets after Sanchez, backing him up with a combinations upstairs.

The round ends with Sanchez catching Fa with a cross to the mid-section.

16:35

Round three

Fa backs up Sanchez with a cross, but the Cuban retaliates with some heavy, straight shots.

Fa is determined to stay on the front foot, though, even if it means taking a punch to give one.

And he takes a right cross, one of Sanchez’s better shots so far tonight. Now Sanchez jabs low.

Good counter left hook by Fa, but again Sanchez fires back, sending Fa’s gumshield flying.

It’s back in, and neither heavyweight lands much of note in the final few seconds of the round.

16:30

Round two

A one-two seems to just about land for Fa; his subsequent jab definitely connects.

Sanchez is looking to close distance, but Fa is frustrating him with frequent jabs. Even when those jabs aren’t landing, they’re making life tricky for Sanchez.

Sanchez jabs to the body, then puts one on the chest of Fa. Again he gets behind the jab, following up with a grazing right cross.

Now he jabs to the body again.

16:26

Round one

Ten rounds scheduled, how many will we see? We’re under way!

Both men stand orthodox. Fa takes the centre of the ring early. He sends out a long, lead hook, but Sanchez blocks and fires back with an overhand right.

Now a nice counter jab by Sanchez! Good timing and speed on show. Another sharp jab.

This time it’s Fa with an accurate jab, but his follow-up right cross misses as Sanchez retreats.

Sanchez with a jab to the body now.

16:18

Indeed, it’s Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa up first!

New Zealand’s Fa makes his ring walk first, as the 34-year-old prepares to fight for the first time in 14 months!

Now here comes the unbeaten Frank Sanchez, fighting out of Cuba.

Sanchez, 31, was in action as recently as late September, when he stopped Scott Alexander in four rounds.

16:11 , Alex Pattle

Good afternoon / evening / morning, depending on where you’re following from!

The Day of Reckoning is upon us, with the main card under way and the first bout closing in.

We’re expecting it to be Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

I’ll have you covered with live updates as the card progresses, with help from The Independent’s Sports Editor, Jack Rathborn.

Frank Warren on the night he was shot and the Tyson Fury ‘gamble’ with a pay-off like no other

16:00

Somehow, Frank Warren chuckles as he recalls the moment a bullet shattered his ribs, ripped through his lung, and burst out the side of his torso. “I could feel this gurgling, like I was drowning,” he remembers. “All this blood was coming up.”

Warren was 37 when he was shot on a cold November night in Barking, outside one of his boxing shows. Just days removed from his 34th anniversary of losing half a lung, the promoter sits across from me in his office in Hertfordshire. Warren, now 71, is in significantly greater health and comfort this afternoon, as he relaxes in a brown leather chair at Queensberry Promotions’ headquarters. Still, he transports us back to east London, 1989, with ease.

Read Alex Pattle’s remarkable interview with Frank Warren in full:

Frank Warren on the night he was shot and the Tyson Fury ‘gamble’

Anthony Joshua predicts the Day of Reckoning undercard

15:30

We know Anthony Joshua is one hell of a boxer but is he one hell of a tipster? He’s had a go at predicting the results of tonight’s undercard

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets

15:00

Anthony Joshua risks his shot at a massive heavyweight showdown with Deontay Wilder next year when he goes up against Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia.

AJ and Wilder are both on the bill for the ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh, one of the strongest overall cards we’ve ever seen, but it would have been even more special if they’d been facing each other.

The two men held different versions of the world heavyweight titles at the same time from April 2016 to June 2019 without ever getting in the ring together. Now, without the titles draped around their shoulders, they each face one final hurdle on Saturday before potentially squaring off next year.

The boxing betting sites have both men as heavy favourites for their bouts this weekend, and we’ve got predictions for Wilder’s bout with Joseph Parker.

