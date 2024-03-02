Joshua Jackson to Make Return to Movies After Nearly 10-Year Absence with New “Karate Kid”

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor last appeared on the big screen in 2015

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson is ready to make his long-awaited return to movies.

PEOPLE can confirm that the Dawson's Creek alum will join Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and new lead Ben Wang in the latest installment of the Karate Kid franchise, set to hit theaters Dec. 13.

Although his role in the project has not been announced, it marks his first film since 2015's Sky. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Joshua Jackson

The outlet reported that the new film will bring the story to the East Coast and "focus on a teen from China (Wang) who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or two)."

The Jonathan Entwistle-directed film has a screenplay written by Rob Lieber and will be produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

News of Jackson's casting comes nearly five months after it was announced that Machchio and Chan would reprise their roles in the upcoming project. With the announcement came the news that there would be a global open casting call for the next Karate Kid.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Ben Wang

Wang was announced as the lead in early February after he "delivered a standout audition that demonstrated his deep connection to the character," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Karate Kid films have earned $618 million globally over the past three decades. In 2021, Macchio told PEOPLE that seeing the Karate Kid universe live on through Cobra Kai was "really cool."

"Kids see the show and then tell their parents, 'Hey, you should check this out. It's really cool.' To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids, and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special," he told PEOPLE.

Columbia Pictures/Everett Movie for poster for original 1984 "Karate Kid" film

Of being able to still look young on screen since Karate Kid's 1984 premiere Macchio told PEOPLE, "Listen — I blame my parents. They both look very young for their age. I have a youthful energy about me for some reason. A healthy lifestyle doesn't hurt. But I think I've just gotten lucky in the gene department."

Jackson's breakthrough role was Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek. His other TV credits include Fringe, The Affair, Little Fires Everywhere, Dr. Death and Fatal Attraction. He also starred on the big screen in the Mighty Ducks movies, Cruel Intentions and The Skulls.

