Joshua Jackson Sweetly Tells Wife Jodie Turner-Smith She's 'Never Looked Bad' a Day in Her Life

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson is turning on the romance for wife Jodie Turner-Smith!

The celeb couple, who wed in 2019, exchanged a sweet message on Friday, after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week.

First Turner-Smith, 35, wrote on her account, "So happy pfw is over so that paparazzi outside my hotel can't catch me looking like s--- anymore 🥴."

Hours later, Jackson, 43, replied to her tweet, playfully writing, "Why are you lying on the twitters. You know you've never looked bad a day in your life."

The comment earned strong support on Twitter, with many users sharing swooning GIFs in response.

Smith and Jackson are parents to one daughter, Janie, born in 2020.

Last month, the stylish twosome attended the Gucci show in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, where they posed for photos after arriving at the event.

Jackson wore a pale blue Gucci suit, which he paired with a white shirt and white Gucci sneakers. Turner-Smith wore a romantic, neutral lace gown, which featured a neck-piece and an asymmetrical hem.

Turner-Smith previously modeled for Gucci and walked the label's Hollywood Boulevard runway, where she rocked a dramatic red coat and platform heels, in Los Angeles in November 2021.

Prior to walking the Gucci runway, she was chosen as the face of Gucci's Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry collection in July 2021.

Turner-Smith and Jackson were first linked in 2018. The Queen & Slim star opened up about her relationship with Jackson while speaking to PEOPLE in October of last year, saying at the time, "It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad."

She also described life as a first-time mom, adding, "I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."