Wilder is expected to do the business, as is Joshua, and here are our Joshua vs Wallin predictions and betting tips for tonight’s showdown in Saudi Arabia:

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder become zombies: Inside the making of boxing’s Day of Reckoning trailer

14:30

Rotting skin is peeling off of Anthony Joshua’s face as he signs a blood contract with Eddie Hearn. Somewhere on the street outside, Deontay Wilder – relying on what little is left of his mind – careens a van around a corner before mowing down a zombie. In the passenger seat, promoter Frank Warren is hanging on for dear life; or he would be, if he was not already the embodiment of the living dead. Elsewhere in this post-apocalyptic, zombified town, Filip Hrgovic reaches into a glass and grabs his eyeball, before popping it back into his battered skull. Joseph Parker is staring into the distance, until suddenly he’s staring at you, having rotated his head 180 degrees atop his creaky spine. This, in case you were wondering, is the trailer for the Day of Reckoning boxing event.

On 23 December, the heavyweights above will compete in Saudi Arabia, all on one card and joined by Otto Wallin, Daniel Dubois, Jarrell Miller and more. On paper – and this event will print plenty of paper – it will be perhaps the most impressive concentration of boxing star power and talent ever on one night. In modern boxing, Joshua vs Wallin and Wilder vs Parker are main-event bouts, but their undercards would typically leave a lot to be desired. On 23 December, however, one of those main-event bouts will have to serve as the chief support, and the undercard will feature the likes of light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and Jai Opetaia (who may still be a cruiserweight world champion come fight night, unless he is forced to vacate his title).

And just as this impending gathering of boxers is unprecedented, the promotion has been, too. That is not only in the sense that bitter rivals Warren and Eddie Hearn were seen on stage together at the launch press conference for Day of Reckoning (the pair had never met until that day in November). The event poster depicts all of the biggest names from a fight card full of big names, sat around a table and staring up at the camera. It is an arresting visual, only outdone by this week’s zombie-themed trailer.

Inside the making of the bizarre but brilliant Day of Reckoning trailer

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

14:00

Anthony Joshua and Joshua Walling went head to head at a press conference ahead of their fight

Deontay Wilder claims he is ‘reborn’ after taking psychedelic South American drug

13:30

Deontay Wilder has said he is ‘reborn’ after going through a psychedelic drug programme in Costa Rica, as he prepares to box Joseph Parker this weekend.

The American heavyweight will fight Parker in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (23 December), on the same card as Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin. Wilder’s bout marks his first contest since knocking out Robert Helenius in round one in October 2022.

Wilder’s unique preparation for Saturday’s fight has included a retreat to the Rythmia facility in Costa Rica, where he took a South American psychoactive brew called ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca contains Dimenthyltryptamine (DMT), which is a Class A drug in the UK and is therefore illegal – as is ayahuasca itself. Some experts warn against using ayahuasca, while NFL player Aaron Rodgers and actors Will Smith and Megan Fox are reportedly among its advocates. Prince Harry also admitted to using it in therapy but advised against taking the brew recreationally.

Deontay Wilder ‘reborn’ after taking psychedelic South American drug

Deontay Wilder claims Anthony Joshua is ‘afraid’ of him ahead of heavyweight fights in Saudi Arabia

13:00

Deontay Wilder has claimed that Anthony Joshua is ‘75 per cent’ afraid to box him, as the heavyweights prepare for their respective fights in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Wilder will box Joseph Parker in Riyadh on Saturday (23 December), on the same card as Joshua’s bout with Otto Wallin. It is expected that Wilder and Joshua will face each other next, but the American still has doubts over “AJ”’s willingness to step in the ring with him.

“I don’t want to say he’s 100 per cent afraid, but I think he’s 75 per cent,” Wilder told the BBC. “I’ve learned over the years, especially dealing in boxing, that nothing is for sure until it’s for sure. And I know that’s a little bit confusing, but what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained.

“We’ll see what happens. The future is bright and we are further [in talks] than we’ve ever been in history. I can say that with certainty. Money hasn’t been the issue. It comes with [Joshua] not having the heart, the will, the courage to step in the ring.

