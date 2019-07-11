Watch: Josh Norman runs with the bulls in Spain – and jumps over them
Josh Norman isn’t the first, nor will he be the last, professional athlete to take part in a potentially dangerous recreational activity.
But sometimes adventure is good for the soul.
‘This picture does that number no justice’
Norman, the Washington Redskins cornerback, posted a photo to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday showing that he’d taken part of the Running of the Bulls in Spain.
He’s wearing a broad smile, with the sun behind him.
“A Single Picture can say a Thousand words in 1! with that being said, This picture does that number NO JUSTICE. I would start with 100 THOUSAND!!!! as the basement floor! & Elevate from there,” he wrote.
In a hashtag, Norman said it was one of the greatest days “ever in my lifetime.”
A Single Picture can say a Thousand words in 1! with that being said, This picture does that number NO JUSTICE. I would start with 💯THOUSAND!!!! as the basement floor! & Elevate from there. 🇪🇸 #Feedingthespiritthatliesinthedepths#OneoftheGreatestdayeverinmylifetime pic.twitter.com/d67pnSU4R1
— *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) July 10, 2019
Spanish media outlet El Mundo posted a video on Twitter showing Norman, his long braids partially covering a red kerchief, in the moments before the run.
🎥 Así ha sido la carrera del jugador de la NFL Josh Norman en los encierros de San Fermín. pic.twitter.com/rCXVDr2DR3
— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) July 11, 2019
Washington likely wasn’t too happy to find out one of its players did the running, but it seems like Norman did a little more than that. Watch:
Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any
— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019
Yikes.
Norman posted several videos to his Instagram stories, at one point saying, “This is a great experience.”
There are people injured or sometimes killed during the running, often gored by one of the bulls. But Norman appears to have escaped unscathed.
