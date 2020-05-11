Joshua Jackson Praises ‘Powerful’ New Mum Jodie Turner-Smith Following Birth Of Baby Girl

From ELLE

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are officially the latest couple we're obsessed with (apologies, David Harbour and Lily Allen).



Since Usher's 40th birthday bash in October 2018, the Dawson Creek's actor and actress Turner-Smith – who has made her feature film debut as the female lead of Queen & Slim opposite Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya – have been 'unofficially dating'.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though neither have been quick to comment publicly on their relationship (bar a few vague Instagram posts), the pair have confirmed that they are married and expecting a baby girl together.

Photo credit: CHRIS DELMAS - Getty Images

Jackson's red carpet appearance with Turner-Smith at the AFI FEST in November 2019 marked the first time he walked the red carpet with a 'significant other' since his split from actor Diane Kruger, with whom he was in a 10-year relationship and seemed very indifferent to marriage. He also previously dated ELLE UK's December cover star Katie Holmes.

'I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious,' Jackson explained of his relationship with Kruger in a 2014 interview with Glamour. 'I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party. We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person.'

Here's everything we know about Jodie and Joshua's relationship so far:

May 2020: Joshua Jackson gushes over new mother Jodie Turner-Smith on Mother's Day



Joshua Jackson has taken to Instagram to gush about his wife to mark the US’ Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, the actor shared a photograph of the British star with their daughter following her birth three weeks ago.

He began the post: 'Dear Jodie. On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world.

Story continues

'I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments,' the Dawson's Creek alum continued.

Jackson continued, thanking the 33-year-old for making him a father, adding: ‘For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you.

'I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.’

On April 21, the couple announced the news of their child’s birth via their representatives.

April 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Jodie and Joshua, after they reportedly welcomed their first child together.

Their baby daughter was born recently their representatives confirmed to People, stating: 'Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.'

The couple have not shared anything on their social media pages as of yet as they are no doubt enjoying some quality time with their little one though last week Turner-Smith shared a photo from a recent shoot proudly displaying her bump, describing pregnancy and motherhood as a 'fantastic voyage' writing: 'I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.'

Congrats to the proud parents!

March 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith discusses privacy worries and push presents

Jodie Turner-Smith has opened up to her fans about how she feels with the press attention surrounding her marriage to husband Joshua Jackson and her pregnancy.

On Friday, the actress tweeted her followers: ‘i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won't be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer…[sic].’

In 2013, Californian lawmakers passed a new privacy law that restricts photographers' right to photograph the children of celebrities.

1- i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won’t be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer... — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 27, 2020

The 33-year-old also addresses recent photos of a new car being delivered to her home after rumours came to light that implied that her husband bought the vehicle for her.

‘My husband did not buy me a car. but thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020. that said, i am hoping for a push gift that's much more glittery [sic].’

2- my husband did not buy me a car. but thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020. that said, i am hoping for a push gift that’s much more glittery 💅🏿 — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 27, 2020

On Saturday, the soon-to-be-mother also revealed how she and Jackson are spending their time during the coronavirus pandemic.

'Josh is on his 2nd workout of the day and i'm eating an ice cream sundae in the robe i've been wearing since i got out of bed [sic],' the star tweeted on Sunday March 29.

josh is on his 2nd workout of the day and i'm eating an ice cream sundae in the robe i've been wearing since i got out of bed. — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 29, 2020

Jackson recently opened up about becoming a father, telling E! News: ‘The whole process has been amazing and now I'm just ready to meet my baby girl.’

Opening up about his wife’s pregnancy during Covid-19, he told Good Morning America: ‘She's OK. Physically, she's fine. The baby's healthy. The important things are OK.

We’re talking to Joshua Jackson about his role in the new @hulu show #LittleFiresEverywhere, how he’s keeping busy during quarantine and parenting advice he got from costars @ReeseW and @kerrywashington. pic.twitter.com/GGgHfxqJt0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2020

‘Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now, it's a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day. But she's healthy and the baby's healthy, that's the important thing.’



February 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Enjoy Dawson’s Creek Moment On Shopping Trip

Turner-Smith is clearly as much of a Dawson’s Creek fan as we are, if her recent Instagram Stories are anything to go by.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a video of herself and Jackson during a trip to Home Depot in the US enjoying the show’s hit theme song by Paula Cole, ‘I Don't Want to Wait’, which was playing over the shop’s speakers.

Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson are the absolute cutest pic.twitter.com/jMArxS5X06 — 🌸 The Midsommar May Queen 🌼 (@SayWhatSugar) February 24, 2020

In the clip, the British star laughs and begins singing along before she turns the camera on her husband, who asks her jokingly: ‘Is there something amusing you, babe.’

‘You couldn't write this,’ Turner-Smith captioned the video. ‘Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song. #PACEY4EVA.’

Jodie Turner-Smith posts photo of baby bump

Turner-Smith shared a photograph of her baby bump on Instagram on Sunday, February 26 following her gushing post about her husband Joshua Jackson.

In the snap, the actress wears a white crop top and red bodycon skirt as she poses in the mirror.

The photograph came days after the Queen & Slim star shared a series of posts to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her beau.

Photo credit: Jodie Turner-Smith - Instagram

‘Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart, love you, baby daddy [sic], she captioned the photos.