Deontay Wilder claims Anthony Joshua is ‘afraid’ of him ahead of Saudi mega-card

Inside Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s dressing rooms, on the day boxing changed forever

12:31

Deontay Wilder ducks his head, cramping his 6ft 6in frame under the vent in a seemingly endless, narrow green hallway in Wembley Arena, and howling as he marches towards his dressing room. Across the corridor – three steps for you or me, one for the American – is Anthony Joshua’s dressing room.

Once inside his own, Wilder hurries to the bathroom, where he belts out the refrain of “This Is How We Do It” repeatedly, for about 90 seconds. When he emerges, the “Bronze Bomber” is ready to get down to brass tacks. Wilder soon declares that he has been metaphorically “knocking on Joshua’s door for years”, but what if he were to take the short trip across the hall and knock literally?

“At this moment in time, I’d tell him it’s good to see him,” the 38-year-old tells The Independent and a small group of reporters. “I’d tell him it has been a long time coming, and I wish him nothing but the best.” Moments later, in Joshua’s dressing room, I ask the Briton the same question. “I’d probably do more listening than talking,” the 34-year-old replies. “I don’t have much to say to these guys. I don’t have much to say. These heavyweights, man...”

Inside Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s dressing rooms on a bizarre day in boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin - weigh-in photos

12:01

The two men taking part in the main event, as well as the undercard fights, were squaring up at the weigh-in yesterday in Riyadh.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ‘not signed’, Eddie Hearn insists amid rumours of two-fight deal

11:15

Eddie Hearn has insisted that no contract has been signed for Anthony Joshua to box Deontay Wilder, amid rumours that a two-fight deal has been agreed.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported this week that Joshua, 34, and Wilder, 38, have reached a deal over two bouts in 2024, after ESPN said the heavyweights would clash on 9 March. Rafael reported that a contract is expected to be signed ahead of Joshua and Wilder’s respective fights on Saturday, where “AJ” boxes Otto Wallin on the same card as Wilder’s contest with Joseph Parker.

Yet at Thursday’s press conference for that event, which takes place in Saudi Arabia, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that ‘nothing’ has been agreed.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ‘not signed’ amid rumours of two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua admits career is over if he loses to Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia

10:30

Anthony Joshua admits “there is no future” if he fails to beat Otto Wallin on the “Day of Reckoning” in Saudi Arabia this evening.

The two-time world champion is aiming to win his third fight of 2023 after already gaining victories over Jermaine Franklin Jr and Robert Helenius earlier in the year as he looks to step back to the top of the heavyweight division.

Joshua has three career defeats to date, Andy Ruiz Jr inflicted his first loss in 2019 before Oleksandr Usyk beat him for the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on two occasions.

The 34-year-old understands that defeat could be damaging for his future in the sport.

Anthony Joshua admits career is over if he loses to Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin is one of AJ’s most intriguing fights yet – no, really

09:45

For weeks, boxing fans debated whether Anthony Joshua’s fight with Otto Wallin should headline Saudi Araba’s seismic Day of Reckoning event, or whether that distinction should be awarded to Deontay Wilder’s clash with Joseph Parker. There were arguments over whether Joshua or Wilder has the greater drawing power, which of the two is likelier to deliver a knockout, and which bout is most likely to be competitive or even deliver an upset.

To settle those individual debates diplomatically: Drawing power may depend on geography and demographics; as destructive as “AJ” can be, his American counterpart may have an edge when it comes to power; and while Wallin has a tidier record than Parker, the latter is a former world champion with an arguably stronger resume than the Swede. Wilder, then, may win out – both in likelihood of producing a KO and being upset by his opponent, as strange as that sounds.

Ultimately, though, Joshua vs Wallin has been listed as Saturday’s main event, and that decision can be justified for finer, more intriguing factors than those above.

