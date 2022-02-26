Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight
Josh Taylor is set to be cheered on by a passionate crowd at the OVO Hydro arena this evening, as the Scot defends his super-lightweight titles against England’s Jack Catterall.
Taylor, the first ever Briton to achieve undisputed champion status in the weight class, will also put his undefeated record on the line here, though Catterall is also unbeaten – with more bouts to his name than his opponent. Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) last fought in May when he achieved a unanimous-decision win against Jose Carlos Ramirez to become undisputed title holder. Meanwhile, Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) has been holding out for this clash with Taylor, biding his time since a points victory over Abderrazak Houya in November 2020. Catterall was patient in the hope that Taylor would be holding all the belts by the time he was finally paired against the Scot.
It proved a wise decision by the Lancashire fighter, who is the underdog here but added some intrigue to this evening’s headline bout by putting his hand around Taylor’s neck at yesterday’s weigh-in, eliciting a furious response from the 31-year-old. Follow live updates and results from Taylor vs Catterall and all of tonight’s fights, below.
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Undisputed super-lightweight champion Taylor defends belts
Scot has home support against England’s Catterall in Glasgow
Both men unbeaten ahead of main-event contest
Main card set to start at 7pm GMT
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
17:11 , Alex Pattle
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall!
