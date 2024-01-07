Josh Taylor: Former world champion wants busy year including Jack Catterall re-match

Josh Taylor lost his WBO light-welterweight title to Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden last June

Scotland's former world champion Josh Taylor says he plans to fight up to three times this year, including a potential re-match with Jack Catterall.

Taylor, 33, has not fought since losing the last of his four light-welterweight belts to Teofimo Lopez in June.

The Scot vacated the other three in the time between that loss and his controversial defence against England's Catterall in February 2022.

"We're hoping to get out two or maybe three times this year," Taylor said.

"I'm hoping to get out maybe March or April time, then once in the summer. Then once at the end of the year.

"I want to get back to being active. Three fights in three years has been pretty frustrating for not only me but everyone due to Covid.

"I was coming into my prime after the [Regis] Prograis fight and then everything got cut right down. I felt all my momentum got chopped down and I'm looking to get back to more activity. I'll hopefully box three times this year and get the world titles back in my hands."

There has been bad blood between Taylor and Catterall, 29, since the controversial points win for the Scot, with negotiations about a re-match ongoing.

Catterall, part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable, has won both his bouts since the loss to Taylor in Glasgow by split decision.

And Taylor, with Bob Arum's Top Rank, is keen to reassert himself having been dethroned as undisputed light welterweight champion after claiming all four belts from Jose Ramirez in 2021.

The loss to Lopez at Madison Square Garden was the first of his professional career.

"Hopefully, that's the one we're trying to get done," Taylor told BBC Scotland. "I just want to shut a lot of people up and put that bad performance [against Catterall] to bed, and put that doubt to bed.

"They did put in an offer but my promoters didn't put it to me. They said 'we've had an offer and said no'. They told me it was just about an 80% pay cut.

Story continues

"They came back with another offer which was essentially the same offer but taking away the American rights. Which means they were giving me the same money but my promoter would have to put in the rest of the money for their show.

"I just want to fight. And Eddie Hearn is in interviews saying it's a big fight, a huge fight. So it's like you've got to be realistic about what you're going to pay the fighters.

"I'm waiting for all that to be sorted out. I really want to get that one done first and see what's happening with fights further down the line."