Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara rematch ruled a technical draw after Mexican suffers nasty early cut

Mauricio Lara was unable to carry on against Josh Warrington due to a cut over his left eye (Action Images via Reuters)

Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara’s eagerly anticipated rematch ended in a short-lived technical draw in Leeds on Saturday night.

After a fascinating opening round-and-a-half, Lara sustained a terrible gash just above his left eye during an accidental clash of heads.

The Mexican received treatment in his corner after the second round but was deemed unfit to continue by the ringside doctor and referee Steve Gray waved off the fight.

As there were less than four completed rounds, the bout was ruled a technical draw.

It was a hugely anti-climatic end to what was shaping up to be a memorable night with more than 20,000 fans in attendance to cheer on home favourite Warrington at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium.

The former IBF featherweight champion was looking to avenge his shock first career defeat that came against the previously little-known Lara in London back in February - a result that went down as one of the biggest upsets seen in a British boxing ring over recent years.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” Warrington said on DAZN after the fight was stopped.

“All these people who’ve paid their hard-earned money, wanted to see me get redemption tonight.

“These things happen. It’s the first time something as serious as this. I thought I’d opened him up with a punch first round.

“I’m absolutely gutted.”

In the co-main event of the night, Ireland’s Katie Taylor retained her status as the undisputed and undefeated women’s lightweight champion after successfully defending the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts with a comfortable points win over IBF mandatory and former featherweight titlist Jennifer Han of the USA.

Conor Benn, meanwhile, went the distance with welterweight journeyman Adrian Granados, before winning easily on the judges’ scorecards.

The most impressive performance of the night without question came from Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes, who delivered a punch-perfect display to capture the IBO world lightweight title from Mexico’s Jovanni Straffon.