The snaps included a quote by author Pablo Neruda, a photograph of the actors in matching ivory ensembles (perhaps from their wedding day?) and the sweetest video of the Dawsons Creek actor caressing his wife’s bump.

Jodie Turner-Smith shows off baby bump in London

The mother-to-be was seen celebrating her growing baby bump over the weekend during her stay in London.

On Friday night, the actress appeared on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show wearing a one-shoulder black crop top and skirt. The star teamed the look with a snake-shaped diamond choker necklace and blue eyeshadow.

'#BunInTheOvenButMakeItFashun' and '#HereIsThatBumpYouveBeenAskingFor' were among the hashtags Turner-Smith used on a post of her look on Instagram.

On Sunday at the BAFTA awards, the Queen & Slim star wore a yellow halterneck dress by Gucci.

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Sharing a photograph of her outfit on Instagram, she captioned the post: 'I’ve never felt more beautiful. I will never ever forget this moment, and i look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now.'

The star later changed her shoes to wear flat, shiny black boots post ceremony for comfort and shared several Instagram Stories of her leaving the awards ceremony early to eat.

In one video, Jackson can be heard describing him and Turner-Smith as 'mum and dad'.

Photo credit: Getty Images

January 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith talks motherhood, marriage and racial prejudice

The pregnant Queen & Slim star recently opened up to the Sunday Times about her relationship with Jackson and their plans to raise their child together.

‘The racial dynamics over here are fraught,’ she said from the US. ‘White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here.

‘I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

On the idea of bringing up a family in England, the 38-year-old said that the country had ‘gone off the rails’.

‘So I was thinking maybe Canada,’ she added. Turner-Smith’s husband was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The actress, who was raised in Peterborough, England, continued, explaining the culture shock she received when she went to the US.

Photo credit: TM/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

‘So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people,’ she told the publication. ‘But it was a huge culture shock, because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, “You talk like a white girl”. People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance’.

Following news that the couple picked up a marriage license in August last year, the actress continued to play off rumours circulating their official relationship status.

‘I haven’t said to anybody, “Yeah, we got married”,’ she said. ‘People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me “Congratulations”, I say “Thank you”.’

Discussing the prejudice she’s faced as a result of her relationship with Jackson, she said: ‘There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man.

In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you. … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.’

On her romance with the Dawson’s Creek star, the actress said that they are ‘obsessed with each other’ and that she rewatches his films when they’re not together.

‘I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much,’ she revealed. ‘He loves that I am obsessed with him.’

Discussing her pregnancy, the star added: ‘Joshua tells me every day, “The way you’re handling this is incredible.” He’s more tired than I am.’

December 2019: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are reportedly married and expecting their first child

Onlookers spotted the actor's wedding ring in Los Angeles during an outing with Turner-Smith, days after Us Weekly reported that the couple were getting married.

The publication also claims the pair are expecting their first child together.

Jackson and Turner-Smith are yet to confirm the reports.

November 2019: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith wear rings on wedding fingers

The couple made their relationship 'red carpet official' at the Queen & Slim premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night, both dressed in Gucci. However, what was more thrilling than Turner-Brown's silk plissé lilac gown was the marquise diamond shining on her left ring finger.

Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

The ring is accented with pavé diamonds around the band and perfectly complemented her the slight shimmer of her gown.

Onlookers also noted that Jackson also wore a new piece of jewellery on his left wedding ringer: a three-band brushed gold ring.

Curious, very curious.

August 2019: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith get a marriage license

According to the Daily Mail, the pair took a major step in their relationship and obtained a marriage license, picking up the paperwork at a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California on August 2.

Photo credit: BG002/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The publication published a photo of the couple smiling as Turner-Smith held onto an envelope. During the same outing, they were joined by Jackson's mother, Fiona.

Days later, after going off-grid whilst at Burning Man festival, the 30-year-old actress shared a sweet clip of Jackson sleeping with the caption: 'He's smiling in his sleep tho [sic].'

Later that week, Turner-Smith posted her only photo with Jackson on Instagram with the caption: 'Two people who only fancy each other a little bit'.

June 2019: Joshua Jackson is spotted kissing a mystery woman

Days after Page Six reported that the actor spent his 41st birthday party with Turner-Smith, the Dawson's Creek star was photographed at LAX airport getting pretty cosy with a woman that wasn't his rumoured girlfriend.

Photo credit: Paul Bruinooge - Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported that the pair shared a cigarette and video footage showed them enjoying an intimate embrace before he escorted her to her terminal.

December 2018: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith spend New Year's together in Nicaragua

Sharing snaps from their holiday on Instagram, Jackson gushed about the trip by posting a video of professional surfer Kevin Cortez with the caption: 'Spent the last seven days down Nicaragua. Of the many highlights watching this top artist at work was at the top.'

While he didn't share a photo of him and Turner-Smith together, photos shown on both of their Instagram accounts feature the exact same swimming pool and coastline.

Turner-Smith also posted beachside bikini shots from the couple's romantic getaway.

October 2018: Joshua Turner and Jodie Turner-Smith meet at Usher's 40th birthday

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that the actors were seen at LA hot spot Delilah while celebrating Usher's 40th birthday (the best getting together story ever?).

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

'They were all over each other,' they told the publication. 'Super smitten and gazing into each other's eyes as they danced together their whole night.'

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox. SIGN UP





You Might Also Like