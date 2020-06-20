Joshua Jackson Says 'Supermoms' Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Helped Him Prep for Fatherhood

Joshua Jackson leaned on his "supermom" costars while preparing for the arrival of his daughter.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his role on Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, the actor, 42, looked back on finding out that he and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith were expecting while filming the show.

Jackson said his costars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington offered support through the process, sharing their own parenthood tips and insight.

"I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant," he told THR. "So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to 'what to expect' advice."

Witherspoon and Washington are both mothers to three children.

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that Jackson and Turner-Smith, 33, welcomed their first child together. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps said at the time.

Shortly before announcing the birth, Turner-Smith reflected on her “fantastic voyage” into motherhood, writing on Instagram that the process began in "wonder and transformation."

Erin Simkin/Hulu Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere

Last month, Jackson shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to his wife, thanking the Queen & Slim actress for "being the light that you are."

"[Thank you] for the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb," he wrote at the time. "For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments."

"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but," Jackson continued. "Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together."

The Dawson's Creek alum added that he is "humbled more and more every day" that he shares a family with Turner-Smith.

"I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers," he wrote. "And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

Little Fires Everywhere is now available to stream on Hulu.