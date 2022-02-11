Joshua Tree hikers find human remains in national park. Now police are investigating

Hikers discovered human remains during their visit to Joshua Tree National Park, police said.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department went to the California national park Tuesday, Feb. 8, after hikers said they found human remains.

“Park rangers hiked to the location and secured the remains until deputies arrived,” the sheriff’s department said in a Feb. 10 news release. “Deputies secured the scene overnight.”

The remains were recovered from the area the next day and taken to the county coroner to be identified.

“The name is withheld pending confirmation of identification and the notification of next of kin,” the coroner said.

Park Superintendent David A. Smith told The Palm Springs Desert Sun the remains were “old,” and a homicide investigation is underway.

“I think that any unnatural death is investigated as a homicide if there is no other evidence,” Smith told The Desert Sun.

The sheriff’s department did not say where in the park the remains were found. The national park did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for information.

In January, a 35-year-old San Diego man was found dead in Joshua Tree, McClatchy News reported.

The man was at the base of Sentinel Wall near the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. The trail is a popular and easy 1-mile loop on dirt and rocks, according to the National Park Service.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 35-year-old Michael Spitz. He was a Spanish teacher at Santa Fe Christian Schools, according to the school.

Joshua Tree encompasses 800,000 acres of desert land and has few facilities within the park. The weather can change quickly, and there is no cell service in the park.

“Though beautiful, the desert environment can be harsh and unforgiving,” park officials said. “Preparedness is critical for your safety.”

Over the summer, at least two hikers died in Joshua Tree within 30 days, according to McClatchy News. The body of a 20-year-old Oceanside man was found after he was missing for nine days in May.

In June, a body was found during the search for a 38-year-old man from Twentynine Palms.