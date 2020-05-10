Joshua Jackson Writes Sweet Mother's Day Message To Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are pictured at the BAFTA Film Awards in February 2020. (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Emotional Instagram tributes to romantic partners don’t always resonate, especially with social media cynics. But Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith may prove to be an exception.

On Sunday, the Vancouver-born actor shared a gorgeous candid shot of his wife, English actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, holding their newborn girl.

Jackson’s message to his partner comes across as deeply genuine. He acknowledges their first Mother’s Day as parents, and thanks her for “being the light that you are,” for the passion and dedication she’s shown to their child during pregnancy and childbirth.

“I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments,” he said.

“Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together,” he added. “I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers.”

He ended the caption by saying “I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

The couple welcomed a daughter in late April. They haven’t publicly announced her name, although if they want to really play up her Canadian heritage, we have a few suggestions:

For her part, Turner-Smith said on Twitter that she loves watching Jackson as a dad, and that she’s already anticipating that he gets to be the “good cop” when their daughter gets older.

watching @VancityJax be a father is one of the most magical parts of this whole thing 🥰... — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) April 26, 2020

also, someone definitely has him completely wrapped around their finger already, so i’m preparing myself for years of being “bad cop” 😏 — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) April 26, 2020

There’s something about the two of them that just seems so low-key and charming. Maybe it’s Turner-Smith’s Twitter account, where she writes about wanting to finish watching Erykah Badu and Jill Scott on Instagram Live, but she needs a nap “before this baby demands more boob?”

Maybe it’s this Instagram photo from March, right around the time the COVID-19 lockdowns were beginning, when Jackson suggested people watch his show “Little Fires Everywhere” for “a little emotional and mental relief for everyone out there as we grapple with the anxiety of all the unknowns right now,” where keen viewers might notice his toenails are painted?

Whatever the case may be, the sweet Mother’s Day message and beautiful photo is a balm in these weird times. Team Pacey, now and always.