Firstly, there is Joshua’s history with Wallin. The Briton boxed the Swede twice as an amateur, outpointing him in 2010 and 2011. Each contest lasted just three rounds, but the heavyweights shared the ring again as sparring partners in 2016. At the time, Wallin told Sky Sports: “[In the amateurs] he was strong and fast, but I think he’s better technically and even stronger and faster now. He’s clever, too, now. You’ve got to be clever when you’re sparring him, move your head and be elusive to make him think. If you’re sitting back with him, he is going to get you out of there quick.”

Our Combat Sports Correspondent Alex Pattle breaks down AJ’s latest fight:

Joshua vs Wallin is one of AJ’s most intriguing fights yet – no, really

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and the simple truth behind Saudi Arabia’s boxing revolution

09:00

At first it was Las Vegas, then Atlantic City and now Saudi Arabia is leading the latest boxing revolution.

The business of boxing is simple: build something, find the heavyweights, in this case Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and several others, find the money and they will come. It really is that easy.

It was casino cash in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and now it is investment money from the government that has attracted the boxers, their entourages, promoters, fixers, floaters and other assorted characters in the boxing circus to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the Seventies when Las Vegas opened the vault and the Eighties when Atlantic City’s bloody history started, there were fears that boxing would be isolated forever; the worry was that the cash wall, provided by the deep vaults at the casinos, would end free trade. The same false fears have been raised over the ambitions of the current boxing regime in Saudi Arabia. The brutal truth is that it is the responsibility of promoters all over the world to get their act together to compete for the big fights.

Read Steve Bunce’s full analysis of the Saudi boxing revolution:

Joshua, Wilder and the simple truth behind Saudi Arabia’s boxing revolution

Anthony Joshua vs Wallin, Deontay Wilder vs Parker: Full fight card for Day of Reckoning

08:30 , Alex Pattle

Fair to say, it’s an absolutely stacked card this evening. Here’s how it will all shake out with the event due to begin at 4pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with ring walks for the main event – Joshua vs Wallin – scheduled for 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

Full card (subject to change)

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Lyndon Arthur (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori (heavyweight)

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa (heavyweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker: All the fight details

08:20

Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker will meet in a tantalising heavyweight fight this weekend, as part of a mega-card in Saudi Arabia.

On the same night as Anthony Joshua’s bout with Otto Wallin, Wilder will seek a statement victory over Parker, a teammate of Tyson Fury.

Wilder, 38, has his own history with Fury, having lost the WBC heavyweight title to the Briton in the middle of their trilogy – in which Fury stopped the American in 2020 and 2021 after a controversial draw in 2018. Wilder, however, bounced back in his sole fight since, knocking out Robert Helenius in round one in October 2022.

Like Wilder, Parker’s aim is to become a world heavyweight champion again, and the New Zealander faces one of his toughest tests yet on Saturday (23 December). The 31-year-old can, however, draw on his experience against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Here’s all you need to know:

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker: What time does fight start and how to watch?

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin: What time does fight start and how to watch?

08:10

Anthony Joshua will fight for the third time this year, as he boxes Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia.

The heavyweight bout is listed as the main event at Day of Reckoning, which also features Deontay Wilder’s fight with Joseph Parker and numerous other high-profile match-ups.

Joshua, 34, beat Jermaine Franklin on points in April before knocking out Robert Helenius in August, and now the Briton seeks victory over Wallin – a former opponent of Tyson Fury.

In 2019, Wallin nearly stopped Fury after inflicting a nasty cut on the heavyweight champion. However, Fury battled to a points win, handing the Swede the only loss of his professional career to date. Can Joshua, who twice outpointed Wallin as an amateur, triumph over the 33-year-old again this weekend?

Here’s all you need to know:

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin: What time does fight start and how to watch?

Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin set for fight

08:00

Anthony Joshua is ready for one of his biggest fights yet this evening when he faces Otto Wallin in Riyadh, knowing he cannot afford a slip-up if he is to advance to a super fight against Deontay Wilder.

The Alabama fighter takes on Joseph Parker, knowing he is due to fight AJ in 2024, in what promises to be one of the most exciting fights of this era.

We’ll bring you all the latest from Saudi Arabia, with news, updates and build-up ahead of a stacked card this evening.