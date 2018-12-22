Josh Warrington outworks Carl Frampton to retain featherweight title



Josh Warrington entered his title defense against Carl Frampton as the underdog despite being the IBF featherweight champion. The rationale was that the resumes didn’t quite stack up considering that Frampton has gone to war with the likes of Leo Santa Cruz, Nonito Donaire and Scott Quigg.



Warrington silenced his skeptics with a brilliant performance as he outworked Carl Frampton to retain his title with a unanimous decision victory in front of a rabid crowd at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The undefeated Warrington started off on fire by taking the fight to Frampton and overwhelmed him with his output. Frampton struggled mightily as he tried to find his spots to counter but Warrington refused to let up.

It was a testament to Warrington’s conditioning as he wasn’t known as a power puncher. Frampton did have his moments but Warrington's remarkable output spelled the difference as judges saw the fight 116-113, 116-112, 116-112​ in favor of the champion. ​

Here is what happened at Warrington vs. Frampton.

(All times Eastern.)

Warrington vs. Frampton results

Josh Warrington retains IBF featherweight title over Carl Frampton

6:34 p.m.: Warrington def. Frampton by unanimous decision (116-113, 116-112, 116-112) to remain the IBF featherweight champion. The best performance in Warrington's career. He came out the aggressor and never took a back seat to deliver the best fight of his career.

6:27 p.m.: Round 12 to Warrington (10-9, 117-111 Warrington). Warrington ended it like he started the fight - competing to the end. A star making performance.

6:23 p.m.: Round 11 to Warrington (10-9, 107-102 Warrington). Warrington couldn't have fought a better round. He controlled the outside and the inside. You could see the frustration on Frampton as he walked back to his corner. Frampton needs a stoppage to win.

6:20 p.m.: Round 10 to Warrington (10-9, 97-93 Warrington). Close round, but going back to the inside did it for Warrington. Frampton can't stop him there.

6:16 p.m.: Round 9 to Frampton (10-9, 87-84 Warrington). The right hands by Frampton are thing of beauty. Throws it with such little effort. Warrington finished strong, but needs to carry that momentum as the fight has entered the championship rounds.

6:12 p.m.: Round 8 to Frampton (10-9, 78-74 Warrington). Best round for Frampton so far. A hard right to the body allowed Frampton to dictate the pace. The momentum has shifted towards Frampton. We have a fight.

6:08 p.m.: Round 7 to Frampton (10-9, 69-64 Warrington). Good work by Frampton in keeping the fight at distance and not letting Warrington get on the inside.

6:04 p.m.: Round 6 to Warrington (10-9, 60-54 Warrington). Warrington is imposing his will and Frampton cannot figure out how to change the tide. Have seen no one ever do this to Frampton. Great performance by Warrington as we head into the second half of the fight.

6:00 p.m.: Round 5 to Warrington (10-9, 50-45 Warrington). The inside work by Warrington is fantastic. He's getting in there and just ripping apart Frampton's body. Frampton has to fight at range or Warrington will do it the remainder of the fight.

5:55 p.m.: Round 4 to Warrington (10-9, 40-36 Warrington). Was a close round until the final 45 seconds when Warrington got Framption against the ropes and landed a combination and landed a couple body shots. Frampton has to be non-stop offense and start getting Frampton to miss.

5:51 p.m.: Round 3 to Warrington (10-9, 30-27 Warrington). Finally, a low key round. Warrington is setting everything up with the jab. Frampton had a better round, but needs to increase the output.

5:47 p.m.: Round 2 to Warrington (10-9, 20-18 Warrington). Frampton appeared to be gaining control highlighted by a right hook, but that just woke Warrington up. Warrington blistered Frampton with a barrage of combinations. The fact Frampton survived that is remarkable. Frampton looked disoriented walking back to his corner. Just think if Warrington had power. This would have been over.

5:41 p.m.: Round 1 to Warrington (10-9). A pace no one expected as Warrington and Frampton went toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring with the former landing the more powerful shots. Warrington needs to continue to set everything up with the jab and make it a long night for Frampton.

5:28 p.m.: It is now time for the main event as Josh Warrington defends the IBF featherweight championship against Carl Frampton. Warrington (27-0, 6 KOs) shocked the boxing world in May when he beat Lee Selby via split decision in his hometown of Leeds to capture the IBF strap. Since suffering the first loss of his career when he dropped the WBA super featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017, Frampton's (26-1, 15 KOs) has reeled off three consecutive victories.

Who will walk out of Manchester the best featherweight in the UK?

Liam Williams dominates and stops Mark Heffron in the tenth round

5:17 p.m.: Williams def. Heffron by TKO at 1:55 of the tenth round. That was impressive as impressive can get. Except for the ninth round, Williams controlled the action inside the ring. A blistering right hand followed by a vicious left hook almost sent Heffron through the ropes, which was considered a knockdown. Sensing he had Heffron ripe for the picking, Williams unloaded a barrage of punches until the referee stepped in and called the fight to hand Heffron the first loss of his career.

5:10 p.m.: How come it took eight rounds for Heffron to wake up? He's attacking the body and starting to let his hands go. Needs to continue to do that if Heffron's going to make a comeback for the ages.

4:57 p.m.: Williams putting a clinic after six rounds. Heffron's getting frustrated at how he's getting thoroughly dominated. He's still got plenty of time to do something about it.

4:49 p.m.: Williams controlling the action through four rounds. The power punches and the jabs are hitting their mark with little difficulty.

4:40 p.m.: Enjoy the bravado shown by Heffron and Williams. You can tell they don't like each and gladly enjoy swinging to try and knock each other's head off.

