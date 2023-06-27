England drop Moeen Ali as Josh Tongue is handed surprise Ashes call up

Josh Tongue will makes his Ashes debut at Lord's this week - Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

England have handed a shock Ashes debut to Josh Tongue, the Worcestershire seamer, after dropping Moeen Ali for the second Test at Lord’s.

Telegraph Sport reported on Monday that Tongue was under serious consideration for a place in England’s XI.

On his return to Test cricket last week, following Jack Leach’s stress fracture, Moeen suffered a recurrence of an injury that has plagued him in the past: a cut on his spinning finger.

Moeen was said by England vice-captain Ollie Pope to be recovering well, and came through training on Monday. He was passed fit to play but a green pitch has drawn England into selecting an all-seam attack for the first time under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Stokes revealed that England wanted to pick Mark Wood but a lack of confidence over whether his right elbow could withstand the rigours of his first Test this year saw him overlooked with back-to-back matches in mind (the third Test at Leeds begins in nine days’ time).

“We needed to get to Lord’s first and see what conditions we were faced with,” said Stokes. “We wanted to play Mark Wood but we felt that he could definitely start the game but with conversations, we felt the extra week with build-up and getting his loads up would give him a better chance and an opportunity to play a full part from Leeds onwards.

“And we brought Tongue into the team as a like-for-like with Wood. I’m looking forward to seeing Tonguey continue his great start he had against Ireland here.

“Me and Mark are great friends, we go back a long way, it’s good to have conversations. I spoke to him how I’d want him to operate in this game and he was very honest with me. He wasn’t sure if he’d be able to give what he’s known for throughout this Test match. So the decision was made to allow him to keep building his body up to give himself the best opportunity to go out from Leeds onwards to play a full part.”

Tongue also pips Chris Woakes, who has an excellent record at Lord’s, on account of his extra pace, and is the sole 90mph option in an attack also containing James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

‘I think he’s really looking forward to the challenge’

Tongue took a five-wicket haul on Test debut against Ireland at Lord’s earlier this month and has now been thrown into the white heat of Ashes battle.

“The only thing that’s different is the occasion for him,” he said. “He’s had his first Test match, his debut game, which he’s had huge success from. Coming in and being able to use him in a fourth seamer role is something that I’m very much looking forward to him being able to do and I think he’s really looking forward to the challenge as well.

The decision perhaps betrays an uncertainty over the fitness of skipper Stokes. He bowled seven overs in each innings at Edgbaston but has chronic tendinitis but, in light of that, it might have been felt that Moeen was too much of a risk. Stokes, though, says he is in good physical order.

“I’ve recovered really well,” said Stokes. “Last week was a huge confidence boost for me. In all the build-up it was in a controlled environment around just training without having to stand in the field or back days up. Being able to bowl that longer spell on the last day was another confidence boost for me. At the moment, things are looking good and hopefully I can play even more of a part with the ball in this game.”

Without Moeen, much rests on the shoulders of Joe Root, the world’s No 1 batsman who is now England’s No 1 spinner following a solid showing at Edgbaston.

England team for second Test v Australia

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes [c], Jonny Bairstow [wk], Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

