Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton: What time, what TV channel, undercard info, how to get tickets, prediction, odds and more

Josh Warrington makes the first defence of his IBF featherweight title when he comes up against Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena on December 22.

Immediately after Frampton's ninth-round stoppage victory over Luke Jackson, Frank Warren confirmed that Warrington would make the first defence of his title against the former two-weight world champion, who got into the ring and had a friendly face off with his upcoming opponent.

Warrington won the IBF title when he beat Lee Selby in a split decision in his home city of Leeds to remain unbeaten - his biggest and best victory to date in what was a fight of the year contender.

Both men have been amicable and friendly in the build-up to the event, but come fight night that will go completely out the window. Frampton is the slight favourite to leave Manchester with the belt wrapped around his waist, but Warrington has a habit of defying the odds. Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster showdown.

When and where is the fight?

The bout will take place on December 22nd at the Manchester Arena, it was initially set to take place in a stadium but concerns over dates and mandatory challengers meant Warren settled with selecting an arena.

Ring walks will take place around 10pm but as always is the way with boxing, that is subject to change.

Where can I watch it and are tickets still available?

It will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office, the broadcaster's second pay-per-view event of December following on from Deontay Wilder's world heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury.

The cost of the box office event has yet to be announced but will likely be £19.95.

Tickets for the fight are still available and can be bought on Ticketmaster, with prices starting from £47 and going all the way up to £600 for the seats closer to the ring.

Are any belts at stake?

Yes indeed. The IBF featherweight title, which Warrington will defend after winning it from Lee Selby earlier this year. He'll be making his first defence of the title when he comes up against Frampton.

What are their records?

Warrington comes into the fight as the champion and the undefeated man, with 27 fights, 27 victories with just six by way of knockout. It took the Leeds fighter until his 16th bout to win a fight inside the distance, with a 12th round TKO victory over Samir Mouneimne.

Frampton has also had 27 fights in his professional boxing career, with 26 victories, 15 knockouts and just one defeat to Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz, where he lost his WBA (Super) featherweight title to the man he beat for it half a year prior. Significant victories over Nonito Donaire and Jackson put him in prime position to face Warrington.

What have they been saying?

Warrington on becoming the best: "I'm a world champion, I believe I'm the best, I want to prove I'm the best.

"I'm one fight away really from putting myself as a world name in boxing. Beating Carl puts me up there.

"I want to prove I didn't just do it as a one-off fluke or it wasn't just handed to me, I beat Lee Selby and now I'm doing Carl Frampton.

"It doesn't happen like that normally and I want to be different. Normal fighters do have a big fight, like win a world title and then a steady defence, to get that notch under their belt, but naff that!"

Frampton on Warrington's 'arrogance': "Josh Warrington is doing his best not to let the mask slip but his arrogance is starting to show as we get closer to our fight on December 22 at the Manchester Arena.

"We had a media day at Ricky Hatton’s gym and it was starting to show with his stupid videos on Twitter and his comments about me having seen better days.

"I have been respectful to him from the start but right from our first press conference I have got this feeling that he is trying his best to hold back his natural arrogance and he’s finding it harder and harder to keep it at bay.

"Then there’s all this talk about him being so tough with such a big engine like he’s the reincarnation of Jake LaMotta.

"Give it a rest Josh, just wind your neck in because you’re just setting yourself up for a big fall.

"It’s funny, he’s all loud and brash except when I’m within earshot and then he whispers to the person who’s interviewing him — I don’t know where his head is at but I know I’m just focused on my job and peaking on December 22."

What is the full fight schedule?

Billed as Warren's 'Christmas cracker', the undercard is every bit worth its title.

Mark Heffron vs Liam Williams

Martin Murray vs Hassan N'Dam

Nathan Gorman vs Alex Leapai

Tommy Fury (Tyson's brother) vs TBC

Michael Conlan vs Jason Cunningham

What are the odds?

Warrington to win: 7/4

Frampton to win: 4/9

Draw: 25/1