4:30 p.m.: It is now time for the co-main event between Warrington and Frampton as Mark Heffron and Liam Williams will battle for the vacant British middleweight title. Heffron (21-0, 17 KOs) comes in having won his last four fights inside the distance while Williams has been uneven in his last four, going 2-2, but those wins have come by stoppage. Should be a fun scrap.

Hassan N'Dam earns majority decision over Martin Murray

4:20 p.m.: N'Dam def. Murray via majority decision (114-114, 117-112, 116-112). Some curious judging in the last two fights. Don't know how the judges though Murray did enough to earn a draw. N'Dam was the aggressor while Murray rode his bicycle backward instead of going forward. Not the prettiest fight, but one that keeps N'Dam somewhat relevant at 160 pounds, while Murray now fades into the sunset.

4:05 p.m.: Heading into the championship rounds, N'Dam is starting to pull away. He's pumping the jab and controlling the range. Murray needs to cut off the ring but is a step behind. Murray needs to throw and throw often and he will catch him.

3:49 p.m.: N'Dam goes down at the end of the fourth round when Murray landed a left jab and then an overhand right. N'Dam got up, but it now changes the complexion of the fight.

3:43 p.m.: After a strong start for Murray, N'Dam's come back in the second and third rounds. He's fighting on the inside, ripping Murray's body and connecting on short uppercuts. Murray needs to fight forward, not backward.

3:31 p.m.: Up next at Warrington vs. Frampton is Martin Murray taking on Hassan N'Dam in middleweight action. Murray (37-4-1, 17 KOs) is a former interim WBA middleweight titlist and comes in having won four consecutive bouts. N'Dam's, a former WBA champion, (36-3, 21 KOs) won five of six fights, but lost in his last outing when he retired against Ryōta Murata in October 2017. You have two guys who are trying to get one more crack at gold.

Michael Conlan dazzles in decision victory of Jason Cunningham

3:20 p.m.: Conlan def. Jason Cunningham by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-92, 97-92). Don't know who could have possibly given Cunningham two rounds. He didn't do anything in the fight to warrant even one round. Conlan passed his hardest challenge with flying colors. Would have liked to see him try to put more an effort and finish Cunningham off. Now, it is time for Conlan to get another step up in competition and get a world title that he's wanting in 2019.

3:03 p.m.: Conlan gets a point deducted in the sixth round due to hitting Cunningham below the belt for the third time. At this point, Cunningham is going to need a few more of those to get back in the fight.

2:59 p.m.: Conlan is well in control after five rounds. Great body work from Conlan. As soon as Cunningham thinks Conlan will keep on going there, the Irishman heads upstairs. Cunningham doesn't fight well while he's behind. For his sake, Cunningham needs to change that in a hurry.

2:50 p.m.: I like Conlan's game plan through three rounds. He's fighting Cunningham using his own style by switching to the southpaw stance in the second round and continuing it in the third as well. It's frustrating Cunningham because he isn't able to get anything going.

2:37 p.m.: Next at Warrington vs. Frampton, Michael Conlan faces Jason Cunningham in featherweight action in a ten round contest. The biggest test in the career so far for (9-0, 6 KOs), as Cunningham (24-5, 6 KOs) brings a rugged style that could give Conlan some problems.

2:30 p.m.: Nathan Gorman def. Razvan Cojanu by unanimous decision (120-108, 119-109, 119-109). Total domination by Gorman. Showed great footwork, hand speed and better than average power to easily get by Cojanu. Don't know why Cojanu had any complaints after the fight concluded. He had little will to be in there and was nothing more than a warm body for Gorman.

2:10 p.m.: Impressed with Gorman after eight rounds, as he's showing the entire arsenal. Cojanu needs to put the foot on the pedal quickly or it will be three consecutive losses.

1:53 p.m.: All Gorman through four rounds. Plain and simple, he's been more active. Cojanu has a look on his face that he would rather be somewhere else.

1:37 p.m.: Right now at Warrington vs. Frampton, Nathan Gorman fights Razvan Cojanu in heavyweight action. Interesting contest as Cojanu (16-4, 9 KOs) is a former world title challenger, losing to then-WBO titleholder Joseph Parker in May 2017. Watch out for Gorman (14-0, 11 KOs), as he's a solid prospect, but faces his first real test.

1:28 p.m.: Tommy Fury def. Jevgenijs Andrejevs by unanimous decision (40-36). Good performance by Fury in his pro debut. He worked the body well and used his imposing pressure to cruise to a successful first outing.

1:07 p.m.: Kicking off Warrington vs. Frampton are light heavyweights Tommy Fury and Jevgenijs Andrejevs. Fury, who is making his professional debut, is the younger brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

1:00 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of Warrington vs. Frampton. Going to be an exciting afternoon of fights. Grab the refreshments and enjoy Warrington vs. Frampton.

Warrington vs. Frampton fight card

Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton for Warrington's IBF Featherweight title

Mark Heffron vs. Liam Williams for the vacant British Middleweight title

Martin Murray vs. Hassan N'Dam; Middleweights

Michael Conlan vs. Jason Cunningham; Featherweights

Nathan Gorman vs. Razvan Cojanu; Heavyweights

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Charles Adamu; Super Middleweights

Tommy Fury vs. Jevgenijs Andrejevs; Light Heavyweights

Paddy Barnes vs. Isaac Quaye; Flyweights

Sam Maxwell vs. Jamie Quinn; Junior Welterweights

Troy Williamson vs. Rafael Jackiewicz; Middleweights

Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Feuzeu; Light Heavyweights

Harvey Horn vs. Josue Bendana; Flyweights

Jack Massey vs. Jiri Svacina; Cruiserweights

