Josh Taylor insists there is ‘no need’ for Jack Catterall rematch: ‘I won the fight by a couple of rounds’

Josh Taylor is not contemplating a rematch against Jack Catterall (PA)

Josh Taylor does not appear to be entertaining the possibility of a rematch against Jack Catterall despite the controversial nature of his split-decision victory in Glasgow.

Undisputed champion Taylor just retained his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super-lightweight titles in front of a partisan home crowd at the OVO Hydro on Saturday night, a result that caused equal amounts of shock and anger throughout the boxing fraternity.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom has called for an immediate inquest after a result he called “embarrassing”, while Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore says he was “disgusted” by what he deemed an “absolutely robbery”.

The controversial nature of the decision will lead to calls for WBO mandatory challenger Catterall to be awarded an immediate rematch, though Taylor insists it’s not necessary as he looks to make the move up to welterweight and target huge money-spinning bouts against the likes of Terence Crawford.

“I don’t think there’s any need for a rematch,” he told Sky Sports. “I think I won the fight. I won the fight by a couple of rounds. I won the fight in the second half, took over and bossed him.

“He was doing a hell of a lot of holding and spoiling. I think the ref taking the point off me probably helped me a little bit. But I still won the fight.”

Asked if he believed he had done enough to retain his titles, Taylor - who admitted he has probably fought for the last time at 140lbs - added: “100 per cent. I thought I started a little slow but once I got into my rhythm and started getting my timing in, I caught him with the bigger shots.

“He was trying to spoil a lot, going down an awful lot. He leaned in a lot and there was a clash of heads.

“I’m not going to lie, he caught me with a couple of good shots as well.

“It wasn’t my best performance. I put a hell of a lot of pressure on myself this week with the homecoming and my first fight here in three years.

“There was a lot of pressure as the heavy favourite. But I believe I started catching him with bigger shots.

“It wasn’t my best performance but I thought I got the win, 100 per cent. But Jack did very well.”