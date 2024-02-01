Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: Olympian described as "diva and cry baby" by friend-turned-opponent Azeez

Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez - light-heavyweight Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 3 February Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT

Dan Azeez described friend-turned-opponent Joshua Buatsi as a "diva and a cry baby" before Saturday's all-British light-heavyweight contest.

The two Londoners will collide at Wembley's OVO Arena in an eliminator for the WBA world title.

Buatsi, 30, has previously questioned the legitimacy of Azeez's back injury which postponed their October bout.

"Why would I fake an injury to fight you a few months later?", 34-year-old Azeez asked in reply.

Buatsi - a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist - said: "I wasn't there. I wasn't part of his camp. I'll never know. Some days I believe it. Some days I'm like nah."

From friends to foes

The pair came face-to-face at Thursday's 'Gloves are Off' event at BoxPark in Wembley, a stone's throw from Saturday's fight venue.

Stepping away from a traditional news conference format, Buatsi and Azeez sat opposite each other - separated only by a small desk.

A relaxed Azeez - who has won all of his 20 fights - smiled throughout while the more stern-looking Buatsi refused to engage too much with the back and forth.

They have trained together during their pro careers, sparring hundreds of rounds and also spending time socially as friends.

But their relationship has soured a little since October's postponement, which happened during fight week.

"He's used to having it a certain way and when things didn't go how he wanted it to go he had a bit of a tantrum," Azeez added.

Sky Sports host Johnny Nelson attempted to get a reaction from Buatsi, asking if he was a "cry baby or diva", as Azeez put it.

"Sometimes," he replied on both counts.

'The expectation is on him' - Azeez

The winner of Buatsi-Azeez will be in line for a shot at WBA champion Dmitry Bivol but may be made to wait, with the Russian likely to face compatriot Artur Beterbiev in an undisputed contest this summer.

Buatsi was once considered Britain's brightest prospect but his career has somewhat stagnated in recent years. The 30-year-old is unbeaten in 17 fights but has competed just once in the past 20 months.

His responses on Thursday were at times long-winded, prompting Azeez at one point to comment: "Just say yes or no".

In his first appearance under the Boxxer promotional banner, Buatsi underwhelmed in a 10-round points win over Pawel Stepien in May.

In contrast to Buatsi's transition from Olympics to the pro game, Azeez has come through small hall shows and worked his way up the rankings. He has won Southern Area, English, British, Commonwealth and European titles along the way.

"I'm not supposed to be here. He has more to lose because the expectation is on him," Azeez said.

"But the pressure I put on myself, what I expect from myself, I have a lot to lose too."

Nelson ended the Gloves are Off show by asking if the two fighters would shake hands.

Buatsi refused, saying: "After the fight."