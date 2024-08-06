Joshua Kimmich will stay at Bayern Munich

According to Bild, Joshua Kimmich will remain at Bayern Munich this summer.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, the fractured relationship between Kimmich and Bayern has become evident.

With the former RB Leipzig midfielder revealing that he felt betrayed by Der Rekordmeister during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were reports suggesting that Kimmich would depart Bavaria this summer.

However, as stated in the report, the 29-year-old will not leave the Allianz Arena and instead could look to renew his deal at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain have shown significant interest in luring Kimmich to the French capital, but the German international has informed Bayern that he does not wish to sign for the Parisians.

This saw Bayern reject PSG’s proposal to sign Kimmich, with the midfielder settled in Bavaria.

Nevertheless, it is understood that talks regarding a new deal for Kimmich will not take place anytime soon, as both the club and player want to wait and see how the next few months pan out under Vincent Kompany.

GGFN | Will Shopland